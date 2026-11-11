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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
6hEdited

You know things have really been tough lately. I held out hope that things might get better in 2024. For the first time in a long time I smiled when Trump won. Certainly with this recent election I realize things are not going to get better and that I can only try to fix the things I can change. I realize we will never succeed with people in the republican party constantly shanking us in the back, year after year, every step of the way. I know if we could rid ourselves of these traitors the movement would succeed. Even Judas had the self awareness and understanding of what he had done and hung himself, not the likes of John Thune though.

In 1999 we bought my families home from my siblings, it wasn’t easy. To make a long story short with all of the inflation, my property taxes tripling, utility cost going up 400%, food prices, gas at 4 dollars a gallon, car insurance increases, home insurance increases, and because of illegals being allowed to pour into our country by the millions my wages are stagnant at best and honestly lowered to try to just compete, we are being forced to sell the house that’s been in my family for 66 years. Then to rub salt in the wounds the multi millionaire elite senate, under a secret vote, voted back in John Thune, the laziest, out of touch, POS, senate majority leader in the history of America, in my opinion, to be senate minority leader, you’ve got to be kidding me. It’s like rehiring the captain of the Titanic, but even he had the wherewithal to go down with the ship. These people don’t represent us, they represent themselves, period! I’d love to know who voted for him, why the secrecy? (Sarcasm!)

We’ve begun emptying out our house, when the time comes I hope it sells quickly. I’ve put my life , my heart and my soul into this house. With all this going on we have kept our chins up and still plan to help some friends who are also struggling through these tough times. One couple has a husband that was disabled and the wife is an OR nurse at Brigham and Woman’s Hospital, they are supposed to strike starting tomorrow. This will cut off their only real income. I honestly don’t know how they will make ends meet. If you can try to help the people around you, sometimes it only takes a phone call. Anyways it’s Veterans Day, here is a prayer for the best of the best.

VETERANS DAY PRAYER

A PRAYER OF GRATITUDE AND REMEMBRANCE

Almighty God, today we pause to honor and thank the brave men and women who have selflessly served in the United States Armed Forces. We express our profound gratitude for their service, sacrifice, and dedication to defending our nation, freedom, and values.

We pray for all veterans who have worn the uniform, asking that You grant them comfort, healing, strength, and peace. Bless those who carry the physical and invisible wounds of war.

We remember with reverent hearts those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and we pray for their families, that they may find solace and support in the legacy of their loved ones courage.

Guide our nation to honor and care for our veterans always. Inspire us to uphold the ideals they fought for. Protect those currently serving in harm's way, and bless all who have stood on guard for our liberties. We ask this with humble and grateful hearts.

Amen.

Dad and my brother John (both veterans) just as you always did, I know you are still watching over us. I take comfort in knowing you are at peace with the rest of our family who have passed. I was so privileged to grow up surrounded by your love, and I hope that one day we will all be together again.

With all my heart,

Your son and brother,

James

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Susan V's avatar
Susan V
6h

Bobby’s first action step should be banning big Pharma ads on TV so they no longer control the airwaves!! no more DTC!!

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