Share this post☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠☕️ TRUST MOTHERS ☙ Sunday, May 11, 2025 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore☕️ TRUST MOTHERS ☙ Sunday, May 11, 2025 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠Trump racks up wins: China talks, Kashmir ceasefire, Red Sea peace, shadow State Dept rises, media trust tanks, Ukraine gamifies killing, and Hegseth axes woke war toys.Jeff ChildersMay 11, 2025∙ Paid102Share this post☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠☕️ TRUST MOTHERS ☙ Sunday, May 11, 2025 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4011ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in