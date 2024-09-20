Good morning, C&C, it’s Friday! Your roundup today includes: major breaking covid hidden camera story exposes New York City’s top deviant as a sick pervert; Routh report: Fox runs arrest records and feds try making an assassination case; narratives clash in international legion op-ed; Routh starting to look untouchable and what does that suggest?; and Pennsylvania county ditches drop boxes.

💉💉 In a year of remarkable developments, one of the most remarkable developments has been the continuing evolution of independent journalism, driven by the enemy occupation of corporate media, which has become a twisted coalition between big government and big business. This week, conservative independent journalist Steven Crowder released a hidden-camera interview with so-called “doctor” and sick pervert Jay Varma, who served as New York City’s ‘covid czar’ during the pandemic.

1-CLIP: Deviant “Doctor” Jay Varma describes taking his drugged wife to sex parties during covid while architecting lockdowns and mandates for the public (2:17).

2-CLIP: Degenerate Varma laughs about deliberately making life unbearable for ordinary folks with mandates, to coerce jabs (2:07).

3-YOUTUBE: Steven Crowder confronts NYC Covid Czar Jay Varma about covid sex parties and candid camera interview (16:54).

In the hidden-camera interviews (number 1 and 2, above), Varma was obviously setup, in a James O’Keefe-style Citizen Swiper operation. The married doctor clearly thought he was on a “date,” was lubricated to the point of carelessness, and chatted merrily about his official role in New York City during covid.

In the YouTube clip (number 3, above), Crowder confronts Varma, and tries to get some answers about his pandemic policy (and how badly it worked out). Sadly, the confrontation provides no closure. But there was one magnificent moment that provided great satisfaction: when Varma’s crestfallen face betrayed his sickening realization he was set up and had talked way too much.

Before ‘epidemiologist’ Dr. Jay Varma became Mayor DeBlasio’s Senior Science Advisor on Covid-19 in April 2020, he worked in upper management at the CDC. In other words, Varma is the cream of public health’s inclusive and diverse covid crop.

Crowder was careful, as he should have been, not to unintentionally defame Dr. Varma, especially over his degenerate sex life. Crowder reassured Varma he wouldn’t go there (while Varma insisted he was proud of his degeneracy).

But I will go there.

The videos and his own words prove Jay Varma is a horrible human being, a total pervert, an adulterer, and the very last person you would want running anything, much less being in charge of a major city’s pandemic response. In a functional society, people like Jay Varma would be driven away, exiled from normal life, put on a sex offender list, forced to slink around peep-show places like the sick deviant that he is, or preferably shot out of a cannon.

In the clips, Varma bragged to his ‘date’ that he convinced Mayor DeBlasio to impose the City’s mask and vaccine mandates. Varma’s goal, in his own words, was to “make it really f—ing hard to be unvaccinated.” That, Dr. Varma explained, is “The way we do it in public health.” Leaving no doubt, Varma described public health’s vaccine strategy in detail: “You can’t get a job, you can’t go to a restaurant, your kids can’t go to school...it’s like f— it, I’m just going to get vaccinated.”

That was bad enough. Varma’s infuriating gloating over his public health powers proved he should have been nowhere near management of a Brooklyn KFC, nevermind of the whole City. It’s terrifying he somehow surfaced at the top echelons of the CDC and then New York City.

But believe it or not, Varma’s story is even worse. Much worse.

In his own words, Varma also bragged about his drug use, orgies, and sexual deviancy. He was not one bit ashamed. Here’s just part of what he chirpily confessed to his fake date on hidden camera:

“(During lockdowns) we went to some like, underground dance party underneath a bank on Wall Street. We were all rolling (taking drugs). … I had to be kind of sneaky about it. I was running the entire Covid response for the city. We rented a hotel ... we all took like, you know, molly (Ecstasy/MDMA). 8 to 10 of us were in a room (having an orgy) ... like just being naked with friends … it was not Covid-friendly.”

To be absolutely one hundred percent clear: if you think I’m being too hard on the good doctor, it’s not me. Varma described himself as a sick pervert and marveled how he got away with it: “I did all this deviant sexual stuff while I was, you know, like on TV and stuff…”

So.

Steven Crowder mainly focused on Varma’s hypocrisy: by taking drugs and having orgies, Varma obviously was unafraid of catching covid, so what were all the mandates about? Which was a fine point, and a great question, but what about the drugs and the deviancy?

Call me old fashioned, or prudish, or what have you, but I believe this kind of reckless, immoral behavior should be immediately disqualifying from holding any kind of public office. Varma shouldn’t even have been sorting mail at the post office. I mean, how are our government coming up with these people? And why are they always sexual deviants? Are they hiring each other?

We’ve seen this happen again and again, right from the pandemic’s start. The epidemic of sex pests began in Britain. Like with ‘professor’ Neil Ferguson, whose terrifying (wrong) covid models launched a thousand lockdowns. The UK Daily Mail, May 2020:

What a dumb question. Who sunk Neil Ferguson? Neil Ferguson sunk Neil Ferguson, that’s who. Come on, Daily Mail. Do better.

Or, how about Britain’s mandate architect and Health Sex-retary Matt Hancock, also caught cheating, also during lockdowns. UK Sun, June 2021:

And don’t make me list the many deviant transsexuals in the Biden Administration, or re-describe our so-called ‘Monkeypox Czar.’

Did covid create the perverts, or were the perverts just exposed by covid? If the latter, is this another covid miracle?

Jay Varma is living in a hell of his own creation. He only thinks he’s enjoying semi-retirement and his millions in misappropriated covid cash. I pray Jay finds redemption in this life, before he dies in some unfortunate misunderstanding with his drug dealer or in a bizarre hypoxic orgy accident or something.

Thanks to Steven Crowder and his team for breaking this story, a story that corporate media refuses to tell. It’s difficult to quantify how much injury to public health’s nearly invisible reputation can be chalked up to the disclosure of how someone like Jay Varma could possibly float to the top of the public health establishment’s professional septic tank.

Public health, heal thyself.

🔥🔥 Routh report. Fox News ran a story yesterday headlined, “Trump assassination attempt suspect Ryan Routh smirks in new Florida mugshot as more life details emerge.” More signs of training? Or practice?

Is it just me, or does Routh have an Epstein-ey look to him? Routh’s arrest paperwork provided a few new details. First, Fox reported Routh marked ‘married’ and listed his wife as his emergency contact. But they still did not name her. Curious.

Next, under ‘religion’, Routh unsurprisingly selected ‘atheist.’

I don’t know if I’d call it smirking, but smiling for a mugshot is a strategy for reducing its usefulness as negative publicity. From his extensive criminal record, Routh has a lot of experience posing for mugshots. He should make a TikTok about it.

A few more details trickled out in a CNN article run late last night headlined, “Feds trying to build an attempted assassination case against man accused in Trump incident.” The federal effort to build an assassination argument is probably a direct response to Governor DeSantis’ correct argument that Florida’s laws are better suited for this case.

According to CNN, federal officials are looking for foreign influence, given all Routh’s overseas travel. So far, CNN said, there is “no evidence” of such a link. How CNN knew that is anyone’s guess.

Unsurprisingly, according to CNN’s sources, Routh is “not cooperating.” But think about that. Not cooperating doesn’t sound very crazy, does it? A crazy ideologue would be talking a blue streak. Not cooperating is smart. It requires discipline, since the feds on scene are probably trying pretty hard to talk him into cooperating.

CNN also went into great detail, including quoting multiple sources, about the feds’ extensive effort to unearth evidence that Ukraine-loving Routh intended to shoot President Trump, as opposed to intending to practice shooting flying golf balls, or intending to inspect the hedges for termites, for example. I’m not kidding:

Curiously, CNN’s article also mentioned nurse Chelsea Walsh, who’d been mysteriously cited as a source in the Wall Street Journal’s article on Tuesday. (Walsh met Routh in Ukraine and thought he was ‘dangerous.’) CNN reported Walsh said she’d called the FBI after seeing Routh in the news on Monday. Thus it seems fair to conclude the FBI connected the Wall Street Journal to the chatty nurse.

🔥🔥 The Washington Post ran an op-ed penned by the American president of the Ukraine International Legion, which Routh tried but failed to join. The op-ed bore the striking headline, “Ukraine has been a magnet for unstable characters like Ryan Routh.” You don’t say.

The op-ed was intended to reinforce the official narrative of Routh as an unstable Ukraine fetishist and a failure, and to provide some stuffing for the official story about Routh’s Ukraine activism. But we did learn a few new things. According to the author, who was there, as soon as the war started, new NGO’s began sprouting in Ukraine like spring wildflowers:

How, one wonders, do people learn how to run the ‘latest thing’ NGO scam? Here at home, presumably. How did Routh learn how to do it?

Another interesting fact accidentally disclosed was that, apparently, despite the diligent efforts of the dastardly Russians, Ukraine is still pretty chill:

Russia can’t be that vicious an invader, not if volunteers can sit in comfort in inexpensive restaurants and comfortable cafes and live off gullible U.S. donors.

In other words, the old Ukraine narrative sure is taking a beating to support the new Routh narrative.

🔥🔥 Maybe the most fascinating Routh story yesterday was the article in Fox headlined, “Trump assassination attempt: Suspect Ryan Routh played 'cat and mouse' with police, expert says. They accidentally provided another piece for the bigger Routh puzzle.

Fox’s story recounted Routh’s decades of run-ins with police, his fraudulent check charges, numerous firearms violations, that time he had an armed standoff with police, his traffic tickets like driving without a license, and even a 2002 charge for having an explosive device and fully automatic machine gun that both qualified as weapons of mass destruction under North Carolina law.

But —and this was the key point— despite all that criminal history, including multiple felony convictions, Fox’s story did not mention Routh serving a single day in jail. Nor did it mention any mental health treatment, voluntary or involuntary. The reason Fox’s headline said Routh played “cat and mouse,” was because despite arresting and convicting him any number of times, they never actually got him. Not really.

And … what was he doing with explosives and a fully automatic machine gun in 2002? Apparently, Routh got pulled over for an expired tag, and the cops saw his weapons when Routh grabbed one. Routh fled, and the standoff occurred. Somehow Routh never went to jail for that. The cops never would’ve found the gear absent the expired tag.

But where had Routh been going?

Retired Greensboro Police Department Officer Eric Rasecke, who knew Routh in North Carolina, said Routh believed nobody could touch him:

How did Routh get the idea he was untouchable? Maybe, and I’m only guessing here, maybe the reason Routh felt like he was untouchable is because he was, in fact, untouchable. Untouchable the way an intelligence asset is untouchable. Untouchable the way Jeffrey Epstein was untouchable before and at the time of his first arrest and his sweetheart plea deal.

In other words, Routh’s criminal history is consistent with the theory of Routh as an asset. Just saying.

🔥🔥 Finally, in terrific election security news, the Pennsylvania Times Leader ran a story yesterday headlined, “Luzerne County won’t have mail ballot drop boxes in Nov. 5 general election.” One down.

Pennsylvania is a critical toss-up state. On Wednesday, Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo canceled ballot drop boxes, citing the cost and security issues involved in having full-time staff personally monitor them 24x7.

In her announcement, Crocamo dismissed the option of video surveillance, which she said might be better than nothing, but was still not sufficient to prevent “illegal activities.” In other words, it’s live security or nothing.

This encouraging story is important for a couple reasons. First, it’s happening in Pennsylvania, and every single step toward more election integrity there is terrific news, because it might make all the difference. But second, Crocamo’s decision ripped into the brainless official narrative, which is the notion that ballot boxes are absolutely necessary and totally secure.

If they’re not secure in one county, how can they be secure anywhere?

It’s a game of inches. Keep pushing forward.

Have a fabulous Friday! Come back here tomorrow morning, for the wonderful Weekend Edition roundup.

