Good morning, C&C, it’s Friday! I’m hotel blogging from Utah, so please forgive typos, mangled metaphors, and the length. Paraphrasing Twain, I didn’t have time to write you a shorter post. The news is bursting, so let’s get to it. Your roundup today includes: Trump 2.0’s consolidation phase officially ended last night with the ‘shocking’ indictment of James Comey for lying to Congress, and the next exciting and dangerous “Storm” phase has begun; President Trump signs another domestic terror executive order and this one has sharper teeth—the consolidation phase is over and the Storm Phase has begun; two ivermectin stories from Florida; over-the-counter bill filed, terrifying liberals; DeSantis announces ivermectin-cancer initiatives, which scared them even more; and Secretary Kennedy opts out of United Nation’s stupid health plan.

🌍 WORLD NEWS AND COMMENTARY 🌍

🔥🔥🔥

Arrests. The Storm has begun. Mark down the name of James Comey in your daily journal as the man who launched the whirlwind. Politico covered the story this morning below the simple, four-word headline, “Comey indictment stuns Washington.” Oh, what tangled webs we weave, when we practice to deceive.

It went down fast. Last night, a federal grand jury in Virginia indicted former FBI Director James Comey on two felony charges: making a false statement to Congress and obstruction of a congressional proceeding. Both charges relate to Comey’s 2020 testimony over RussiaGate, when he (falsely) told Congress he never ever approved media leaks of (now-debunked) classified information from the investigation. Stunned Senators watched Comey’s nose grow by two full inches.

Comey must appear for arraignment in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, on October 9th. (FYI: I could not confirm rumors Comey would be required to surrender for arrest and processing. Don’t count on a mugshot.)

The Democrats and corporate media have obviously agreed on a unified narrative that Trump is out for revenge. They can’t afford to focus on the facts, since the evidence is overwhelming that Comey lied to Congress about deliberate leaks of RussiaGate intel. The facts were so self-evident that even a DC-area jury indicted him.

Since they can’t afford to discuss the facts, Democrats will focus on the process, like by claiming that Trump installed a pet Attorney General just to prosecute his political enemies— including one James Brien Comey.

🔥 Since January, the quality of corporate media’s narrative psyops has declined sharply. I credit this to the new Administration, by pulling the plug on much of the black-ops funding and by firing so many embedded deep-state moles. Either way.

The simple answer to Democrats’ Trump Revenge narrative is: there’s no puppy. In the movie, John Wick went on a revenge killing spree after some Slavic hoodlums shot his pet pooch, a young Beagle named Daisy, which his recently departed wife gave him to help cope with her loss. Daisy’s killing by reprobates becomes the emotional catalyst for Wick’s revenge rampage, and is central to the movie’s narrative.

Remove the puppy and the story makes no logical or emotional sense. Absent Daisy’s death, Wick would just be a deranged, over-reacting lunatic instead of a beloved anti-hero.

Like most others, Politico’s story began with the revenge narrative, quoting a 2007 Trump business book in which he’d advised, “When you are in business, you need to get even with people who screw you. You need to screw them back 15 times harder.” (Trump clearly advised that in business one needs to get even, not politics, and even that limited advice was given almost 20 years ago, but never mind.)

“Trump has done just that,” Politico bluntly concluded in its standalone second paragraph.

Desperate to craft its revenge narrative, Politico still couldn’t bring itself to say why Trump would want revenge on Comey. What did Comey ever do to Trump? So the revenge narrative lacks any emotional or logical force— there’s no puppy.

But why not? The answer is that it’s not even so much that they hate to admit Comey did anything wrong; if they ever concede Trump has any rational reason, even if it’s just a puppy, they risk turning him into John Wick. (Ed. note: It’s probably too late. He’s John Wick now.)

🔥 Trump’s reason is front and center. President Trump has been loudly, publicly, and repeatedly complaining about James Comey for months, if not years. Meanwhile, Comey can’t complain, since he has acquiesced into the villain role and has been pouring fuel on the fire, taunting Trump with unhinged efforts like his too-cute pictures of shells spelling “86-47”— the very kind of thing a puppy-murdering gangster might do.

Early this morning, Trump updated the country on the nascent prosecution, and complained that Comey’s assigned judge is a Biden appointee:

We’ll see. The worst thing that District Judge Michael Nachmanoff could do is give Comey preferential treatment. Since Comey’s is the very first Trump prosecution, it will get massive attention. Nachmanoff would be well advised to play it as straight as he possibly can.

The judge, a former public defender, was appointed by Biden in 2021. I couldn’t find any robust criticism of his decisions since, except that Judge Nachmanoff did sentence one J6 defendant to three years in prison. But that individual (one of the Proud Boys) allegedly possessed unlicensed silencers (at home), so it may not have been a representative case. In other words, he wasn’t just a peaceful Capitol tourist. (We can argue about the Second Amendment and whether possessing silencers deserves prison, but also arguably, Judge Nachmanoff fairly applied existing law.)

The DOJ’s strategy seems spotless. They indicted Comey with the easiest crime to prove and prosecute. Perjury is even easier to prove than tax evasion, which put Al Capone away. Recall that Republicans finally put away the otherwise untouchable Soviet Spy and State Department darling Alger Hiss for lying to a federal grand jury.

Regardless what happens here, Comey remains on the hook for other, more complicated crimes. If this prosecution fails, the DOJ can conceivably try, try again.

Trump and the DOJ have delivered on their campaign promise to prosecute Comey. Now it’s up to the courts and the legal system. Just like Trump, Comey will get his day in court. Just like Trump, Comey must now endure the process, which the old saw tells us is the real punishment anyway.

🔥🔥🔥

Yesterday, USA Today ran an astonishing story headlined, “Trump signs memorandum targeting ‘left-wing terrorism.’”

CLIP: President Trump signs domestic terror memorandum (0:57).

In the Oval Office yesterday, President Trump dramatically signed (in person, not the Autopen) another Presidential Memorandum titled, “Countering Domestic Terrorism and Organized Political Violence.” It might be worth reading the order in full, but here is the gist. The Administration has announced a “new law enforcement strategy” targeting the organizers of political violence:

“These campaigns,” the Memo explained, “often begin by isolating and dehumanizing specific targets to justify murder or other violent action against them.” That’s us. The Memo was referring to doxxing people, or calling them “Nazis” and “fascists” for their otherwise unremarkable political opinions, like saying men shouldn’t be playing women’s sports.

The Memo then exposed the lie of so-called “anti-fascism.” It’s about time somebody said it:

The Memo then described a whole-of-government focus on identifying and disrupting the networks radicalizing innocent young people into deranged leftists. Maybe most significantly, it ordered the Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) to begin investigating the people funding and organizing the various “anti-fascist” groups:

🔥 During the signing event, President Trump specifically mentioned two people by name as persons of interest: George Soros, who needs no introduction, and Democrat super-donor Reid Hoffman. I’m betting they are both meeting with their lawyers today, and not for social reasons.

It isn’t easy to nab a billionaire, but it’s not impossible, either. Just ask Sam Bankman-Fried.

Soros in particular has long been suspected of funding leftwing violence, even since before 2021’s Summer of Mostly Peaceful Protest. Now he’s been publicly fingered in a dramatic, high-profile manner, and that exposure alone will suppress some of his shenanigans.

It is simply stunning how fast the Trump Administration moves. The New York Times reported yesterday that “a senior Justice Department official has instructed more than a half dozen U.S. attorney’s offices to draft plans to investigate a group funded by George Soros”— the Open Society Foundation.

President Trump called Soros a “likely candidate” for investigation. “Could be a lot of people.” The President continued, “If they are funding these things, they’re going to have some problems, because they’re agitators and they’re anarchists.”

The Foundation immediately excreted an expected response, hotly denying the group funds terrorism, and expressing feigned alarm and dismay over “suppression” of its free speech rights.

In other words, the Soros conflict is finally emerging from its shadowy, decades-old cold war and is now bursting out in the open. The battle is no longer merely rhetorical —a battle of words— but has shifted to real world action, ripe with potential consequence.

🔥 It has not yet been eight months, and the Trump Administration is already engaged in a vast battle for civilization itself, at home and abroad, a whirlwind of effort spanning an epic battlefield of ideas, law, justice, morality, tradition, and common sense. And that’s just the part we can see.

The QAnon folks might even call it a “storm.”

Maybe we should label the first six months of Trump’s second term the “Consolidation Phase,” during which the President secured the executive branch and worked to deplete his political enemies’ strength. We have clearly moved into a new phase now. The list of former Biden officials now under investigation is growing ever longer— and the first indictment just dropped. The DOJ has its new marching orders, and it is indisputable that some kind of reckoning is coming.

We are now watching the dramatic second act, which I hereby dub the Storm Phase.

Since the focus is squarely on violent rhetoric itself, Democrats and corporate media may find themselves hamstrung, unable to lean on the tried-and-true tool of cheap outrage. They must now calculate the risks in throwaway name-calling, like labeling Trump and his supporters “nazis” and “fascists.”

Democrats will predictably cry about weaponized justice and overreach, but after the last four years of Democrat excess, those complaints have become largely impotent. It’s all fun and games when your political opponents are the crosshairs. Had Biden’s Democrats not shattered all norms, and had refrained from targeting their political adversaries, the Storm would have been politically impossible.

If this all feels surreal, there is a good reason. We’ve never lived through an era like this before. I wouldn’t dare try to predict what the post-Storm phase looks like. We’ll have to weather the storm first.

Make sure you have your rain boots on. It’s probably going to get messy.

💊💊💊

Yesterday, Florida Politics ran a snarky story headlined, “New Florida bill would make antiparasitic drug misused as a COVID remedy available over the counter.”

On Tuesday, Republican State Representative Jeff Holcomb filed a bill (HB 29) to allow ivermectin to be legally purchased without a prescription. In other words, over the counter. It’s still early, and the bill is far from being approved. But I’ve learned from insiders that the lower the bill number, the better. (Long-shot bills unsupported by the party usually get numbers in triple digits.)

Nevertheless, the filed bill alarmed Florida Politics. Its article grimly tallied terrifiying examples of people who died and were suspected of also taking ivermectin, and claimed ivermectin overdose patients were practically hogging the emergency rooms during 2021 (“a hospitalization a day”). The article did everything but remind y’all you ain’t horses.

Stop eating horse paste!

The left-leaning paper saw an apocalypse of peril approaching. Look out! Misinformation! “Despite the potential health risks,” FlaPol warned readers, “several states including Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Tennessee and Texas have passed laws this year permitting over-the-counter sales of ivermectin.” Oh, no!

But on the other hand, Tylenol— by all means, eat them by the handfuls. Who cares what the FDA says?

💊💊💊

The second Ivermectin story was even better. The Florida Pheonix ran another story about Florida and the anti-parasitic, headlined, “Ivermectin, from the Capitol to state-funded cancer research — it’s a thing in Florida.”

CLIP: Casey DeSantis announces historic Florida cancer investment and repurpose project (2:40).

Let’s be honest. Thanks to chronic Trump Derangement, Ivermectin triggers liberals. Just hearing that word makes them fume and angrily clench their jaws until they crack their crowns. They fervently wish the Nobel-winning drug would just go away, or at least return to Africa or whatever uncredentialed hellhole it wriggled out of.

Covid was bad enough. But the idea of conservatives being allowed to treat their cancers with the inexpensive medicine makes liberals want to scream in futile rage.

So you can imagine how upset they were when, on Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis, First Lady Casey DeSantis, and Surgeon General Joe Ladapo held a press conference at the University of South Florida for World Cancer Research Day, and announced $60 million in new cancer research grants.

Everything was going fine until Casey said she expected some part of the new funding to be used for cancer research on ivermectin. “We should look at it,” Mrs. DeSantis said. “We should look at the benefits of it. We shouldn’t just speculate and guess,” she added innocently, seemingly unaware of how badly progressives would take that news.

For purposes of full disclosure, I personally know two people so far who’ve been diagnosed with late-stage cancers, took ivermectin in combination with other treatments (but not high levels of chemo and radiation), and both made a full recovery and are now cancer-free. (You would almost certainly recognize one of these folks, were I at liberty to say who they are.)

The Phoenix —one of the few platforms to even report the story— was beyond skeptical. It sneered so hard that it popped several blood vessels in its right eyeball.

“Ivermectin is not approved by the FDA for cancer treatment,” it insisted curtly. Then —and I’ve never seen a straight news story do this for any other drug— the Phoenix then listed every single known possible side-effect. “You can overdose on ivermectin, causing nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, hypotension (low blood pressure), allergic reactions (itching and hives), dizziness, ataxia (problems with balance), seizures, coma, and even death.”

Of course, the weasel word in that sneaky side-effect sentence was “overdose.” The list of side effects for ivermectin at normal dosages is much shorter and less alarming. I’d bet there are bad side effects for any drug someone overdoses on.

💊 The battle lines are being drawn. Liberals like the Phoenix have shot far past admitting ivermectin-cancer studies exist. They could have stopped short at demanding a large-scale, peer-reviewed, “gold standard” double-blinded study. That would have been their best move. Large-scale studies on ivermectin and cancer were always unlikely, since pharma won’t fund them.

But instead, liberals have decided to simply refuse to concede even any possibility ivermectin might help. They choose to call it “a thing” (as the headline said), and refuse to believe it, casting ivermectin into the same hallucinatory category as the Swamp Ape or the Mexican Chupacabra.

You have to hand it to them. That level of disbelief takes work. Even a quick lawyer’s search turned up dozens of studies showing ivermectin’s promise for treating cancer.

I’ve cited others before, but here’s another new one, published this April in Medical Oncology:

“Ivermectin,” the researchers began, “has shown promising anticancer potential.” They continued, “Originally developed for veterinary and human use against parasitic infections, ivermectin demonstrated significant antitumor effects in our study against tumor cells.”

Over the last four years, other independent studies have found more remarkable results combining ivermectin with traditional chemotherapy or other repurposed drugs, like metformin (a diabetes drug) and tamoxifen (an estrogen antagonist).

You can show these studies to progressives, but what’s the point? They won’t listen. They’ll just sneer, gobble some Tylenol, and sarcastically ask, Doing your own research again? It’s kind of tragic.

💊 In any case, now Florida —not the federal health agencies— has pledged $60 million for cancer studies focusing not on novel, high-tech, bespoke mRNA treatments, but on repurposed drugs including (but not limited to) ivermectin. This is what “public health” should be; funding the studies that pharma won’t.

Let pharma pay for studies on their new wonder drugs.

“Generic medicines are often overlooked,” First Lady DeSantis said, “because they are off-patent and don’t necessarily promise big profits.” Florida’s 2025 budget allocated $218 million total for cancer, with $60 million carved out for nutrition and “the repurposing of generic drugs such as ivermectin for cancer treatment.”

As they say, talk is cheap. But Florida just did more than talk. It allocated $60 million for grants to study repurposed drugs in treating cancer. That is a tangible step toward Making America Healthy Again. So far as I can tell, this level of investment by any U.S. state in repurposed cancer drugs is a historic first.

Florida has gone full MAHA. It has MAHA Mania.

🔥🔥🔥

Yesterday, Reuters covered another terrific MAHA story almost completely ignored by corporate media, below the headline, “US objects to UN’s political declaration on non-communicable diseases, Kennedy says.” Four years ago, Secretary Kennedy was banned from social media as a notorious member of Biden’s “Disinformation Dozen.”

CLIP: Kennedy addresses the United Nations health working group (2:58).

Following Trump’s savage takedown of the General Assembly on Tuesday, HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy castigated the UN’s health committee and pulled the plug on U.S. involvement in the UN’s newest health initiative. It’s been fifteen years since a U.S. Secretary has spoken to the UN’s health group, and 62 years since RFK’s uncle, John F. Kennedy, addressed the UN over the threat of nuclear war.

What happened was, in a knee-jerk response to what it recognizes as the wildly popular MAHA movement, the UN has created a new Frankenstein’s monster in the form of a new “health declaration,” expected to be adopted this week. It appears to set an “ambitious roadmap through 2030 and beyond” for dealing with “non-communicable diseases.” The bureaucratic phrase “non-communicable diseases” is just a fancy way of saying “chronic disease”— killers like diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

Thanks to President Trump and Secretary Kennedy, people are starting to wake up from a 20-year, hypnotic obsession with ‘communicable diseases’ like flu, smallpox, typhus, and of course, covid. All the while, they’ve largely ignored the epidemic that was killing orders of magnitude more people: the devil’s inventory of chronic metabolic diseases.

Whether they’ve now been shamed into it, are trying to compete, don’t want to get left behind, or trying to draft behind the movement, the UN has fashioned its own monstrous form of MAHA, which Secretary Kennedy properly turned down like a wet bedspread, after throwing up on it.

“The United States will walk away from the declaration, but we will never walk away from the world or our commitment to end chronic disease,” he said at a U.N. General Assembly session. “The UN’s approach is misdirected,” Kennedy charitably explained. “It attempts both too little and too much. It exceeds the UN’s proper role while ignoring the most pressing health issues.”

The UN’s twisted imitation of MAHA is actually a half-baked, sneaky repackaging of many of the same dictatorial powers the same termite-like bureaucrats had injected into the late WHO pandemic treaty a few months back (RIP). Like the WHO’s version, the new UN initiative includes things like mandated digital surveillance and global IDs, power over member states’ tax policies (to nudge citizens toward healthier behaviors), health “misinformation” censorship, quasi-governmental powers to big pharma, transgender and abortion “rights,” and so on.

I’m paraphrasing, but Kennedy basically said they were all wet, and we are out. He said we will be looking at ultra-processed foods rather than blaming patients for their “bad lifestyle choices.” Of course, the UN isn’t trying to make anyone healthier; it’s just a smokescreen for their power grab.

Trump and Kennedy threw a one-two punch against globalism. It was almost too late; we were teetering on the precipice of a one-world government managed by unelected insects in Brussels. But we’ve pulled back from the brink just in the nick of time.

Whether it’s a blessing or a curse remains to be seen, but we do indeed live in interesting times.

Have a fantastic Friday! I’ll rejoin you tomorrow morning, Utah time, with the latest installment of essential news and commentary.

Give a gift subscription

Share

Don’t race off! We cannot do it alone. Consider joining up with C&C to help move the nation’s needle and change minds. I could sure use your help getting the truth out and spreading optimism and hope, if you can: ☕ Learn How to Get Involved 🦠

How to Donate to Coffee & Covid

Twitter: jchilders98.

Truth Social: jchilders98.

MeWe: mewe.com/i/coffee_and_covid.

Telegram: t.me/coffeecovidnews

C&C Swag! www.shopcoffeeandcovid.com