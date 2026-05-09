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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
8hEdited

It’s hard to accept how quickly time passes. I was grabbing a shirt for work the other morning and noticed underneath was a shirt that was my older brother John’s. My sister had given me a few of his things years ago. It’s already been over 18 years since my brother passed away.

My brother John was a true patriot. Out of high school he signed up to become an Airborne Army Ranger. He dedicated himself to learning ninjitsu and had earned a black belt. He worked for 20 years as a prison guard, was a canine officer there and a sharpshooter at the prison.

Growing up, if any of us other three siblings ever had a problem with anyone, you could be sure to count on brother John to straighten it out, he protected those close to him. He was undyingly courageous when it came to sticking up for his family or what was right. John would give the shirt off his back to help a stranger as well.

During a shift at work his dog had pulled him off a 12’ wall. He ended up with 2 crushed discs in his back. Of coarse his doctors prescribed pain medicine, government approved oxycodone. That began years of suffering through addiction and all the pain and heartache that goes along with it. As strong as he was he couldn’t break free from the addiction and his life slowly fell apart. Inevitably they killed this strong patriotic soldier, my brother John, he was 48.

Selfishly, one of the things I miss the most about my oldest brother, he was always there, dependable, loyal, and strong. At the drop of a hat if you needed John, it didn’t matter where you were, he would always show up and offer a hand.

I picked up his shirt and put it on thinking if I could only have 1/2 of his courage, strength, loyalty or patriotism I would be twice the person I am today. I think of him all the time and when I see things like his shirt it’s a reminder of how precious the person was that once wore it.

There are so many great examples of courageous patriotic people we should draw strength from and understand how precious they are. We should learn from and enjoy these people in our lives while they’re around. As big and as strong as they are you don’t want to end up with a shirt or a hat or a picture of them and just then realize how truly precious they were. J.Goodrich

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Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
8hEdited

Friendly reminder to vote angry and hard in the midterms.

Remember that Communist regimes in the past 100 years have murdered >100 million people.

Keep this in mind when the left muses about "what to do with" Trump voters in the future.

My favorite part about the Virginia debacle is the Ds argument would have required the court to declare that early voting is unconstitutional.

If that's the result they prefer, well...

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