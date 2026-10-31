Good morning, C&C, it’s Saturday! Your Weekend Edition roundup includes: I waded through the Washington Post’s 7,400-word DEI tearjerker so you don’t have to, and it turns out to be an accidental Trump victory lap; Poland’s government walks seven judges into the constitutional court under police escort while the president is in the air, so he turns the plane around and brings a power saw; Avenger missile launchers bob on a barge outside Mar-a-Lago; somebody is hacking the commissary freezers; Europe tells everyone to stock up on tinned mackerel and poo bags; and Democrats predict a landslide while war-gaming 150 ways to contest it.

🌍🇺🇸 ESSENTIAL NEWS AND COMMENTARY 🇺🇸🌍

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You know me; I am a glutton for punishment. I once again dove into corporate media’s septic tank to find the submerged good news. On Thursday, the Washington Post ran a ridiculously long news piece (allegedly) headlined, “Trump fired him. The ‘DEI Watchlist’ shamed him. Then came 500 job rejections.” The website estimated the 7,400+ words as a “31-minute” read. Ugh.

The story is one of the best (worst) examples of journalistic malpractice we’ve seen this year. Written in an omniscient authorial voice, it constantly described Dia Harris’ inner voice, his thoughts, and his feelings. Not “Harris reported thinking...” It tells readers, “Harris thought …” It tells us about his Keurig coffee maker, his preferred brand of granola, and dwells lovingly on his “maroon polo.”

Here’s the story WaPo desperately wanted to tell. Mr. Harris was a diligent federal employee chasing his lifelong dream of helping poor black children get free breakfast at public school. His job: “the first chief equity officer for the Administration for Children and Families.” (The first. It was a made-up job.)

But then, mean President Trump fired him for no reason. A conservative website (correctly) included him on a “DEI Watchlist” of 93 senior Biden-era DEI officials. This, WaPo said, made him unemployable. He’s been rejected by over 500 employers. Since getting fired in August 2025, the scrappy 53-year-old Penn grad has worked as a bartender, a bagger at Harris Teeter grocery, and is now trying to land a gig as a $16/hr food service worker. His mom has had to keep her part-time job at a Hallmark store to “help with the bills.”

Sad!

🔥 Only the most diligent WaPo readers who bravely persisted to the last few thousand words learned a little more context about Mr. Harris. His extensive federal career —his life ambition, cut short by the biased Trump Administration— spanned the heroic period of seventeen months. That’s it. Then he got eight months of paid leave with full benefits— nearly half his entire federal service, which WaPo described as “he got no severance.”

Right before Trump was inaugurated, Harris conspired with his boss to retitle his position as “senior advisor,” hoping nobody in the new Administration would notice he was a DEI manager. Resistance! After he was fired anyway, he got a lawyer and filed a complaint against the government for racism (he lost) and threatened to sue.

Before his year-and-a-half career in the federal workforce, Harris had a 30-year career in HR at Johnson & Johnson, Boeing, Northrop, and Amazon. One wonders where all his contacts went. He ‘designed’ a custom two-story home in a “wealthy Maryland suburb,” and his mortgage is $4,000 a month. His last private-sector job paid more than his federal one. His 71-year-old mother lives with him, and the story conspicuously omits any mention of a wife or kids.

He proudly wears an Alpha Phi Alpha wristband. That’s a black fraternity whose members included MLK, Thurgood Marshall, and Andrew Young. Call it a signal that he is intentionally leading with.

He also scrubbed all his social media— another red flag for new employers. WaPo described that as a normal reaction to finding out he was on the “DEI Watchlist,” but between the lines we see he was suddenly concerned about what his social media held. The watchlist included a clip of Harris’s 2024 webinar called the “National Call to Action on Equity.” In it, he called himself “unapologetically a Black man” and vowed to “embed equity into every aspect of our lives.”

Yikes. That sounds like a threat.

The Post blamed the watchlist for 500 rejections (including the ACLU). But picture the résumé from the other side of the desk: fired after a short term of employment, suing the last employer, social media wiped, racial activism, unmarried, and so on. Dia Harris, of all people, knows exactly how that screening looks. He ran it for Boeing.

Now let’s look at all the great news buried in the WaPo’s tear-jerking novella.

🔥 “Since President Donald Trump returned to office,” WaPo sadly intoned, “nearly 426,000 of the nation’s 2.2 million civilian federal employees have left the government.” That terrific news earns a mention on my Trump Accomplishments list. I’m just a lawyer, not a mathematician, but that sounds like a savings of around $65 billion a year with benefits.

Most of those who left took a generous voluntary separation deal— 85%, according to the story. But Harris didn’t. He waited and made them fire him, which explains how the reporter characterized it as “no severance.”

“Trump campaigned on trimming federal bureaucracy, which he declared was bloated with wasteful, lazy and incompetent workers,” the article complained. Then came DOGE. “Musk’s U.S. DOGE Service slashed across the government, cutting spending and eliminating jobs,” the article explained, as if that were a bad thing rather than President Trump delivering on his promises.

“The mass embrace of DEI programs felt to Harris like the capstone of his professional life,” WaPo explained. In other words, Harris was a victim, of sorts. He was the victim of the DEI movement. He was sold a bill of goods, a trendy, race-baited career with a short expiration date. Trump’s anti-DEI executive order, it said, “triggered a rapid retreat from DEI policies throughout government and the corporate world — and, Harris feared, devastating the field in which he built his career.”

If that thesis is correct, then WaPo just admitted that President Trump and DOGE single-handedly dismantled DEI across the federal workforce and corporate America in one fell blow. The prestige paper considers that a crime. But this is an astonishing accomplishment that would have defied any rational prediction. Nobody expected DEI to collapse like a house of race cards.

The story WaPo wanted to tell came out exactly backwards. It hoped readers would pine for Mr. Harris, languishing in his custom Maryland home waiting for word from his lawyers. It wanted us to be outraged by some conservative website’s blacklist (sorry), which makes it impossible for Mr. Harris to fully erase all his racist rants on social media.

Instead, it came out as a historic success story. Not even WaPo, in its thousands of words of omniscient prose, tried to defend DEI. Nowhere in nearly 8,000 words did the Post ever argue that DEI worked, helped anyone, or was worth having. It quoted critics calling DEI “reverse racism” that “undermines merit”— and let that stand unanswered.

The funniest lines came from the guy who set up the DEI Watchlist website, who happily agreed to be interviewed. Tom Jones, president of the American Accountability Foundation, the group that runs the watchlist, did not try to hide, like Ilhan Omar or Dan S. Sullivan. He promptly emailed the WaPo a statement and answered its reporter’s questions. Here’s Tom’s initial, hilarious, unapologetic response:

The reporter emailed back, trying to trap Jones by asking why he thought black workers on the watchlist are struggling to find new employment more than white ones. “Sounds like hiring managers are racist, that’s very disappointing,” Jones shot back.

It was pure jiu-jitsu. Tom turned it right back around on them. If it’s absurd when Tom Jones says it, it was absurd when the DEI officers said it too.

That’s how far DEI has fallen. Nobody fears it anymore. The sting of the “r” word (Portlanders: racist) has become a laugh-provoking tickle, the setup for an easy punchline. Must be racism!

Honestly, it baffles me how black pillers keep crying about how “nothing has changed.” What on Earth are they babbling about? Everything has changed. And fast— in less than two years. This silly WaPo story just proved it beyond argument.

And now you don’t have to read 8,000 ridiculous words, since I took one for the team. You’re welcome.

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Here we go again. You would not be blamed for a sneaking suspicion that the left is up to something on a global scale. Deep staters conspiring in the US. Black bloc protestors without demands burning French town halls. Brazil stealing an election and its candidate fleeing across a bridge to Argentina on foot after midnight. Missile defense trucks deployed to chic Palm Beach around Mar-a-Lago. Now this. Headline from Fox, this morning: “Polish president turns plane around after ‘coup’ at nation’s top court.”

Poland has a Constitutional Tribunal, which works roughly like our Supreme Court. Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s pro-EU government called the court illegitimate because the conservative Law and Justice party (PiS) packed it with conservatives back in 2015. So his government simply stopped publishing the court’s rulings, even though Polish law requires it.

This year, parliament elected new leftwing judges. President Karol Nawrocki, a PiS ally who holds the veto, refused to swear five of them in. Without the president’s oath, Polish law says they aren’t judges yet.

Last night, while President Nawrocki was out of the country, Donald Tusk’s justice minister, Waldemar Żurek, moved to criminally charge the court’s conservative chief justice, Bogdan Święczkowski, by lifting his official immunity. Seven of the not-yet-sworn judges walked into the Tribunal under government security escort, and the court’s own guards were told to leave.

One of the new judges, Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, declared herself the court’s most senior judge, by counting her years from 1995 in the ordinary courts, not from any time on the Tribunal. On that basis, she suspended the chief justice and his deputy for a month. Riot police ringed the building and the new judges took over the court’s website. The court’s X account, still run by the old leadership, posted that everyone involved was “committing the crime of a coup d’état.”

When it all went down, President Nawrocki was flying to Senegal. He posted, “At such a moment, the President must be in Poland. I’m interrupting my flight,” and flew back. Just after midnight, he went to the Tribunal with the head of the Supreme Court, cut a padlock on the Tribunal’s front fence with a power saw, pushed through the police at the door, and told the new judges, “You are not judges.” Before dawn, he called it a “forcible takeover of a constitutional organ of the state” and convened emergency security talks for today.

The US ambassador, Tom Rose, called it “an unprecedented confrontation” over state power and the court’s independence.

But what is it? A coup or just a court snafu? We have an historic example. Let’s return to our friends in Brazil, and where that benighted country’s problems started.

🔥 It looks like Poland’s left is speed-running the Brazil experience. Starting all the way back in 2003, President Lula began packing Brazil’s Supreme Court with cronies. In 2009, he appointed Dias Toffoli, the lawyer for Lula’s Workers’ Party and then his solicitor general. Toffoli handpicked the now infamous law professor Alexandre de Moraes, who was installed in 2017. In 2023, Lula appointed Cristiano Zanin, Lula’s personal criminal defense lawyer, and the man who got Lula’s convictions thrown out. And in 2024, Lula appointed Flávio Dino, who was Lula’s sitting justice minister (like our attorney general), and before that, a Communist Party politician.

As alert readers know, among other authoritarian excesses, this week Brazil’s Supreme Court intervened in its elections minutes after polls closed, with the effect of keeping polls in Lula areas open until the result changed. They’ve also ordered the arrests of opposition politicians for making X posts, jailed the former President for a “coup” (irony), prosecuted Brazilian influencers for anti-court speech, shut down X for a time and fined users $9,000 a day, and generally done whatever they like, with the coincidental result that the communists are enjoying May Day every day down there.

The world has been appalled. In April, 2024, independent journalist Michael Shellenberger said, “De Moraes has acted unilaterally to invent entirely new laws. He is thus interfering and taking over the role of Congress and of the president. That means he is behaving like a dictator.” Later that year, Elon Musk was more blunt: “Alexandre de Moraes is an evil dictator cosplaying as a judge.”

In short, the communists found a way to capture a country by occupying its Supreme Court. This took years to accomplish in Brazil. It looks like the globalists just tried to do the same thing in one night in Poland while the President was out of town. This week, pro-EU Donald Tusk complained about the conservative government and its judicial appointments in 2015, and warned of ”a difficult, sometimes painful process that requires decisive action. There is no other way.”

Pray for the Polish people; they are about to endure a serious bout of turbulence.

🔥 On Wednesday, the Palm Beach Post reported, “Surface-to-air missile systems added at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach.”

“A pair of Avenger Air Defense Systems are now positioned on a floating barge in the Lake Worth Lagoon,” the Post reported, “on the west side of the seawall next to Trump’s historic 17-acre oceanfront property.” The Avenger is a type of mobile short-range air defense system. “The Avenger’s targets could include cruise missiles, drones, helicopters, and low-flying and high-speed fixed-wing aircraft,” the Post explained, quoting the US Army.

That’s not all. The War Zone reported two more Avengers staged at Trump International Airport (newly renamed), about three miles west from Mar-a-Lago. The Palm Beach Post reported a “bank of Avengers” in a field on the airport’s southern side, near where Air Force One parks. Stinger missiles, fired by the Avenger systems, cost $400,000 each. CBS-12 reported that Northern Command is supplying counter-drone “Fly-Away Kits.” Those are portable sets of radar, cameras, and possibly jamming gear.

The explanation for these sudden preparations is, unsurprisingly, murky. “The U.S. Secret Service continues to operate in a heightened threat environment,” the Secret Service told reporters, explaining nothing that isn’t already obvious. “The airborne threat vector at Mar-a-Lago is persistent and substantial,” wrote Secret Service Deputy Director Matthew C. Quinn in an affidavit filed along with the agency’s request for a permanent no-fly zone over Mar-a-Lago.

As you can imagine, the social media hot takes are firing off like Stinger missiles.

🔥 There’s a lot more kindling. Data professionals have dubbed this month “Black October” due to a global rash of cyberattacks. (It is also Cybersecurity Awareness Month, so.) Two days ago, the Military Times reported that the Pentagon is treating a string of freezer failures at US military commissaries, the on-base grocery stores, as a suspected Iranian hack. Fort Huachuca’s Facebook page said its freezer “went into defrost mode where it heated up all the food.” In a copycat attack on French grocery freezers at around the same time, some units got so hot they caught fire.

How produce offended the Iranians is anybody’s guess. But the lettuce has learned its lesson.

Early this week, OpenAI announced a new exploit, claiming it affected 70% of all websites on the Internet, and much doomcrying ensued. A viral list on X called it “the most serious 48 hours in cybersecurity history.” Rob Joyce, who used to run the NSA’s cyber division, posted that the “transition from vulpocalypse to breachpocalypse is here.” The head of Japan’s cyber agency called it “a state of emergency in cyberspace.”

Then nothing really happened. Never mind. Until next time.

🔥 The global unrest is due to everyone being more nervous than a long-tailed cat in a room full of rocking chairs. A couple of days ago, Newsweek ran this alarming headline:

Map shows. Much of the list is long-standing civil-defense guidance, and the U.S. has said the same thing on Ready.gov for years. What’s new is that France and the UK just joined, which set off this latest round of breathless coverage. France’s official kit includes six liters of water per person, cash, copies of your ID, a spare set of keys (they still use keys?), and “jeux pour occuper le temps”— games to pass the time. The UK Guardian’s roundup headline suggested “tinned mackerel, hand-crank radios and” —terrifyingly— “bags for poo.” Um. I’m not sure which sounds more horrifying, tinned mackerel snacks or poo bags.

“Such advice,” the Guardian noted, “once dismissed as the preserve of preppers, has become more common in government circles as climate breakdown worsens weather extremes and geopolitical tensions turn cyber-attacks and sabotage into a regular occurrence.”

I guess we can chalk another one up for the conspiracy theorists. Good job, preppers. You’re mainstream now.

But what everyone is really thinking is that the U.S. midterm elections are now just three days away. Even here, in my usually placid blue Alachua County, where progressives run everything and normally don’t bother, things are heating up. Local WCJB reported, “Alachua County Republicans report vandalism ahead of election.” I would have called it widespread vandalism, but okay.

What do we make of all this? Pessimists on X are predicting a coordinated global attack. Their theory is that globalist forces that lost their USAID grants see Tuesday as the last chance to stop the counter-revolution before the money never comes back. They have plenty of silliness to work with. Democrats are promising chaos.

The No Kings brigades have been ominously quiet this summer and election season. But the No Kings website wants activists to be ready for “mass nonviolent action in rapid response” if officials “refuse to certify valid results.” In South Carolina this week, California’s oily governor slid into election denial even before the ballots, saying, “Trump is not screwing around. This guy’s trying to rig the election before a single vote is cast. The only way he can win is if he rigs the election.”

The LA Times reported that more than 20 Democratic attorneys general have already drafted “emergency lawsuits and temporary restraining orders” ready to file “at a moment’s notice.” Colorado’s Phil Weiser said, “We’re not going to be reacting in real time… We are going to be following through on plans we’ve made.”

Earlier this month, the Hill headlined, “Inside the Democratic effort to fight any Trump disruption of midterms.” According to the story, House Democrats have wargamed “roughly 150 different scenarios” and held more than 15 “shadow hearings,” which sounds totally democratic. Washington Governor Bob Ferguson offered county auditors plainclothes National Guard members to “inconspicuously monitor ballot drop boxes.” (Armed ICE agents near a polling place are intimidation, but undercover troops at the drop box are just neighborly.)

This week, The Nation ran a drama-filled story headlined, “What Are Democrats Prepared to Do if Trump Rigs the Election?” And alert readers will recall this week’s astonishing Washington Post story prompted by DataRepublican’s exposé, headlined, “U.S. officials privately advise states fearing Trump election meddling.” One of the members of the group of “former US officials” said, “The outcome that we hope for is that states would be prepared for any contingencies should they arise.”

None of this sounds like people confident of their blue wave. Democrats say they’re going to win in a landslide. They’ve also pre-drafted 150 lawsuits, just in case they do.

So what do we make of it all?

🔥 In spite of the scary images of rocket launchers decorating Mar-a-Lago for Halloween, this rhetorically overheated cycle is much less violent than the 2024 election cycle was. Missing this year are two assassination attempts. The Antifa brigades have, apparently, relocated to Paris. They sure aren’t attacking Cop Cities in Atlanta. (We don’t miss them.) Even No Kings, as I pointed out, have mostly confined their anti-monarchical protests to angry words on a website.

What is different is elected Democrats’ rhetoric. In 2024, they expected a Kamala landslide. This year they (supposedly) expect a blue tsunami. But this year they have also suddenly become election deniers in advance. This is partly explainable by the DOJ’s election integrity push. They don’t like Trump calling blue states Empires of Fraud. (Which is not, however, particularly novel. At least he didn’t call them s-hole states.)

What, though, do Democrats actually hope to achieve if they do, in fact, take control of the House?

That is far from clear. Impeachment will never happen. Insider leaks suggest they will try to defund (“melt”) ICE and the Iran war, and force Republicans to vote against a mind-numbing series of terrible ideas that will help Democrats in the 2028 presidential cycle. One California House candidate said forcing the votes is “really key for 2028 and 2029.” They also plan to investigate President Trump’s family, again with the goal of generating more campaign ads for the 2028 election. (Where was all this zeal when the Biden Crime Family was milking Ukraine? Oh, never mind.)

In other words, they plan to slow the Trump Revolution and prepare the 2028 battlespace. That is all fine, and predictable, but it doesn’t really explain the apocalyptic rhetoric, lawfare wargames, and pre-drafted lawsuits. We might not need 30 days of hoarded toilet paper (definitely no poo bags), but we should be prepared for a certain degree of post-election chaos.

In short, don’t count on knowing who won the House on election night. It might not be the kind of painful interlude that Polish folks are facing, but they aren’t going to keep all those lawsuits in a drawer. The courts should plan to cancel all their scheduled vacations, stock up on energy drinks, and maybe pre-order Costco Thanksgiving meals.

The French are packing board games. Americans should pack patience.

The best thing we can do right now to head as much of this off as possible is GO VOTE. The fewer close races there are, the fewer lawsuits will have to be worked through. Once again, we are called to make the outcome too big to rig. Today is the last day of early voting in most places. Get going, and text all the conservatives you know. Let’s roll.

Have a wonderful weekend. Then come back on Monday for your election eve roundup of essential news and caffeinated commentary.

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