Good morning, C&C, it’s Saturday! Your Special Weekend Edition has been co-opted by yesterday’s game-changing news. Let’s look at what the Kennedy endorsement means.

🪖🪖 Today’s post is shortened since your author is writing from a hotel lobby in Huntsville, Alabama, where this afternoon I will speak at Focus on America’s Patriots Unite and Push ’24 Event. Focus on America promotes individual liberty, family values, and the Constitution. Today’s speakers include Mike Lindell, Catherine Austin Fitts, Colonel Douglas McGregor, and more.

I have to say, there’s a flash flood of news to discuss. But one story dominated the headlines going into the weekend news cycle. And you know what it was.

🔥🔥 Yesterday afternoon, Asia Times ran the simplest, most informative headline about yesterday’s astonishing development:

By comparison, the New York Times ran yesterday’s dumbest, least informative headline, “After a Big Week for Democrats, One Good Day for Trump.” The article’s sub-headline seethed with passive-aggressive rage: “Former President Donald J. Trump talked policy in Las Vegas and seemed almost chipper.”

CLIP: Trump introduces Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (2:43).

The Times admitted it had expected Trump to be knocked “further off his game” by the DNC and by its Plan B candidate’s joyful acceptance speech. Instead, President Trump frustrated the far-left by appearing almost chipper.

Our “Act III” theory holds that Trump has not had three very bad weeks in August. Rather, he’s been holding back, showing uncharacteristic discipline, and conserving ammo while waiting for Kamala’s nomination to lock in. If Trump was chipper yesterday, it was likely because he can finally return to doing what he does best.

Yesterday, as the election swang into its last critical weeks, the country witnessed another historic inflection point. The History of 2024 is going to require multiple volumes.

Once again, Trump pulled a miracle out of a trash bag. Once again, a record-breaking year shattered another record. Once again, political prognosticators have been forced to wipe down the dry-erase board and start over. As you almost certainly know, yesterday Trump and Kennedy joined forces, puncturing Kamala’s post-convention poll bounce and, once again, scrambling the 2024 political calculus.

The Washington Post agreed: The Unity Ticket creates a wrinkle:

But the truth was, the Trump-Kennedy combination is a lot more than a wrinkle, fold, crumple, or even a spindle (whatever that is). Kamalot looks further away than ever.

To put yesterday’s events in perspective, imagine how different things might have been if, in 1992, George H.W. Bush had wrangled feisty Ross Perot into his cabinet. For one thing, Bill and Hillary would have stayed in Arkansas. And who knows what Ross might have accomplished? Maybe even balanced the budget. It’s simple!

Trump just achieved what George Herbert Walker Franklin Snidely Jimbob Bush could not. The Times can’t see it, though. Lacking any sense of history or perspective, and clearly wishing this story did not exist at all, just like a high-school mean girl, the Times condescendingly described the historic unity ticket as Trump having “managed to make a new friend.”

They missed everything. I’m not even sure it was on purpose. They are blinded by incurable Trump Derangement Syndrome, a painful variant of sexually transmitted river blindness that can’t be treated with Ivermectin.

Let’s tally the intangible victory. The fact this union occurred is itself indisputable evidence for why Trump should be re-elected. People can’t help but recognize that Trump recruited Kennedy, proving his skill to negotiate difficult bargains, which will be super helpful when dealing with people like Putin or President Xi. Next, Trump masterfully timed the merger for the day after the DNC ended, showing his strategic brilliance and his command of events.

It also showed Trump’s prowess at capturing the news cycle whenever he wants, even though corporate media is vainly trying its best to ignore him.

🔥 Yesterday also completed a curious parallel, or symmetry. Trump was shot on July 13th, causing pundits to opine he was unbeatable. Seven days later, panicked Democrats sacrificed their presidential candidate, to buy back the news cycle and stop Trump’s momentum. It worked, but they were badly behind the curve.

They were hampered by an unlikeable candidate, albeit helped by sold-out corporate media. Dems poured on the gas and rushed Cackle and the Coach to the top of the ticket, not stopping for interviews, culminating with comrade Kamala’s triumphant debut on Thursday night.

Then yesterday, less than 24 hours following Kamala’s big moment, Trump repeated the same maneuver. He bought the news cycle right back, arresting Cackle’s momentum by sacrificing another presidential candidate: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. The Democrats never saw it coming.

It is a very strange year.

🔥 Kennedy’s timeline yesterday had three small Acts of its own. First, Kennedy gave a live online address explaining his decision. Then, his family published an angry statement condemning him for supporting President Trump. Finally, Kennedy joined President Trump on stage in Arizona at the rally. I cannot recommend this strongly enough: don’t read summaries. Don’t check for clips. Listen to Kennedy’s entire speech yourself:

CLIP: Kennedy’s Live Address to the Nation (begins at 41:00) (1:29:59).

It was easily the best political speech of 2024. It contended with the best speeches of the modern era. You cannot listen to Kennedy’s speech without being changed forever, for better or worse. The media, not surprisingly, did its best to suppress, obscure, and distract from what may become the most influential American speech in a generation. In under 50 minutes, Kennedy ripped the mask off our fraudulent political system and momentarily shredded the wool of fake normalcy that Democrats keep trying to pull over America’s eyes.

Because I strongly believe that you should listen to the man with your own ears, I won’t summarize here all the great points Kennedy touched on. But I promise that listening will encourage, empower, and enlighten you.

I’ll say this about it: Kennedy raged about America’s poor health in a way that, if people would spend five seconds thinking about it, we would throw out the entire government and start over. Science, especially medical science, has failed. Americans are fatter, sicker, and crazier than ever. We get worse health outcomes than any other developed country and even worse than much of the third world.

When will we do something about that?

Health tourism proves that what’s killing us is not capitalism. Free markets produce better, cheaper products, including medical treatments. Our real problem is liberalism and its pet, big government. The problem with science these days is that, if you cut science open, you’d find it riddled with parasitic politics and infected with virus-like strings attached to government money.

There’s almost no ‘science’ left. The failing body of science is mostly just metastasized politics.

🔥 Contrary to the many misinforming headlines, Kennedy is not “suspending his campaign.” He will withdraw from the ballot in ten tossup states, and will ask his supporters in those states to vote for Trump. By remaining on the ballot in the other states, Kennedy acts both as a firewall for cheating and also as a brake on any unexpected Biden surge. (A third-party candidate protects against cheating because, in a 3-way race, it is much harder to figure out how many ‘votes’ cheaters need without giving the game away.)

Kennedy’s staying partly in, partly out also complicates the polls so badly that they are nearly useless, a flaccid spent force.

🔥 The headlines don’t admit it, but the Democrats are in disarray, right back on defense, flummoxed. The best evidence for how badly the Kennedy combination hurt them is how enraged they were. Here’s Keith “Bozo” Olbermann:

Rob “Meathead” Reiner:

I could continue, but you get the idea. It’s a big problem and, just like after Trump’s shooting, Democrats are now scrambling to find some way to stop the social media tsunami of real-time Trump-Kennedy news. What unlikely card could they play next?

But yesterday’s news was not just a P.R. stunt. Trump and Kennedy are only getting started. The unified campaign added health freedom, positive environmentalism, and the protection of kids to the menu. The Democrats used to own the it’s for the children canard. But now they have become the pro-abortion, pro-LGBTQ, anti-child party.

Finally, like Waldo, gopher-like alleged President Joe “Kumquat” Biden cannot be found. Maybe they should send a search party.

Have a wonderful weekend! I’m off to the conference, but C&C shall return on Monday morning with your essential news and commentary, wherein we will try our best to make sense of current events.

