☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
14hEdited

Someone smarter than I captured this comment from Mamdamnit's victory speech, and branded it the most terrifying thing he has heard in years:

"We will prove that there is no problem too large for government to solve and no concern too small for it to care about."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
234 replies
Janice P - Words Beyond Me🖊️'s avatar
Janice P - Words Beyond Me🖊️
14h

✝️✝️✝️

Be diligent to present yourself approved to God as a workman who does not need to be ashamed, accurately handling the word of truth.

— 2 Timothy 2:15 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
954 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Childers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture