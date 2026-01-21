☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Eric - The Imaginary Hobgoblin
12hEdited

"If an Obama-like president were infesting the Oval Office, media would run infographics, charts and graphs, analyses, retrospectives, and panels of op-editors giving glowing opinions about the imminent golden age. But now? Meh." Yupper. Spot on, brother.

Obama's ICE chief receives an award from Obama and called a hero. Trump's ICE chief receives daily death threats, gets labeled as Freddy Krueger and Head of the Gestapo. Same guy, Tom Homan.

Proof positive that this epoch has produced some of the dumbest most incoherent, dysfunctional and insufferable collection of flaccid minded morons in history.

James Goodrich
12hEdited

I apologize for posting today, I wanted to share this with friends. Ungrateful Moron trolls ignore my post, I honestly rather you keep rolling in your pig sloth.

I read a story the other day, a police officer in Great Britain asked a woman that was standing outside an abortion clinic holding rosary beads, if she was praying. Isabel Vaughan-Spruce was then arrested under a new buffer zone harassment law. I guess today in England they really can arrest you for a thought crime. Although she was completely silent she was arrested, her silent presence considered harassment.

Similar arrests have swept across France as well. Some people’s internet posts of their displeasure for Macrons child groomer “partner”(?) have upset him/her. Thousands more arrested with long jail sentences for simply posting what they think about the governments utter destruction of their countries by way of purposeful 3rd world immigration. Not sure if you caught Macron yesterday at DAVOS, wearing his Biden like aviator sun glasses, praising his and France’s partnership with communist China.

As all of Europe and its ultra Liberal Marxist elite governments have immigrated their countries into the third world, I have a difficult time understanding what the hell we’re protecting there. I listen to the governments of Europe threaten America to break up NATO and try to figure out are we protecting them from communism? I think it’s a little late for that.

Today 1/21/26 my father would have been 126 years old. He was a WW2 veteran that was shot in the back during the Battle of the Bulge in Germany. After he was shot he was put on the side of the road, red tagged to die. He told me when he took a breath he could feel the blood gurgling through the hole in his back. Somehow he survived. He was sent back to England where a surgeon named Luke removed his damaged lung and saved his life. (I mention the surgeons name because I took that name for my confirmation). This was just 81 years ago, January 1945. It pains me to say these fools have squandered the immense sacrifice my father and the millions of people and their families gave to free Europe, twice. His sacrifice was my families sacrifice, he died when my mother was just 59 and I was only 20.

My sister had told me one night while in Germany his platoon of 50 soldiers went out on a mission. 49 of them were killed or badly injured. These men were part of the 4th armored division and all had been trained together just a year earlier. My father, the only one to go on, was given a field promotion to second sergeant. He went on to the Battle of the Bulge where he was shot. I wanted to share with you this letter written to my father from the wife of one of the men, a friend of my father’s, that was killed in action that night there in Germany during WW2.

https://share.icloud.com/photos/018sc6vJWSZkC-tnoDKgk34cQ

This is just a small taste of the sacrifice Americans gave Europe. Two small girls and a young mother losing their father and husband, along with it all the controversy the mother had to deal with. My poor mother losing her husband at just 59. And my siblings and I losing our father at such a young age. It is true what Voltaire had said, “It’s difficult to free fools from the chains they revere”. J.Goodrich

