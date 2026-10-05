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☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
11hEdited

The problem we all should fear is if the communist left gets back into power you can kiss the 1st amendment goodbye. As we have witnessed with Covid and open borders on their 1st go round, the left controlling the 3 branches of government, they silenced the people with censorship. They opened the borders and took peoples voting power away from them. They closed churches and small businesses another source of the people’s power. They jailed political opponents. They even tried to execute their opponents leading candidate. If they regain the 3 branches of government again all hell is sure to break loose. This time there will be a whole new ruthless Democrat regime. I could see 50 million illegals coming across our borders. The Supreme Court being packed. The 1st and 2nd amendment will be eliminated for starters. And things will go down hill from there. Violence against the right will be common place. So for all the people that think 4.50 a gallon will keep them from the poles, wait and see it get to 10 dollars a gallon if you’re lucky. Voting in these midterms is critical and I would say even more critical than the 2024 election.

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
11h

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Then I saw heaven opened, and behold, a white horse, and He who sits on it is called Faithful and True, and in righteousness He judges and wages war. His eyes are a flame of fire, and on His head are many diadems; having a name written on Him which no one knows except Himself, and being clothed with a garment dipped in blood, His name is also called The Word of God. And the armies which are in heaven, clothed in fine linen, white and clean, were following Him on white horses. And from His mouth comes a sharp sword, so that with it He may strike down the nations, and He will rule them with a rod of iron; and He treads the wine press of the wrath of the rage of God, the Almighty. And He has on His garment and on His thigh a name written, “KING OF KINGS, AND LORD OF LORDS.”

— Revelation 19:11-16 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

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