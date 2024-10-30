Don’t be scared! It’s Wednesday, October 30 — Halloween Eve — with six days left until we find out whether we get four years of happy surprise or four years of fraught resistance. Today’s post is a special edition looking at what’s happening with America’s young women and their voting. Are they really all-in for Kamala? Or … could there be emerging evidence the Cackling Candidate is losing ground in that critical cohort as well? Today we delve into a subject that you’ll want to forward to all the young women in your life.

🔥🔥 Yesterday, Politico told us who to blame for a Harris election, in a story headlined, “Dems see signs for optimism in gender gap in early vote.” The fact they need signs for optimism was telling. But anyway, the Democrats, explained Politico, “see female voters as key to a Kamala Harris victory.” They’re key.

It’s Ladies Night at the country’s early voting stations! At least, according to Politico, which estimated women make up 55% of the early vote so far. (Politico did not say whether this figure included bearded, big, and tall men who identify as women.) It seems like Politico might be onto something. But then Politico’s developing argument fell apart like a batch of fake ballots left too long in a banker’s box in Biden’s garage.

“It’s impossible,” Politico admitted, “to know who these women are voting for.”

Wait. Impossible? What happened to exit polling? Zap. If they showed strong for Harris, you know all we’d be hearing about is exit polls this, exit polls that. Anyway, Politico’s female-fueled voting narrative was based on an assumption; the assumption so many more women than men will vote for the maniacal laugher that the ladies will carry the day.

But is that true? In the four states Politico where had gender voting data —without explanation for why gender figures were unavailable for other states— women are voting in numbers well over the last election cycle:

Well. That’s not true. They did bet on that, and they bet on it hard. The Democrats have done everything they possibly can to terrify single women with the horrifying thought of unplanned pregnancies (like in that silly movie about the women dressed up as milkmaids or nursemaids or whatever):

In other words, as Politico explained in another article yesterday, “Democrats are running on abortion throughout the country.” They are counting on that particular issue to carry the day. “Democrats are confident,” said Politico, “the post-election autopsies will credit abortion as the reason they won on Election Day.”

But … should Democrats be so confident? If higher numbers of women are voting in 2024 than in previous election cycles, is that reliable evidence that the Democrats’ fear campaigns targeting single women working? I’m not so sure.

We know how the deep state’s fear psyops work. We learned it chapter and verse during the pandemic. One might fairly wonder why Democrats embrace so tightly such a morbid, distasteful, and ethically explosive issue like abortion. It’s not that they honestly care about women’s bodies.

It’s a fear campaign targeting single young women and it has been incredibly effective.

The central, cynical message is, unless you vote for Harris, you’ll have to raise babies by yourself and no one will want you. (This post is not about people’s various principled objections to abortion; we’re discussing Democrats’ political strategy.) Democrats offer a way for young women to enjoy sexual freedom without fear, and that offer has been attractive to that demographic. (by contrast, men and married women lean Republican.)

This strategy is nihilistic, cynical, and an ethical black hole. The Democrats could care less about personal freedom and autonomy, as the pandemic’s mandates and medical passports proved beyond argument. The abortion issue is just a cynical political ploy to terrify single women into voting blue. Look, they even ditched their favorite motto after vaccine protestors touched it:

But I digress. After Roe v. Wade was reversed, and after several states outlawed recreational abortions, and after the Democrats’ relentless drumbeat about unwanted babies, you would think, as Politico does, that higher female turnout is all about single women’s fears of raising unplanned infants alone.

That explanation is sufficient to account for some women’s voting. But what if something else is going on? What if something else scared single women even worse than the prospect of an accidental pregnancy? And what if the only the Republicans could reassure this easily-influenced voting demographic?

What could something like that be? What could pose a greater threat to young, single women than losing easy access to abortion? Well, how about this:

Twelve-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray never even got the chance to have her first abortion. In June, she walked into a convenience store in Houston and disappeared. A couple weeks later, she was found dead in a creek.

Houston Police arrested two Venezuelan men who’d recently arrived in the country via Biden’s underground expressway. Both illegals face capital murder charges and are being held on a $10 million bond.

🔥 Maybe we could have asked Harford County resident Rachel Morin about which she fears more, except she was found raped and killed next to a suburban hiking trail just outside Bel Air, Maryland around this time last year:

The Harford Sherriff’s Department arrested Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, 23, for hiding in a drainage culvert, then ambushing, raping and killing Rachel. Victor is an ‘undocumented visitor’ from El Salvador. He’s here with permission of the Democrats and the Biden Administration.

In a press conference, Sheriff Gahler called Victor a “monster.” He said the Salvadoran was a serial killer and serial rapist, who’d been well-known to police in El Salvador. He was also known to Biden’s HHS officials when they escorted Victor into Los Angeles and gave him money, a cell phone, and a free airplane ticket to Tulsa. During his short stint in LA, despite all his sweet free immigration cash, Victor brutally attacked a nine-year-old girl and her mother in a home invasion robbery. He was arrested, released, and then flew to Tulsa with a free HHS plane ticket.

But the LA police had taken a DNA sample while they had Victor in custody. That sample allowed the Sheriff’s Department to identify Victor as Rachel Morin’s murderer.

🔥 Next, let’s consider Señor Eduardo Sarabia, 40, an illegal from Mexico. The enterprising illegal bought a van with his free Biden cash, and guess what he did with it? Hint: Eduardo did not turn his free van into a taco truck. He had another gig in mind:

Eduardo was arrested in May for kidnapping and raping two women, one 26 (the other’s age was undisclosed). Based on what police found inside his van, officers strongly believe there are many other victims.

🔥 As this morning’s final sordid example from the devil’s catalog of many similar stories, consider the case of Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi, 25, a Biden-approved illegal immigrant from Ecuador:

Inga-Landi surprised two 13-year-olds, a boy and a girl, in Kessena Park in Queens holding a machete. He forced the children into a secluded area, took their phones, and bound and gagged them with their shoelaces and a bandana. He cut the girl’s pants and underwear off using the machete and then brutally raped her. For good measure, he robbed them both and ran off.

Later, diligent Queens residents recognized Inga-Landi from police descriptions (mostly his distinctive boar tattoo), and they “subdued him,” over and over, until police arrived. And until he urinated bloody foam.

Inga-Landi snuck into America in 2021. Texas authorities promptly arrested him as a border-jumper, but Biden officials forced Texas to free Inga-Landi. In 2022, after another arrest, an immigration judge ordered Inga-Landi to leave the country. But the Ecuadoran was paroled by the Biden team, under a program for people fleeing political persecution.

The only persecution Inga-Landi was fleeing was an Ecuadoran jail boyfriend.

🔥 Kamala Harris was literally put in charge of securing the border. It was her only job. Joe Biden anointed her as “Border Czar.” (Czars being the one type of Russians that Democrats do like.) But the Democrats are literally flying serial rapists into the country on private planes from third-world hellholes and sprinkling them like criminal fairy dust all over the country.

Four years ago, single young American women could safely jog, bike, or hike by themselves, even at night or in the early morning. But now, they have a fresh new horror to worry about: mobile rape dungeons.

The prospect of the election has been the only thing holding Democrats back from opening the border and flying in even more serial killers and rapists. If Harris is elected, count on this terrifying trend multiplying beyond measure. Single young women have a lot more to worry about than barriers to accessing abortion, which is a problem they can control much more easily than the mushrooming, unmanageable risk of getting jacked in the mall parking lot.

Democrats cannot keep young women safe. Democrats don’t even want to do that.

🔥 Which brings us back to the initial question: what’s driving higher numbers of women voting? Are the larger numbers due, as Democrats are so confident, to women’s fear of losing easy access to abortion, and possibly having an unplanned baby?

Or do the higher numbers possibly reflect a much more primitive and much more realistic fear?

Are some young women rationally voting their self-interest in their own personal security? Are they recognizing the Democrats’ disastrous decision to open the borders is creating a constant threat of personal violence, and making them more reliant on men than even the scrappy women who lived in hostile Indian territory back in the pioneer days?

Politico’s claim that it is “impossible” to know how women are early-voting is a laughable joke. It is completely unbelievable. They know. But not only aren’t they saying, they’ve engaged in an elaborate charade pretending like they’ve never heard of exit polls before.

It’s not just Politico. Take a look at how assiduously all media is avoiding reporting exit polling. A Google News search this morning for “exit polls” revealed mainly stories about Bulgaria:

That top story (NBC’s from yesterday), the only story related to U.S. exit polls, admitted that exit poll surveys are in fact being taken (by phone) in all the tossup states. But NBC mentioned not one single word about the results, which you’d be forgiven for thinking was the most interesting fact anyone wants to know.

In other words, I suspect the media’s recalcitrance is not just because Harris is losing, but is because young women in particular are not voting as strongly Democrat as they’d hoped. If they lose young women, it’s all over, and not just this time. So, my take is they are hysterically ramping up the abortion talk, trying to herd the young women back onto the Democrat plantation.

I doubt it will work.

I have more faith in America’s young ladies than Democrats do. I think they are, by and large, much smarter and much savvier than Democrats give them credit for. True, Democrats have made strong gains in their demographic for years (as yesterday’s C&C discussed). But as far as the Democrats’ tactic of using abortion to influence young women through fear, I think this year the ladies have much bigger fish to fry.

We will find out soon.

My goodness. There’s lots of other stuff in the news today, but no time to cover it! Fear not, I’ll round up all the tricks and treats for you tomorrow, in C&C’s spooky Halloween Edition.

Have a wonderful Wednesday! Don your favorite costume and hop back here tomorrow for 2024’s annual Halloween C&C Frightfest, or something.

