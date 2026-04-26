☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Jeffrey N. Gratton's avatar
Jeffrey N. Gratton
1h

AND ... The best argument yet for a highly secure new White House Ballroom

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C. Wilson's avatar
C. Wilson
1h

I've been involved directly in a number of VP and Presidential details. There was no room for error in those days. Period.

If we were on the Detail and someone died right in front of us we were to call for help. We were NOT allowed to break our position.

Last night our Band piped in another Honor Flight. We do one Tuesday at another airport. The flights are never on time....

So, I'm driving home about 10:30 and call home to hear the report that there was another attempt on Trump.

My FIRST reaction. Security F'd up. Period. end of statement. That is what happened. No discussion or excuses. The 6 personnel were standing around together and not paying attention. THAT is enough to get them fired at least.

WHO was the supervisor? I wouldn't want any of them as a greeter at Walmart.

Have you ever seen anyone carrying a shotgun, hand, gun and a bunch of knives? Not concealable to anyone paying attention.

It surely sounds like there's a high level leak that takes advantage of total incompetence.

I'm alive today because I don't believe in coincidences. EVER.

Life is good.

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