Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
✝️✝️✝️

“The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I came that they may have life, and have it abundantly.” — Jesus, John 10:10 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

Salvation Came

◽️

Baby’s cry, mother’s joy,

Father’s humble awe;

Bright star shone above,

Stable filled with divine love.

◽️

Manger held the bread of life,

Heaven’s gift to all mankind;

Savior, King, a tiny babe,

Wrapped and laid in hay.

◽️

Cleansing blood, spotless lamb

World’s saving grace;

Love so pure, exemplified

In Savior who was born to die.

◽️

Left His glorious throne on high,

Stepped down from Father’s side;

Offered Himself as sacrifice;

No other would suffice.

◽️

King of heaven, light of earth

Hung on cruel cross;

But lived again, left the grave,

The Risen One alone can save.

◽️

Look upon the stable stall,

Remember His humble birth;

See the salvation that came that night

To rescue our souls with love and light.

◽️

Janice Powell

December 24, 2025

Carlos
Merry Christmas Jeff and thank you and your family too.

For an incredible journey together, you are a great leader.🤗

