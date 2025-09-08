☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Evans W
Hey Jeff, great lineup today, but please try to cover the story of 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska was butchered on a Charlotte light rail almost a month ago and the Charlotte Mayor/City Council tried like hell to suppress the story.

Here's how much coverage we've seen so far out of the usual suspects. Oh.....and if Elon Musk hadn't bought X none of us would know about this story at all.

0 CBS stories on this deadly attack

0 ABC stories on this deadly attack

0 NBC stories on this deadly attack

0 AP stories on this deadly attack

0 PBS stories on this deadly attack

0 NYT stories on this deadly attack

0 NPR stories on this deadly attack

0 WSJ stories on this deadly attack

0 BBC stories on this deadly attack

0 CNN stories on this deadly attack

0 WAPO stories on this deadly attack

0 Reuters stories on this deadly attack

0 MSNBC stories on this deadly attack

This is a obviously totally un-winnable story for main stream media.

- Completely savage unprovoked murder with zero room for debate, all on video.

- Perp w/ a zillion prior convictions let off by progressive DA's and judges who don't believe in prison or curbing crime

- Attractive white girl slaughtered b/c she didn't know the secret unspoken rules about situational awareness in the inner city

- Victim literally a Ukranian refugee who managed to escape a war only to be butchered using basic American public transit in a democrat controlled city

- Incident much more representative of what crime in US looks like than any recent leftwing 'white supremacy' outrage that is constantly being spread.....in other words far from a 'fluke'

Every left-wing propagandist who touches this story knows they will be cast out of the cool kids club by their peers.

Meanwhile in my state we have Charlotte Councilwoman Tiawana Brown file for reelection this summer on the heels of being indicted on federal charges for stealing $125,000 in COVID funds along with her 2 daughters. Can you feel the fatigue? https://x.com/Evans_Wroten/status/1964656699718987956

Jeff Johnson
Hey, I'm 70 years old, I walk 45 minutes a day, and well, I'm just not falling for the NYT's story. So there.

