Discussion about this post

Janice P - Words Beyond Me
8h

(This is the text of a post I wrote this morning.)

I shared this verse from Isaiah early yesterday, hours before the senseless murder of Charlie Kirk. Now the holy words take on deeper meaning in the shadow of his tragic death.

"Say to those with an anxious heart,

'Be strong, fear not.

Behold, your God will come with vengeance;

The recompense of God will come,

But He will save you.'"

— Isaiah 35:4 LSB

These things we can know:

God will come with vengeance.

The recompense of God will come.

And God did save Charlie—not from earthly death, but from eternal death by giving him life in Christ.

We can know these things.

But I am, as you are, heartsick. My soul hurts. My mind cannot grasp such horror. If only it were just a nightmare from which we will awaken. If only we could wind back time and thwart the plot of the evil one who sought to snuff out truth. If only.

But alas, we cannot. This black darkness has been thrust upon us and now we must seek the light. We must reach up to the One whose promises Charlie stood upon, the Savior he believed in, and the truth he shared with courage, boldness, kindness, and conviction—the truth I believe he would have said was worth dying for.

Yes, we will seek comfort in Christ. We will stand on the truth of scripture and take our next breaths and steps in the power of His Spirit. We will pray for justice. Wisdom. Courage.

Meanwhile, we grieve. But now Charlie rejoices.

We are broken. But now Charlie is whole.

We believe by faith. But now Charlie’s faith is made sight.

We cling to the promise of eternal life. But now Charlie is forever in the presence of the Giver of eternal life.

We remain to finish our work. But now Charlie has received the crown of life.

Let all of this also be true of us when at the last we breathe our last.

Oh God, help. Strengthen us. Embolden us. Comfort us. And deliver us from evil. For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory forever.

Amen.

127 replies
Eric - The Imaginary Hobgoblin
8h

Make no mistake about it, the Left is comprised of a Legion of unhinged lunatics. Lunatics in political office. Lunatics in the media. Lunatics in Hollywood. Lunatics in the streets. Lunatics in office buildings, restaurants, hospitals, schools, subways, buses, trains and planes. Decades of systematic manipulation and programming has furnished humanity with a Frankenstein's array of synthetic, barbaric, and morally bankrupt quasi-people. We are suffering the agonies and heartaches of a society in freefall decline brought to you by the democratic party…a rudderless and dishonorable alliance of rabid baboons that offer no meaningful dialogue, no rational solutions, no viable ideas, no sane policies, no realistic proposals, no feasible recommendations, and judging from the outpouring of persistent incoherent babbling and celebratory mood at the announcement of yet another senseless murder have been spending far too much time dabbling in the dark arts extracting advice from their ouija boards. It is a depraved and pathetic consortium of hate-filled, squealy voiced, degenerate criminals desperately searching for a meaning to exist at the expense of common sense, patriotic Americans. I raise my glass to your impending ruin.

251 replies
