☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janice P - Words Beyond Me's avatar
Janice P - Words Beyond Me
39m

✝️✝️✝️

Therefore, since we receive a kingdom which cannot be shaken, let us show gratitude, by which we may offer to God an acceptable service with reverence and awe; for our God is a consuming fire.

— Hebrews 12:28-29 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
29mEdited

The UN tried to hurt Trump and Melania by breaking the elevator when they were on it. A source even hinted at it a few days before in The Times of London. The teleprompter sabotage may have been a good thing because it freed him to call out all the failures of the UN. Glad he called out the climate change hoax. It is a death cult just like carbon-reducing sacrifices featured Apocalypto: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/climate-change-apocalypto

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
98 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Childers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture