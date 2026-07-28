☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
Jul 28Edited

Truth and trust go hand in hand. Trust is built on telling the truth. Lies make people pull away.

Think how different things in this country would be today if Fauci had just been honest with the American people. If he had just said in public what he said in private. If he had just said this is a bad flu, with just a .2% chance of death. First off people wouldn’t have lost complete faith in the medical establishment which itself has killed people. Fauci and Biden used state run medicine as a weapon. Sure older people would have had to be careful and people with comorbidities, but schools would have stayed open, people would have kept their jobs and businesses, care for the sick would have continued with family participation, weddings, gatherings, funerals could have happened as they should. Massive mail in balloting would never have happened and not be the norm as it is today. I could go on and on.

So while Fauci with all of his narcissistic pompous traits, was sitting down to dinner with Jake Tapper and their wives, he was telling families to stay apart at the holidays. He took his huge role in tearing up our constitution and the people’s Bill of Rights for smug self gratuitous ego.

He has the blood of millions on his hands.

Fauci should be stripped of his medical license, his pension, which is the largest pension in the country, his around the clock security, and certainly his freedom.

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Clara's avatar
Clara
Jul 28

We do not hate the media enough.

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