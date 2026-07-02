☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Penny North's avatar
Penny North
2m

This is the day that the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it!

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Steenroid's avatar
Steenroid
2m

Good morning everyone. The Teddy Roosevelt Presidential Library looks like the best one opened this year.

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