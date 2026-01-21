Good morning, C&C, it’s Wednesday! Anticipation of Trump’s WEF speech swelled all day yesterday, finally reaching cacaphonic levels with a brief flash of doubt about whether he would make his scheduled slot (8:30am EST) thanks to an Air Force One ‘electrical problem.’ (He started on time.) Today, we’ll mark the first anniversary of Trump’s second term by comparing two lists: the historic one the White House unveiled yesterday, of first-year accomplishments, compared with Virginia Democrats’ surge of progressive initiatives in that state. NOTE: Today’s post was late because I flipped on Trump’s WEF speech and got sucked in. I’ll give you some brief first impressions today and round up the whole story tomorrow.

Recently, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, “2025 was setting the table; 2026 is the banquet.” Yesterday, to celebrate the first anniversary of his second term, President Trump popped up unannounced at the daily White House briefing, like a presidential Jack-in-the-Box, and spoke for an hour and a half. You couldn’t find a single story on corporate media platforms about it this morning. The Times ran a long front-page story about Crotch-Gate (more on that later), but nothing about Trump’s list of 365 first-year wins, not even to quibble or fact-check them. So we shifted to Pennsylvania’s CBS-21, which ran the story below the headline, “‘365 wins in 365 days’: Trump touts major accomplishments so far during second term.”

CLIP: White House ‘365 Days’ montage (3:44).

Yesterday, the White House published a major document and briefing titled “365 WINS IN 365 DAYS: President Trump’s Return Marks New Era of Success, Prosperity.” The White House’s press release correctly called it “the most accomplished first year of any presidential term in modern history,” with the President himself holding up the thick binder during yesterday’s nearly two-hour surprise briefing.

It’s not even a complete list. Comparisons are being made to FDR’s revolutionary first term, but FDR enjoyed a Democrat supermajority in Congress, and whether the effects of FDR’s progressive reforms were beneficial or just broke America and made everything awful remains up for debate.

Trump’s second-term launch fundamentally shifted the playbook for American governance, turning the presidency into something far more like a high-speed, pre-planned military-style operation than the traditional slow-motion policy rollout. He arrived at the Inauguration podium with a detailed plan that was launched like a blitzkrieg tank invasion. It’s a whole new era where incoming administrations must arrive with a fully loaded 180-day playbook (e.g., what Project 2025 provided), complete with pre-vetted personnel, ready-to-sign orders, and targeted agency overhauls.

Here are just ten from the list of 365. You might find others on the list that you like better.

Achieved negative net migration for the first time in 50 years— Reversed decades of border jumping, restoring U.S. control over immigration for the first time in a generation. Removed over 2.6 million illegal immigrants— Through record deportations (622,000+) and voluntary self-departures (1.9M+), the largest mass removal effort in U.S. history. Delivered the largest one-year homicide drop on record— Launched federal crackdowns, ended “non-enforcement,” and deployed resources to slash violent crime nationwide. Brokered peace deals ending multiple wars— Including Gaza/Israel conflicts, Israel-Iran tensions, India-Pakistan war, Armenia-Azerbaijan, and other halted global conflicts. (And he even got a Nobel Peace Prize, sort of.) Attracted over $10 trillion in reshored investments— Including $1 trillion+ in AI and chipmaking, with major deals forcing companies back to the U.S. Achieved record energy production and dominance— Boosted oil/gas output to historic highs, dropping gas prices below $3/gallon in most states and making America the world’s top energy exporter. Signed the largest middle-class tax cut in history— Via the “One Big Beautiful Bill” and Working Families Tax Cut, eliminating taxes on tips/overtime/Social Security benefits and saving families thousands. Dismantled the administrative state with massive bureaucracy cuts— Created DOGE, fired thousands of civil servants, rolled back regulations, saving $180 billion+ (with trillions more projected). Halved fentanyl trafficking at the border— Designating cartels as terrorist organizations, slashing seizures by half, cracking down on precursors, and saving countless American lives. Forced NATO allies to boost defense spending dramatically— Ending free-riding with behind-the-scenes diplomacy and beating Europe like a reluctant mule to meet and exceed its existing commitments.

As you can see, even that impressive list omitted blockbusters like the construction of his tariff dashboard and its revenue, military culture changes, ending DEI at universities, transgender policy bans, merit-based hiring overhauls, cutting Bidenflation to the core, stock market surges, unplugging USAID’s wacky regime-change machine, bottoming out the price of eggs, Ford running plants in 24x7 shifts versus Volkswagon shuttering manufacturing centers, a myriad of MAHA moments, and on and on and on.

In a different timeline, corporate media would have published their own “one-year anniversary lists,” and the White House wouldn’t have to do it for them. If an Obama-like president were infesting the Oval Office, media would run infographics, charts and graphs, analyses, retrospectives, and panels of op-editors giving glowing opinions about the imminent golden age. But now? Meh.

Alice, we’re all the way down the rabbit hole.

Maybe corporate media will ignore the most historic first year in living memory, but we won’t. Kudos, President Trump, you’ve over-delivered.

🔥 With reports of presidential plane electrical problems escalating the drama, media anxiously awaited President Trump’s WEF address like an in-trouble teenager waiting for daddy to get home. NPR and Politico called Trump’s WEF speech “highly anticipated.” Business Insider went further, calling it “hugely anticipated.” It will be live-streamed from inside the room. Yesterday, gallons of media ink were spilled speculating about Trump’s geopolitical intentions, the faint rumblings of pushback, and how often the President called European leaders flaccid (or words to that effect).

CNN, yesterday:

But Trump surprised everyone. His speech was blunt, especially about NATO and Greenland, but non-confrontational. They’ll probably say he “chickened out” because he explicitly dismissed any military option for Greenland, limiting his threats against Denmark to merely promising that “we’ll remember.” It’s early, but maybe the most remarkable thing he said was to expect prosecutions over the 2020 election. I’ll have a lot more about it tomorrow.

🔥 There was one thing glaringly missing from all the breathless “anticipation” over this year’s WEF: any green sweatshirts. Kyiv Independent, yesterday:

Yesterday, various warmup acts delivered their own speeches at the World Economic Forum.

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark “Big Top” Carney, fresh from his trip to make deals with authoritarian communists in China, perhaps unaware of the irony, delivered a rousing speech in which he repeatedly quoted iconic Cold War anticommunist Václav Havel. You can’t make it up. Carney fans called his speech, which earned a standing ovation from attendees, “Canada’s divorce from America.” Chinese dissidents were unimpressed:

If I understood the Prime Minister correctly, Carney was inviting other “middle-power” governments to join him in opposing the United States, after conceding that “Great Powers” run the show. “Middle powers must act together because, if we’re not at the table, we’re on the menu,” Carney soberly told them. His idea was that if they all work together, they can stand up to the Great Power (America)— like the plucky ants overthrowing the bullying grasshoppers in that Pixar movie. (I think it was A Bug’s Life.)

In that sense, Carney compared himself to an insect, which was probably the most accurate metaphor in his silly speech. He might consider that, outside of Pixar movies, ants get squashed or sprayed with Roundup. But the irony cut to even deeper levels. Carney seemed to be calling for some kind of populist uprising among middle-tier nations —even though he’s a classic bankster globalist— and his solution to opposing one Great Power is to cozy up to another, even more authoritarian one. In other words, as Spock would say, illogical.

To please my Trekkie readers, here’s what the Canadian PM was actually saying, in Trek terms: “The needs of the many middle powers outweigh the needs of the one great power— unless another great power has better trade deals, in which case the needs of the many middle powers are best served by subordinating themselves to the other great power instead.”

Whatever.

🔥 Our terrific Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick possibly framed the theme of the largest US visit to Davos in history: to announce the death of globalism.

CLIIP: Howard Lutnick tells the Weffers that the fat lady sang and went home already (2:04).

“The Trump Administration and myself are here to make a very clear point, Lutnick told the WEF attendees. “Globalization has failed the West and the United States of America. It’s a failed policy. It’s what the WEF has stood for. We are here at Davos to make one thing crystal clear: With President Trump, capitalism has a new sheriff in town.”

The WEF clowns didn’t like hearing it very much. Lutnick got no standing ovation; rather, just the opposite. They gave him the bird. Financial Times, yesterday:

“The gathering on Tuesday night descended into an uproar after combative remarks from Lutnick,” the Financial Times reported, “with widespread jeering, some guests walking out, and appeals for calm from co-chair Larry Fink.” So.

🔥 They can jeer and walk out all they want. But possibly the funniest and most telling news about the WEF and its future came also from the Financial Times, and I reprint the full headline so that you can appreciate it in situ, so to speak, as much as I did:

Evacuating Davos! Hahahaha! No more swanking it up in a super-luxe Alpine village! Larry Fink, BlackRock CEO and current WEF co-chair (having replaced the German moron), has “privately discussed permanently moving the summit from Davos.” I’m starting to like Larry Fink. But it got better. According to the Financial Times, new location options under discussion include Dublin and Detroit. I did not make that up.

The little Swiss town and the WEF have been so synonymous over the years that people just call the event “Davos.” I mean, they even did it in the headline. But not for much longer.

In a blog post on Monday, Mr. Fink said the WEF should “start doing something new: showing up — and listening — in the places where the modern world is actually built.” He mused, “places like Detroit and Dublin — and cities like Jakarta and Buenos Aires.” Imagine that. Larry Fink aims to wipe the caviar-stained, élite smirks off the attendees’ faces and focus them on more productive things.

Back to business, boys! The days of skiing down five-diamond slopes with your escort, in between sessions plotting one-world government, are just about over. Enjoy it while you can.

The WEF can’t survive relocation. You think dainty Emmanuel Macron would attend a WEF Summit in Detroit? They would eat him for breakfast. Moving the group from its namesake locale will also be its death, at least as anything resembling its current form.

Exterminating the high-protein cockroach farm that is the World Economic Forum wasn’t on Trump’s list of 365 wins. But it should be.

Instead of running a story about America’s historic first year under the Republican president on its home page this morning, the New York Times devoted a significant piece of digital real estate to this ticklish story: “How Norway’s ski jumping scandal rocked a proud nation and bedrock Olympic sport.”

I’ll just cut to the v-shaped chase. Norway’s team was caught making illegal modifications to its snow suits. (Apparently, there are a lot of rules about acceptable designs.) In particular, these illegal suits included extra stiff fabric in the, er, groin area, which, according to 2025 Winter Olympic officials, gave Norway’s jumpers extra, uh, benefits not enjoyed by the other teams.

The Times, without a hint of irony or exaggeration, framed the scandal as a “national nightmare” for Norway.

Studies of ski-suit crotch design cited by the article —and presumably funded by USAID grants— concluded scientifically that a few extra inches tickling the crotch region can stimulate more enthusiastic leaping, even up to 5-6 extra yards on a jump. Who knew?

It’s peak ski jumping nerdetry: millions of dollars in tech and training, but the real edge comes from a sneaky extra package in the family jewels area. The Nords were caught red-handed, by a shocking secret video that shows coaches stitching up their jumpers’ groins after the suit inspection. (Don’t try this at home.)

As a result, various anti-tinkering penalties were assessed, most of which were sit-out periods that the athletes served during the summer. And so the long day wore on.

I mention this “crotch-gate” story, which ran for about 2,000 delicately-phrased words, because that is what the Times featured this morning— instead of anything about Trump’s historic first year or the launch of his “Golden Age” plan. Thanks for keeping us well-informed, corporate media.

Now for today’s second list. Virginia Democrats took a page from Trump’s first year. After electing former CIA agent Abigail Spanberger as the state’s first female governor, Democrats now control all three branches of that state’s government. And by the herd of bills they filed right out of the gate, they clearly had a lot already planned. The story —also ignored by corporate media, but for the opposite reason— was covered by Not the Bee below the headline, “Democrats now control Virginia and they’re ramming through an absolutely insane number of crazy bills.”

CLIP: Elections have consequences— yes Virginia, there is a Grinch (2:10).

A sampling of the cascade of bills filed by Virginia Democrats, which they’d been frustrated by the previous Republican Governor from passing before, include things like:

More taxes! Bills include +4.3% sales tax on deliveries, including Uber Eats and Amazon, as well as new sales taxes on event admissions, hotels, and services like landscaping. New income taxes include a boost of +8% on people making over $600,000, and +10% on people making over $1,000,000 a year. Capital gains get a +3.8% boost. A ban on gas-powered leaf blowers. Guaranteed free education for illegal aliens. Lots of election stuff! Allowed voting by internet, extended times to count late mail-in ballots, expanded ‘ranked choice’ voting, and —I am not making this up— making it a crime to hand-count ballots. Criminalize approaching people at abortion centers. Lower the criminal penalty for robbery and eliminate minimum mandatory sentences for violent crimes. Ban the arrest of illegal immigrants at courthouses when they show up for criminal hearings. Delete Columbus Day and add ‘Indigenous People’s Day.’

There are lots more. And in another echo from Trump’s first year, Spanberger signed 25+ executive orders on her first day, including preventing local police officials from helping in any ICE investigations, and reinstituting a ‘climate tax’ on residents’ electric bills.

It’s so bad that some unfortunate Republicans are now considering moving down here, notwithstanding the environmental dangers posed by frozen iguanas falling from trees (don’t look up).

Unsurprisingly, none of these ‘improvements’ were advertised before the elections. Even Democrats can’t trust Democrats to say what they really plan to do. In an article published right before November’s election, the Washingtonian “informed” voters about what was supposedly the agenda: “Abigail Spanberger’s First 100 Days: What Virginians Can Expect.”

I defy you to find any of the Democrats’ over-excited bills in the list. They are so stimulated that one suspects extra-stiff fabric in their suits’ crotch regions.

But —and this is the point— Virginia is a preview. The unfortunate state is a crystal-clear example of what will happen if the Democrats ever take power again. As punishment for the excesses of the Biden Administration, they must be exiled into the political wilderness, for a very long time. We have a lot of assets, advantages, and other things going our way, but Republicans face two big problems.

First, we must pass the SAVE Act to require in-person ID to vote in federal elections.

The House has already passed it, or bills like it, more than once. The holdup is in the Senate. And it’s not just the filibuster. Some Republican Senators, presumably under increasing pressure, are now edging out in faint opposition to national voter ID. A letter alleged to be from Senator Chuck Grassley’s office (R-Iowa) made the rounds yesterday. Here’s the revolting paragraph that made viral social-media news:

Assuming the letter is legitimate, Senator Grassley continued by insisting that he “supports” ID requirements, but stands on the principle of state’s rights. He said, “states have the primary responsibility for election laws,” and insisted that “I am confident Iowa’s election process already ensures both integrity and accuracy.”

Grassley’s letter said nothing about the problems that the SAVE Act addresses. Astonishingly, as I am sure you are aware, all states that Kamala Harris won have no ID requirement for voting in federal elections:

Senators should prioritize their own states. Florida’s Senators should have a Florida-first perspective. Chuck Grassley should have an Iowa-first perspective. But if Democrats win the presidency —aided by lax election laws— they will follow President Trump’s example like Abigail Spanberger has done, and guess what happens then? Iowa will suffer along with the rest of us. Thus, supporting a federal ID requirement —just for federal elections— is Iowa-first. It’s also Florida-first and every-other-state-first.

While I was writing this morning’s post, Senator Grassley tweeted this:

Still, if you are in Iowa, it might be a good time to contact Senator Grassley’s office and encourage him a little to make his position and support for the SAVE Act more perfectly clear. If the letter wasn’t his, or was ‘taken out of context,’ the misunderstanding only happened because Senator Grassley’s position is less than perfectly clear.

All Republican Senators should make their support for the SAVE Act perfectly clear. And get on with it. It’s not hard.

🔥 Our second big problem is Republican turnout. It’s not that Republicans are dissatisfied. Just the opposite. Polls report a historic 90% satisfaction with President Trump’s performance. Newsweek, this morning:

Trump is crushing it so thoroughly that the weird 10% of disapproving Republicans makes me wonder. Is that 10% actually the rate of fake Democrat crossover voters who register as Republicans to play in our primaries? If so, that’s a lot of them.

The turnout problem is not related to enthusiasm or approval. It is just motivation. In a remarkable CNN poll this week, Democrats reported being 66% “extremely motivated” to vote in the midterms. But Republicans were only 50% “extremely motivated” to vote in the midterms. That has fallen from 67% in October 2024.

CLIP: CNN poll shows waning Republican enthusiasm for voting (3:01).

Why do we need more motivation? We’ve watched this horror movie before. Republicans got lazy during Trump 1.0. The first two years were great. Then —due to lazy GOP turnout matched against highly motivated Trump-deranged Democrat fury— we lost the House. Our idleness resulted in Impeachment 1.0, Impeachment 2.0, and the so-called January 6th Committee with its many modern depravities. And of course, it brought us covid.

This year, the Democrats can’t wait for the midterms. They hope to watch the 2018 midterm movie again. Despite everything great Trump is doing, Democrats are counting on conservatives to get sleepy. Believe me, they are holding back. What the media calls Democrat disorganization is clenched-teeth patience. Democrats are laying low and acting powerless, to lull us into a false sense of confidence.

If we lose the midterms, then Trump’s policies will remain only temporary executive orders that will be immediately reversed when the next Democrat president takes office. And, if we lose the midterms, then the Trump 2.0 momentum stops dead in its tracks. Trump’s second two years will once again become submerged in fighting impeachments, investigations, and the demonic tar pits of progressive fury.

We have everything we need to prevent that from happening. We all lived through a recent example, still fresh in our minds. We enjoy historic levels of Republican approval rates. Much progress —not enough, but much— has been made in election integrity at the state level. We have 365+ wins under the belt, and terrific, bipartisan issues like welfare fraud and girls’ sports to run on.

People, we need to get our act together, and act like we want to win the midterms. We can do this. Just think about how great it will be, not just to hold what we’ve gained, but to quadruple the first year’s 365 wins, and lock them all in. Let’s disprove the political axiom that fear and resentment are better motivators than optimism and patriotism.

We now begin C&C’s most important six months yet.

Have a wonderful Wednesday! Apologies, again, for today's late delivery. Make sure you come back tomorrow for a roundup of Trump's WEF address and the predictable, hilariously hysterical reactions.

