☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
5h

We lost an opportunity to DOGE more federal workers during the shutdown. Socialists are attacking the center-left Senators who caved. The only way to make America affordable again is mass deportations. That will protect American workers' wages while lowering the cost of housing, education, and healthcare. MAGA Econ/Polisci 101 - increase supply, decrease demand, reward allies, punish adversaries: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/make-america-affordable-again

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
90 replies
Janice P - Words Beyond Me🖊️'s avatar
Janice P - Words Beyond Me🖊️
5h

✝️✝️✝️

For as many as are being led by the Spirit of God, these are sons of God. For you have not received a spirit of slavery leading to fear again, but you have received the Spirit of adoption as sons by whom we cry out, “Abba! Father!”

— Romans 8:14-15 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
30 replies
703 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Childers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture