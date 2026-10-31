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Karmy's avatar
Karmy
21m

Strengthen my faith, Lord. Forgive my sins, so that I may be clean in your righteousness. Make me brave, so I can stand and fight the spiritual battles in my life and in our world.

Thanks be to God for His mercy.

Vote like your life depends on it because it does.

Good morning all!

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
17m

✝️✝️✝️

And what more shall I say? For time will fail me if I recount Gideon, Barak, Samson, Jephthah, as well as David and Samuel and the prophets, who through faith conquered kingdoms, performed righteousness, obtained promises, shut the mouths of lions, quenched the power of fire, escaped the edge of the sword, were made strong from weakness, became mighty in war, put foreign armies to flight.

— Hebrews 11:32-34 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

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