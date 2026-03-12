☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Laura Kasner
Mike Rowe - if you’re out there in the comments - thank you for interviewing Jeff.

C&Cers - It’s a must listen! Yes Jeff - one of your bests!

Mike - I love your quote regarding Del Bigtree’s film, An Inconvenient Study: “It’s the smoking gun you knew was out there.” Your interview of Del was also a must listen.

I’d like to make a suggestion for a future interview: Retired Air Force Major and Data Analyst, Thomas Haviland.

Tom just got a shout out by Nicolas Hulscher (who works with Dr. Peter McCullough) during a 6 hour meeting of many big names in the field of medicine talking about vax injuries in DC on Monday (14 seconds):

https://x.com/zenhoneycutt/status/2031082139576308126?s=20

Tom and I write about the clots embalmers started finding shortly after the Covid shots rolled out:

https://laurakasner.substack.com/

Major Tom can bring along an embalmer or two who will confirm what our survey respondents report.

C&C Readers - please give this a “like” to let Mike know that you too would like to see him interview Tom.

And for anyone here who has not viewed Del’s film, it too is a must see:

https://www.aninconvenientstudy.com/

Caught you on Mike’s show this morning. You’ve come a long way, Counselor. I appreciate the walk down memory lane. I sometimes forget the uncharted wilderness you willingly chose to traverse through in those fledgling moments of the Covid Operation was as challenging as it was potentially hazardous. I participated in one of your Zoom calls when trepidation and confusion was just kicking into high gear. (My bride was employed at an Apex Predator Hospital at the time. We braced for the worst. She squeaked by on a religious exemption). You’re the best, dude.

One thing the mask mandates - along with a myriad of other idiotic "expert" decrees - has exemplified to an astonishing degree is that there will always be an exhaustive supply of the population that has been so bamboozled by Establishment dogma, unduly trusting, reactionary, fearful, naive and wholly unenlightened that any evidence that goes against a promulgated narrative is utterly meaningless to them. I read recently that only 15% of the world's denizens refused to inject themselves with even one dose of the poison elixir. (Whether that's accurate or not I cannot say). Consequently, as the fools go, so goes our world. That's one mighty cold bucket of reality ice water, my friend.

Being anti-vaxx AND anti-mainstream news makes one anti-stupid by default....and thus, reasonably sane and quite vertical. Embracing the fundamental tenets of a “well-informed contrarian” keeps paying dividends. And looky here….another Conspiracy Theorist gold medal to add to the collection. Although at this point it's becoming rather a banality.

