☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David's avatar
David
5h

So, let me get this straight.

Invading a private property--a church, no less--is an acceptable exercise of First Amendment rights.

Walking peacefully into a *public* space--the Capitol--is a "domestic insurrection."

Now I understand it all.

/*Sarcasm OFF*/

Reply
Share
44 replies
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
5h

I'm so grateful that Jeff does the sifting and sorting for us, so we can get the best understanding of these events. Don Lemonhead is toast, or a dried up sour lemonhead, or something, lol.

Reply
Share
64 replies
659 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Childers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture