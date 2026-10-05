Good morning, C&C, it’s Monday! Your vastly encouraging roundup includes: I’m packing for Texas, so tomorrow’s post will be a hotel-blogged edition (and Wednesday’s airplane-blogged), but this morning I offer you a jab-heavy roundup packed with encouragement: Florida sues Pfizer and Albert Bourla personally, and the complaint opens with Bourla’s own favorite insult; Justice Alito goes on Fox News Sunday and says the quiet part about covid, casinos, and churches; Brownstone and React19 publish the CDC’s buried V-safe cries for help, and Jeffrey Tucker is reading every one aloud; another doctor walks out of the jab closet and vows never to take another shot; a Russian lab worker’s death sets off plague panic at Mother Jones and a shrug everywhere else; and the reason why that shrug may be the week’s most important news.

🌍🇺🇸 ESSENTIAL NEWS AND COMMENTARY 🇺🇸🌍

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Late last week, a short list of Florida platforms and random small outlets covered this terrific story. We begin with Street Insider, which reported, “Florida Attorney General sues Pfizer and CEO over COVID-19 vaccine claims.” Before taking another step, let’s pause to appreciate Attorney General James Uthmeier, who is on the ballot this November (and accepting campaign help here).

Here’s the short version: On Thursday, Florida sued Pfizer and its CEO Albert Bourla personally under the state’s deceptive and unfair trade practices act. Importantly, DUTPA claims exist in the elusive liminal spaces beyond the PREP Act’s iron liability shield. (Two other states have tried the same tactic; Texas’s was dismissed because of PREP, but Kansas’s has, so far, survived in its state court.)

Florida’s well-drafted, biting, at times sarcastic complaint carefully documents Pfizer’s relentless safety claims and manipulative marketing— even while well-known risks surfaced, despite every effort to submerge them, and even ones officials were willing to admit, like myocarditis.

The complaint is, dare I say, warmly encouraging. Go ahead and read the whole thing. (I don’t often suggest legal documents for entertainment reading.)

I won’t bother handicapping the complaint’s chances. We have learned (the hard way) that Pfizer’s legal defenses were arranged in an astonishing array of onion-like layers; after we meticulously peel a layer of liability protection back, thinking we’ve finally reached the core of accountability, what do you know? We just find a new, thicker, stinkier layer right below the last one, and we have to start all over again.

In no way am I suggesting the onion-peeling should stop. If anything, we need more prep chefs.

No, the point is that discovering all this obviously well-thought-out, pre-rollout liability protection has been very disconcerting for a product once called the “most well-studied vaccine in human history.” It’s almost like Pfizer knew beforehand that there would eventually be millions of us calling for it to be put on Nuremberg-like trial and hanged at dawn, or if not that, at least sued into subatomic particles.

For just a taste of its wonderful rhetoric, the complaint began —right in paragraph number one— with Pfizer’s reptile-like CEO Albert Bourla’s own words about any American citizen who dared question the safety of his so-called “vaccine” product. He said, as the complaint directly quoted: “Those people are criminals.”

He called us criminals! That’s some master-level projection. Haha, Albert, who’s being chased by State Attorneys General now? Not us.

💉 For encouragement, consider how far we have come. Here we are, trundling along in 2026 —nearly six years since the jabs’ debut— and new lawsuits are still being filed by states. This one, landing right before the election, suggests the AG is confident that suing Pfizer is a politically popular move.

Corporate media can ignore the story as much as it wants. But this ain’t over. It could be this great lawsuit, or maybe it will take ten more complaints, but sooner or later we’ll have the onion completely minced. Into teeny tiny pieces.

Get that, Bourla? We’re coming for you. You’re the onion.

Long-time readers know my answer to the question of when accountability will arrive: Who knows? These things take time. I point to the tobacco cases. It took years, decades, of strategic legal work to finally get big tobacco. (That litigation was especially ugly, with hundreds of lawsuits featuring wins and losses so dramatic they’ve even made movies about it.)

But this time, I don’t think it will take nearly as long to nail Big Pharma as it took to nail Big Tobacco. We’re much angrier this time. There are a lot more of us. The carnage isn’t comparable. And… Nobody ever mandated cigarettes.

Florida’s new lawsuit seeks a ⁠court order to stop the jabs, fines of $10,000 per violation, bumped up to $15,000 for injured seniors and disabled people, and the turnover of all ⁠profits.

We wish godspeed and good fortune to this latest terrific lawsuit. But there were even more breaking jab developments last week.

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Next, also yesterday, Fox’s Shannon Bream interviewed Justice Samuel Alito on Fox News Sunday about (among other things) the pandemic. Yesterday! Believe me, the pandemic story is far from over. Our team of covid warriors now includes state Attorneys General, Governors, Senators, scientists, Justices on the Supreme Court, and about a million loudmouths and mean tweeters on social media.

CLIP: Justice Alito describes the pandemic’s constitutional ‘stress test’ (1:11).

Justice Alito, there to promote his new book So Ordered, spoke in careful lawyer language, but he said it plain. During covid, some people willingly sacrificed our core constitutional rights on the pagan altar of safety. Safety is nice and all, but it is not a constitutional right. But free speech and free exercise of religion are:

Justice Alito —the Court’s intellectual engine— seemed particularly troubled by how the safetyists seemed blithely untroubled by their own various vices, while remaining apparently terrified of everybody else’s religious practices. He compared casinos and churches:

This was the bland version. He waxed downright sarcastic in his dissent in Calvary Chapel v. Sisolak (2020). Then, he pointed out that the Constitution “says nothing about the freedom to play craps or blackjack, or to feed tokens into a slot machine.” He hasn’t forgotten.

In the interview, Justice Alito was characteristically cool, calm, and collected, like some cucumbers. But it is difficult to avoid concluding that he, like the rest of us, remains furious at the pandemic’s inherent irrationality.

This should be what most terrifies Big Pharma, the white coat brigades, the experts, and the corporate media. Our people are everywhere. The cumulative effect of millions of us, from plumbers to airline pilots to senators to Supreme Court Justices, is an unstoppable force. Just wait. The Reckoning™ is out for delivery.

But there was more.

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Last week, the terrific Jeffrey Tucker and his Brownstone Institute published “Cries for Help Buried in V-Safe Data.” It’s a free PDF book of the heartbreaking entries that jab takers added to the CDC’s so-called “V-Safe” vaccine safety tracker system, desperately seeking help that never came. The 3,329 people and their 14,430 plaintive entries were painstakingly assembled by the equally terrific React19 Team (which C&C has previously multiplied).

CLIP: Jeffrey Tucker reads over two hours of citizens’ ignored cries for help in the CDC’s V-Safe system (2:14:00).

Alert readers will recall that the CDC —under court order— finally coughed up the horrifying “free text” entries from its vaccine safety tracking system, an app the agency announced with great fanfare in 2020 that was allegedly designed to keep Americans safe during the jab rollout. They told the judge the CDC would need fifty-nine years to redact patient privacy information. Fortunately, Judge Kacsmaryk didn’t buy it.

The “V-SAFE” app was supposed to fix the problems with the existing VAERS tracking system, which experts dismissed as unreliable. It required participating vaccinees to check in every so often and report how they were doing. But, and this is where the fraud crept in, the options for checking off vaccine injury symptoms only included relatively harmless categories like “injection site soreness” and “mild fatigue.”

There were no categories for serious injuries. Like chest pains, seizures, or death. So people started typing their injuries into the comments box, limited to 250 characters. But the CDC only ever publicly reported from its check-box options. The agency completely ignored the “free text” data from the comments. It assured America that everything was going great.

Everything wasn’t going great.

Tucker, bless him, is reading the entire thing in two-hour chunks and posting the sessions to his social media feed. He is becoming increasingly nauseated. A pattern is emerging; a pattern that would have been equally obvious to CDC staff at the time had they bothered reading their own data. (Which they almost certainly did.)

Here is just one page of sample entries from the new PDF (which you should download and save somewhere. Just in case).

Too many of the entries were follow-ups from relatives letting the CDC know the patient had died. Others wrote of suicidal thoughts and of longing for death. The sheer horror of its meaning is off the scale. We are approaching the historic levels of criminality and suffering recorded in the darkest chapters of human malfeasance.

The CDC had one job: Collect the data and let us know about any safety signals. They built the app, took the texts, then treated the free-text as a landfill— 250 tragic characters of “help me” and “is anyone reading this” that never surfaced as a signal, not even in a footnote. Only checkbox rates got any press briefings. The desperate pleas stayed buried below the FOIA jail until now, five years too late to help anybody.

Unsurprisingly, the corporate media has found nothing newsworthy about CDC failing in its most essential mission. Instead, reporters are diligently covering a murderous post-partum mom and an orgiastic campus sexual assault case, which are bursting with titillating details but —despite the steady stream of daily front-page coverage— are ultimately just distracting one-offs about people behaving very badly with no statistical significance whatsoever.

We won’t let them get away with it. I promise that. This won’t end well for them. They may have won the early battles, but they can’t hold out forever. They must survive every challenge, but we only need to win once. The record is getting thicker and thicker and the hour is getting later and later.

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Here’s the thing: it’s getting bigger than we regular folks plus senators, SCOTUS justices, attorneys general, HHS Secretaries, React19, Brownstone, ICAN, and the rest. We are also picking up doctors and scientists. Here is just one example, posted last week, of yet another physician with an immunology degree —otherwise known as an “expert,” if she were on the other side— who came out of the jab closet to say that, though she took them all herself and gave them to her kids, she’s never getting another shot. Not one.

CLIP: Dr. Rachel Maurice finally takes it to social media (2:11).

“I’m a medical doctor with a degree in microbiology and immunology,” Dr. Maurice said. “I took virology. I understood how the immune system mounts a response. For most of my career, I was fully on board with all of it. That’s what I was taught, and my own background just reinforced it.”

“Then 2020 happened,” she said. “I started questioning things I never had before. Things did not sit right with me. The timeline made it scientifically impossible to make the claims that were being made.”

“So, I said no. I refused to put it into my body. And that decision cost me my career,” she said. “But it also pushed me somewhere I hadn’t gone before. I started doing research in a way that I never had and going through everything that I thought I understood.”

“Here’s where I’ve landed,” she said. “I am against every single poke that goes into the arm, every jab, every shot, all of them. Every single one I took myself, every one I ever gave my kids, I regret. And I will never take another single one again.”

The anti-jab train only runs one direction. Despite all the propaganda, I can find no clips of doctors expressing regret about not taking the covid shot. You would think this unidirectional trend might be of interest to someone on BlueSky.

💉 Instead, the BlueSkyers are fretting about a possible new lab leak in a remote Russian city. Germaphobia, with its constant requirement for vigilance under pain of death, must be exhausting. Yesterday, Mother Jones reported, “Reports of a plague outbreak in Russia follow the death of a researcher.” Prepare to panic on Mother Jones’ signal.

So far, it’s all an exercise in media fearmongering. The only firm fact is that a lab worker in Irkutsk died from a “pneumonia of unknown etiology.” The tech, Darya Shipilova, 28, was reported on social media to have been working with the plague bacteria, Yersinia pestis, the Middle Ages terror that came from fleas on rats. (Hilariously, Mother Jones first misidentified Yersinia pestis as a virus and had to publish a correction, since it is a bacteria. But sure, trust them on the science.)

But nobody actually knows anything, as the article finally admitted: “establishing any of the facts about the situation has proved to be difficult because of the Russian government’s secrecy.”

This supposed ‘secrecy’ included a fairly substantial catalog of ordinary government responses. Regional officials convened an emergency meeting. Around 200 lab workers are under observation. A few local hospitals are reportedly under some sort of quarantine. The head of Russia’s health agency, Anna “Popover” Popova (comparable to the head of our CDC), went to Irkutsk to meet with local officials.

Which all sounds exactly like what you would want the Russian government to do after a young, healthy lab tech from a biolab dies from a sudden infection.

But the germaphobes! Mother Jones darkly quoted reporter Dominic Hauschild of the UK’s Sunday Times —a ‘defense correspondent,’ not a science reporter— who said, and I am not making this up, “There are fears this could be another Wuhan situation.” Fears! What would we do without media to tell us when to be afraid?

The media’s main problem, and the reason I am reporting this story at all, is the flabby response. Apart from partisans and progressives, social media’s response is so far perhaps best described, in technical terms, as meh. I noted the barely alarmed response of Intellectual Dark Web heavyweight and philosopher Peter Boghossian (350K followers):

One of the commenters noted drily, “on the plus side, we can’t be called racist this time, since it originated in Russia.” Boghossian replied, “that was among the first of my thoughts.”

But the part of Boghossian’s tweet that most caught my interest was the sentence I highlighted above: “Nobody will believe it. The public does not trust our institutions, and for good reason.” See? Accepting the best viable explanation for the covid plandemic, progressives self-destroyed decades of automatic trust in Big Pharma and Big Public Health to steal an election and stop Trump from being re-elected, and it ultimately didn’t even work. Irony.

I found Boghossian’s thoughts most interesting of all because they echoed the second most common question I get at speaking events, which goes something like, “Jeff, what happens if they try it again?” My answer, and apparently Peter Boghossian’s, is nothing. Nothing will happen. We simply won’t buy it. Go sell crazy somewhere else; we are all stocked up here.

Like many things in life, politics is subject to a phenomenon known as tipping points. Things seem to stay the same for a long time until people’s preferences reach some minimum level of irresistible force, and then a preference cascade tumbles out and smashes the status quo.

Don’t doubt it: the tipping point is coming. It’s practically here. It may even have already started. Bourla called us criminals. We are now the preference cascade.

Have a magnificent Monday! Come back tomorrow, for a hotel-blogged, Texas-style installment of all the essential news and caffeinated commentary you need for a healthy, growing brain.

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