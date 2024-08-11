Share this post☕️ THE SECOND ACT ☙ Sunday, August 11, 2024 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠www.coffeeandcovid.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther☕️ THE SECOND ACT ☙ Sunday, August 11, 2024 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠Special edition subscriber bonus post: why you should ignore all the recent bad Trump Campaign news, and instead should be encouraged. We are watching an incredibly strategic story play out.Jeff ChildersAug 11, 2024∙ Paid66Share this post☕️ THE SECOND ACT ☙ Sunday, August 11, 2024 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠www.coffeeandcovid.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther54ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in