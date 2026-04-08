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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
8h

✝️✝️✝️

On the glorious splendor of Your majesty

And on Your wonderful works, I will meditate.

Men shall speak of the power of Your awesome acts,

And I will tell of Your greatness.

They shall eagerly utter the memory of Your abundant goodness

And will shout joyfully of Your righteousness.

— Psalm 145:5-7 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

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Torrance Stephens's avatar
Torrance Stephens
8h

Every week, these media milksops have a new KEYWORD.

For today, my groomed progressive idiots, the word is WARCRIME.

Mind you, in 1991’s Operation Desert Storm, George Bush’s military coalition bombed Iraq’s entire electrical grid on Night One.

In 2015, Obama’s Pentagon updated the Department of Defense’s Law of War Manual to:

"Electric power stations are generally recognized to be of sufficient importance to a State’s capacity to meet its wartime needs of communication, transport, and industry so as usually to qualify as military objectives during armed conflicts."

None were called WAR CRIMES.

This is what I mean when I describe it as "The Idealism of Absolute Idiots."

https://torrancestephensphd.substack.com/p/the-idealism-of-absolute-idiots

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