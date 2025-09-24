Good morning, C&C family, it’s Wednesday! Your roundup today includes two short pieces on Jimmy Kimmel’s predictable forced apology, and a cuckoo op-ed by a medical fetishist crying over covid jab inconvenience. But the main action yesterday, as we’d expected, was President Trump’s historic address before the United Nations. Strap in. While the corporate media downplays, obscures, and ignores what happened yesterday, we’ll dig in. Trump just declared American victory and an ideological global rescue mission that makes the Marshall Plan look like a quick trip to the Circle-K.

Early this morning, the New York Times ran a predictable story headlined, “Back on air, Jimmy Kimmel defends free speech in emotional monologue.” Not that anyone who needs to hear this is listening, but Kimmel’s unremarkable and tearful apology proved the absence of any heavy hand of censorship, even if his stupid time-out can possibly be included in the same Free Speech volume as Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

To his credit (or maybe to Disney’s management’s credit), it was a complete, unstinting apology, correctly combining sympathy, empathy, humility, and regret. Kimmel told his half dozen viewers that he understood why his comments last week about the shooter seemed “ill-timed, or unclear, or maybe both.” Voice cracking, he tearfully added, “It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man.”

“Nor,” Kimmel continued, “was it my intention to blame any specific group; that was really the opposite of the point I was trying to make. For those who think I did point the finger, I get why you’re upset, and if the situation were reversed, I would probably feel the same way.”

Tearing up a second time, he praised Erika Kirk for forgiving the assassin. “It touched me deeply,” Mr. Kimmel said hoarsely. “If there’s anything we should take from this tragedy to carry forward, I hope it can be that, and not this.”

With that unpleasant task out of the way, Kimmel got right back to excoriating President Trump, accusing him of trying to get the show canceled, mocking his Tylenol announcement, and so on. Later, in an unpleasant surprise cameo, geriatric actor Robert DeNiro appeared in a puff of sulphuric smoke, playing a deranged, mafia-style FCC Commissioner, in order to mock the real one, amiable Brendan Carr.

That, I guess, is what passes for comedy on progressive media these days. Of course, we already know leftists are humorless killjoys, but whatever.

In sum, Kimmel devoted his emotional energy to pacifying the public, and then immediately ratcheted up his defiance of the government. Had his short suspension really been the result of Disney’s desire to make up with the FCC, Kimmel’s monologue would gone much differently. He’d have said conciliatory things about the President and Commissioner Carr, and would have apologized to them. In other words, Kimmel’s tear-stained apology proved that his bosses were more afraid of the public than the government.

Of course, that didn’t stop BlueSkiers from taking their irrational victory laps, huffing and puffing behind their masks.

Meanwhile, ABC’s two largest affiliates, Nexstar and Sinclair, which together make up about a fifth of total ABC stations, ran news segments instead. Now that’s free speech.

🚀🚀🚀

We’d suspected that when Trump announced his goal at the UN was “world peace,” he had something big in mind. It was bigger than big. Of course, all the media could see is conflict, but what Trump promised was rescue. Yesterday, ABC ran its story headlined, “‘Your countries are going to hell': Trump bashes United Nations, world leaders in speech.”

Admittedly, President Trump took the United Nations to the woodshed. He read them the riot act. He ripped them a new one. He skinned them alive.

Yesterday morning, President Trump took the podium as this year’s first main speaker addressing the United Nations General Assembly of 193 member states (plus observers Vatican City and Palestine). In a forum where fiery rhetoric is commonplace, it was perhaps the most remarkable and historic address ever delivered at the group’s New York headquarters. (Here’s the transcript if you prefer reading the whole thing to watching.)

I’ll round up the highlights, doing my best to edit them for brevity (such as by removing the President’s occasional colorful ramblings). There’s still quite a bit; push through and it will pay off, I promise.

🚀 Trump began with several segments we correctly predicted, which served as the rhetorical foundation for the rest of his speech. First he recited the undeniable fact that he’d settled seven “unendable” wars in seven months, which should have been the UN’s job, except that the UN is about as useful as a ninth covid booster for a heart transplant patient:

It's too bad that I had to do these things instead of the United Nations doing them. And sadly, in all cases, the United Nations did not even try to help in any of them. That being the case, what is the purpose of the United Nations? The UN is such tremendous potential. I've always said it. But it's not even coming close to living up to that potential. Empty words don't solve war. The only thing that solves war and wars is action. Very sad to see whether the UN can manage to play a productive role.

Also as we’d expected, President Trump emphasized America’s military dominance. Don’t miss the significance of this. He wasn’t bragging. He was warning them why they should listen to reason:

There is no more serious danger to our planet today than the most powerful and destructive weapons ever devised by man— of which the United States, as you know, has many. And today, many of Iran's former military commanders are no longer with us, they're dead. Three months ago, seven American B-2 bombers dropped the fourteen 30,000 pound bombs on Iran's key nuclear facility— totally obliterating everything. And, let's put it this way. There aren't too many drug boats that are traveling on the seas by Venezuela. No other country on earth could have done what we did. No other country has the equipment to do what we did. We have the greatest weapons on earth. Weapons that are so powerful that we just can't ever use them. If we ever did use them, the world literally might come to an end. There would be no United Nations to talk about. There would be no nothing.

With that dreadful promise hanging in the air, Trump did not directly advance any major proposal to restructure the United Nations. Not yesterday. But he sure did tease it:

I've come here today to offer the hand of American leadership and friendship to any nation in this assembly that is willing to join us in forging a safer, more prosperous world, a world that we'll be much happier with. A dramatically better future is within our reach, but to get there, we must reject the failed approaches of the past and work together to confront some of the greatest threats in history.

It might be more correct to say that Trump wasn’t talking to the world leaders. He was talking past them, to all the citizens of the world.

🚀 Trump next turned to the Ukraine war, and he began by calling our European and NATO allies out, right to their faces. He rubbed their noses in their impotent inabilities to do anything helpful by themselves.They can’t win the proxy war. They can’t stop it. They can’t even stop buying Russian oil, despite the profound irrationality of paying Russia to fight with them:

NATO countries have not cut off much Russian energy and Russian energy products, which as you know, I found out about two weeks ago. And I wasn't happy. Think of it, they're funding the war against themselves. Who the hell ever heard of that one? The United States is fully prepared to impose a very strong round of powerful tariffs, which would stop the bloodshed, I believe very quickly. But for those tariffs to be effective, European nations, all of you are gathered here right now, would have to join us in adopting the exact same measures. I mean, you're much closer to it. We have an ocean in between! You're right there. Europe has to step it up. They're buying oil and gas from Russia while they're fighting Russia.

He continued:

It's embarrassing to them. And it was very embarrassing to them when I found out about it. But they must immediately cease all energy purchases from Russia. Otherwise, we're all wasting a lot of time. I'm ready to discuss this. We're going to discuss it today with the European nations all gathered here. I'm sure they're thrilled to hear me speak about it, but that's the way it is. I like to speak my mind and speak the truth.

The part of the truth Trump didn’t speak was that the Europeans neither can afford to stop buying Russian energy (directly or indirectly), nor can they afford to keep fighting the war on their own. And America is done with funding both sides of that unfortunate conflict.

In short, the proxy war is ending soon. One way or another.

💉 Then, came what might have been his most interesting single comment, which the President only touched upon briefly. He more or less called covid a bioweapon, and announced that because of covid America will clamp down on biological weapons research:

I'm also calling on every nation to join us in ending the development of biological weapons once and for all. Just a few years ago, reckless experiments overseas gave us a devastating global pandemic, yet despite that worldwide catastrophe, many countries are continuing extremely risky research into bio-weapons and man-made pathogens. This is unbelievably dangerous. To prevent potential disasters, I’m announcing today that my administration will lead an international effort to enforce the Biological Weapons Convention, which will meet with the top leaders of the world, and by pioneering an AI verification system that everyone can trust.

With those points made, he’d set the dinner table. Then the real fun began. One at a time, Trump shattered the twin pillars of globalism: mass immigration and the climate scam.

🚀 The President began by tackling mass immigration. It was one of the most direct and unstinting condemnations of open borders that you could possibly have prayed for. President Trump started by accusing the United Nations of basically attacking the US through a manufactured migration crisis. I am not exaggerating:

Not only is the UN not solving the problems it should. Too often, it's actually creating new problems for us to solve. The best example is the number one political issue of our time, the crisis of uncontrolled migration. It's uncontrolled. Your countries are being ruined. The United Nations is funding an assault on Western countries and their borders. In 2024, the UN budgeted $372 million in cash assistance to support an estimated 624,000 migrants journeying into the United States. Think of that, the UN is supporting people that are illegally coming into the United States, and then we have to get them out. The UN also provided food, shelter, transportation, and debit cards to illegal aliens, can you believe that, on the way to infiltrate our southern border. The UN is supposed to stop invasions. Not create them. And not finance them.

Then he drew a line in the sand: America won’t take it anymore, and he called on Europe to stand up to it, too:

America belongs to the American people. And I encourage all countries to take their own stand in defense of their citizens as well. You have to do that. You're destroying your countries. They're being destroyed. Europe is in serious trouble. They've been invaded by a force of illegal aliens like nobody's ever seen before. Illegal aliens are pouring into Europe, and nobody's doing anything to change it, to get them out. It's not sustainable. And because they choose to be politically correct, they're doing just absolutely nothing about it. Both the immigration and their suicidal energy ideas will be the death of Western Europe if something is not done immediately. This cannot be sustained. What makes the world so beautiful is that each country is unique, but to stay this way, every sovereign nation must have the right to control their own borders. Your countries are going to hell.

He’s not wrong. Headline from the UK Telegraph, July:

🚀 Next, the President shifted to the greatest hoax in living memory, the green energy climate scam. He was equally blunt:

Energy is another area where the United States is now thriving like never before. We're getting rid of the falsely named renewables. Windmills are a joke. They don't work. They're too expensive. They're not strong enough to fire up the plants that you need to make your country great. The wind doesn't blow. Those big windmills are so pathetic and so bad, so expensive to operate, and they have to be rebuilt all the time; they rust and rot. Most expensive energy ever conceived. You're supposed to make money with energy, not lose money. You lose money, the governments have to subsidize. You can't put them out without massive subsidies. All green is all bankrupt. That's what it represents. Many countries are on the brink of destruction because of the green energy agenda. The carbon footprint is a hoax made up by people with evil intentions, and they're heading down a path of total destruction. If you don't get away from this green scam, your country is going to fail.

Wind turbines are like OnlyFans performers. They stop working when you stop throwing money at them. Headline from Renews, last month:

President Trump reminded the world’s leaders of how long the scam has been running:

In 1982, the executive director of the United Nations Environmental Program predicted that by the year 2000, climate change would cause a global catastrophe. He said it will be irreversible as any nuclear holocaust. What happened? Nothing. Here we are. Another UN official stated in 1989 that within a decade, entire nations could be wiped off the map by global warming. It’s not happening. It used to be global cooling. If you look back years ago in the 1960s and the 1970s, they said, global cooling will kill the world. We have to do something. Then they said global warming will kill the world. But then it started getting cooler. So now they could just call it climate change because that way they can't miss. ‘Climate change,’ because if it goes higher or lower, whatever the hell happens, it's climate change. It's the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world.

There was much more. Trump also pointed out that, while climate countries are killing their economies to shrink carbon footprints by deindustrializing, rising powers like China, Russia, and India basically do what they want, and since —duh— we all share the same air, the climate countries aren’t even any better off.

One might suspect that the West’s decline and the East’s rise, fueled by climate hysteria, is not completely accidental. But I digress.

Trump pivoted back to our European brothers and sisters:

I'm the President of the United States, but I worry about Europe. I love Europe. I love the people of Europe, and I hate to see it being devastated by energy and immigration. This double-tailed monster destroys everything in its wake, and they cannot let that happen any longer. You're doing it because you want to be nice, you want to be politically correct and you're destroying your heritage.

Our European brothers and sisters got the message:

🚀 President Trump ended with a brilliant flourish. Here’s part of it:

From London to Lima, from Rome to Athens, from Paris to Seoul, from Cairo to Tokyo, and Amsterdam to right here in New York City, we stand on the shoulders of the leaders and legends, generals and giants, heroes and titans who won and built our beloved nations, all of our nations, with their own courage, strength, spirit, and skill. Our ancestors climbed mountains, conquered oceans, crossed deserts, and trekked over wide open plains. They charged into thunderous battles, plunged into grave dangers, and they were soldiers, and farmers, and workers, and warriors, and explorers, and patriots. They built towns into cities, tribes into kingdoms, ideas into industries, and small islands into mighty empires. You're a part of all of that. They were champions for their people who never gave up and never gave in. Their values defined our national identities. Their visions forged our magnificent destiny. Everybody in this room is a part of it in your own way. Let us all work together to build a bright, beautiful planet, a planet that we all share, a planet of peace, and a world that is richer, better, and more beautiful than ever before. That can happen. It will happen. It will happen, and I hope it can happen and start right now, right at this moment. We'll turn it around. We're going to make our countries better, safer, more beautiful. We're going to take care of our people. God bless the nations of the world. Thank you very much.

It’s almost not worth mentioning, but the speech was ever so slightly marred by minor ‘hiccups.’ Though trivial in the greater picture, UN staff played a trio of childish pranks on President Trump. First, they stopped the escalator just as he and Melania stepped on. Second, they disabled his Teleprompter for the first few minutes of his speech, requiring him to briefly use a printed backup. And third, during the speech, they merged his audio with a translated version, obscuring several minutes of the President savaging the climate hoax.

Their petulant sabotage antics backfired. They became a perfect metaphor for the UN’s intransigence and brokenness, and Trump wielded that metaphor perfectly, drawing the obvious analogy without betraying any hint that any of it troubled him overmuch. “These are the two things I got from the United Nations: a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter,” he quipped, adding sarcastically, “Thank you very much.” (The UN later claimed Trump’s photographer triggered the halt by standing backwards on the stairs.)

🚀 Trump’s speech was a muscular and fiery repudiation of globalism. It was a soaring defense of the traditional nation-state, a militaristic challenge to progressive European leaders, a harsh attack on global bureaucratic elites, and a loving message of support to conservative nationalists worldwide. The polite —albeit not overly enthusiastic— applause at the end of his speech reinforced this amazing new American moment, which Trump has repeatedly described but which only became manifest yesterday.

Under Biden, America’s global image was represented by its failing leadership: old, corrupt, flaccid. The country was running on Autopen. Refineries, farms, and manufacturing centers mysteriously burned across the continent. Wayward ships knocked bridges down. Chemical tankers spilled toxic swamps into the heartland. America picked a cowardly fight with Russia while hiding behind Ukraine. Drones and spy balloons crisscrossed top-secret military installations without consequence— all while the country’s chief executive partied with cross-dressers.

In a short seven months, President Trump has literally reordered the globe. He has reversed it all, proving the problem was Democrats’ malaise and not America’s.

The turnaround is nothing short of miraculous. Nobody would have bet even an unthrown Subway footlong that this could happen. In only a few short months, America has gone from being the butt of wandering-president jokes to being feared, respected, and widely beloved. The World Economic Forum is now a spent force, having imploded into icky me-too scandals, and now everyone wonders why we were so afraid of the WEF in the first place.

Even our biggest competitors, China and Russia, speak about us carefully and respectfully.

And the whole world’s leaders just politely sat through —and then applauded— Trump’s devastating critique of the United Nations. The speech —or sermon— announced the sunset of their cherished globalist ideology. The Liliputian resistance was reduced to a handful of impotent pranks that bounced off the President like nerf bullets.

It’s hotly debated who—maybe Lenin— but someone once said, “There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen.” An ancient Chinese curse goes, “may he live in interesting times.” President Kennedy once quoted that Chinese curse and, reflecting on his own interesting times, quipped, “Like it or not, we live in interesting times. They are times of danger and uncertainty; but they are also the most creative of any time in the history of mankind.”

President Kennedy might well have been speaking about our times. I needn’t remind you of our own moment’s lengthy list of creatives —AI, robots, self-driving cars, drones, private spacehips, etc— and what might properly be called a new American Renaissance.

While this moment might be most visibly represented by one man —President Trump— it is most certainly not the fruit of one man. Would there have been a President Trump without a Charlie Kirk, for example? Could the swamp have been drained at warp speed absent the heroic efforts of the team that produced Project 2025? Could DEI and trans lunacy have died so ingloriously without the scalpel-like social commentary of sharp-tongued influencers like Matt Walsh and his hilarious movie What is a Woman?

Conservatives have influencers like Joe Rogan, Tucker Carlson, Ben Shapiro, Tim Pool, and Russel Brand. Who do the Democrats have? Rachel Maddow? Jimmy Kimmel?

The point is that, while Trump is a significant figure, maybe the only person who could have pulled the team together to recapture the world, it’s not just Trump.

It is, in fact, America.

Trump’s multifaceted movement drew its strength from America’s own social institutions and impatience. It is a uniquely American capacity for reinvention, an American media environment primed for viral conservative content, and the energy of post-pandemic Americans thirsting together for a dramatic turnaround, across policy, culture, and government. True, Trump provided the unifying banner and the force of his blunt, unapologetic, and courageous personality, but it was the convergence of networks, strategies, and popular sentiment all across America that fueled the astonishing shifts in global prospects rather than the will or genius of one man alone.

In short, while Trump’s leadership galvanized this constellation of energies, it was the convergence of American ingenuity, American organization, and American popular will —not any singular genius— that delivered such a rapid and sweeping transformation. In that sense, the fundamental truth is that America’s ability to self-correct, mobilize, and reinvent itself at moments of crisis and uncertainty is its true superpower.

Trump was the catalyst, but America itself was the indispensable force.

In that sense, President Trump’s fiery speech yesterday announced not only that America has saved itself from progressive excess and corruption —by acting decisively and restoring our national sovereignty— but we’ll also now help the rest of the world do the same thing.

We’re coming. Just hang on.

💉💉💉

Yesterday, the Wichita Eagle ran an anguished and utterly illogical op-ed titled, “Kansas pastor lost her mom to COVID-19; now denied vaccine because she’s too healthy.” The hyphenated but healthy pastor, Shelly McNaughton-Lawrence, is a Methodist with a medical fetish.

Pastor McNaughton-Lawrence, 63, saw her mother pass into grace during the first year of the pandemic. She was presumably traumatized not so much by her mother’s passing —Christians believe God calls us home, not viruses— but by the CDC’s irresponsible guidelines that made her mother’s hospital experience nightmarish.

Pastor McNaughton-Lawrence apparently blames RFK, Jr. for being forbidden to visit her mother’s deathbed, but that is a separate story.

Anyway, following that awful trauma, Pastor McNaughton-Lawrence has always “been deliberate about keeping her shots up to date, to protect herself and the parishioners she visits in the hospital when they’re ill and vulnerable to infection.” But this month, adding insult to tragedy, Pastor McNaughton-Lawrence finds herself ineligible to receive the updated covid booster shot at CVS, since she is neither at risk nor elderly.

The story reported that “friends have suggested she simply lie on the form and claim she has an underlying condition.” Pastor McNaughton-Lawrence admitted, “Everyone tells me, ‘Oh you can put anything on there and they’ll give it to you.’” But as a pastor, she prefers not to lie. Quite understandable.

But more importantly, and more self-interestedly, Pastor McNaughton-Lawrence doesn’t want to create a permanent medical record of some fake illness she doesn’t actually have. Among her many worries, she frets that incorrect medical records might mess up her healthcare somehow.

Pause a moment, and look a little closer at the source of Pastor McNaughton-Lawrence’s distress: that CVS form. It shows us how influential the revised CDC guidances really are, even if it only looks like the CDC is barely tweaking the recommendations (rather than banning the shots).

CVS needs that form to show that it followed CDC guidance.

Why? Because the moment Pastor McNaughton-Lawrence has an adverse event, she’ll forget all about her love affair with the shots and will sue CVS. If CVS wishes to enjoy vaccine liability protection, it must follow federal law and hew to CDC guidance. If CVS hopes to keep its lawyers happy, it can’t be jabbing people willy-nilly just because some AWFL customer insisted that she doesn’t listen to Trump’s CDC.

CVS is indifferent to whatever they put down; they can make up lupus or write chronic warts for all CVS cares. But the pharmacy still needs the form.

So, on top of liberals chomping Tylenol like they were breath mints, they are now making up fake diseases and syndromes to get booster shots they don’t need. With that kind of logic, how can they ever hope to mount a successful resistance to the global conservative counter-revolution?

Have a wonderful Wednesday! Get yourself back here tomorrow to catch up on lots of breaking essential news we couldn’t get to today, like failed Trump assassin Ryan Routh’s failed self-assassination attempt following his guilty verdict. Plus lots more.

