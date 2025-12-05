Good morning, C&C, it’s Friday! I am writing to you from a hotel in Manhattan, and the weather forecast calls for a high of 32 degrees today (feels like 21), which New Yorkers call “cool” and we Floridians call “mini ice age.” In today’s truncated roundup: two more studies stick two more scientific daggers into the covid jabs; German researchers launch data cannons at the vaccines’ final castle—death rates; persistent mRNA discovered in all sorts of awkward places, far after it should have checked out; PCR test finds a new use; FBI swaps J6 bomber team and promptly finds the perpetrator; Democrats’ J6 conspiracy theories collapse; Supreme Court greenlights Texas redistricting map and slaps lower courts in the face; and mortgage fraudster Letitia James perverts justice some more as she wriggles off the hook again.

“States with higher vaccination rates exhibited significantly larger increases in excess mortality… even after adjusting for confounders.” Last month, two German researchers published the actuarial equivalent of a mass grave uncovered by international investigators— and I’ll give you one guess what correlated with the huge spike in excess deaths. It was titled Study: Regional Patterns of Excess Mortality in Germany During the COVID-19 Pandemic and published in Royal Society Open Science.

The two German statisticians did something rare (these days): they cut through the political fog by performing a clean, actuarially rigorous analysis of excess mortality across all sixteen German states. No “modeling” wizardry, no “assumptions,” no “estimates,” no “adjustments.” They simply asked: How many people should have died versus how many actually did?

The result was a tragedy in three acts. In Act I (2020), excess deaths barely budged. In Act II (2021), after the jabs rolled out, covid deaths fell sharply, but excess mortality mysteriously increased. In Act III (2022–23), a year into the jabs, covid deaths fell to the floor, but all-cause excess mortality kept on inexporably climbing.

In other words, everything twisted; all regional patterns reversed. States that saw low covid mortality during the first two years suddenly climbed the death charts, and vice versa. A mysterious new driver had obviously entered the arena.

And that driver, whatever it was, strongly correlated with exactly one thing. No points for guessing; it’s too easy.

Unsurprisingly, the data crunching showed that, during the first two years of the pandemic, excess mortality correlated tightly with reported covid deaths (r = 0.96 and r = 0.89). (But even that came with a catch: covid labeled deaths wildly exceeded actual excess deaths— by factors of 3.5x and 2x. In other words, Germany had a “pandemic of re-labeling.” Fake covid deaths. But never mind.)

By year three, something collapsed. Covid deaths dropped, covid cases dropped, but excess mortality exploded anyway. A mystery! Schnell!

Bewildered, not realizing what they were looking at, the baffled researchers rechecked their calculations and tried to find something that could explain why, after covid ended and the vaccines were widespread, people were dying from other causes faster than ever. They thought … maybe long covid? Nope—states with higher infection rates in 2021 had lower excess mortality later. Hmm. What about lockdowns? No association. Age? Poverty? GDP? Care home prevalence? It was all just random noise.

Then the researchers, having run out of ideas, and probably feeling very queasy at this point, like they’d eaten a bad bratwurst, turned to vaccination rates.

💉 After they came to, they realized they were looking at an extremely tight correlation. States with higher vaccination rates had significantly higher excess mortality. They also had smaller declines in covid deaths, smaller declines in case fatality rates, and in some cases, covid death rates rose rather than fell.

When they adjusted the data for prior mortality levels and time-invariant confounders, the association between jabs and excess deaths did not disappear. It got even stronger. One line from the study damns the entire sordid enterprise: “Excess mortality increased most in the states with the highest vaccination rates.”

It wasn’t just one correlation. It was a stack of them — all pointing in the same direction.

Oh, the games governments play with numbers and statistics. But excess deaths are the most difficult data to conceal, since they are derived directly from population data. Population figures can be delayed, a little, but are not easily tampered with. Political forces much more powerful than the desire to conceal defective jab products are inextricably intertwined with census data, which directly relates to local funding, voting district sizes, and ultimately the control of parliaments and chambers of Congress.

Next, since local vaccination rates were published — trumpeted — every single day throughout the pandemic, those data are also undeniable and easily accessible. This study shows that those two data points —jab rates and excess deaths— are enough to prove how deadly the jabs were.

At this point, if you listen carefully enough, you can hear the distant whirring of media spin turbines powering up. This simple, straightforward analysis can’t prove how the jabs killed folks, and it can’t prove that vaccinated people are dying faster, but it exposed the most grotesque lie of the pandemic: that collectively vaccinating populations benefited everyone.

💉 Predictably, progressive analysts rushed to excuse the results like EBT recipients heading to Walmart after the government shutdown ended. Of course, they trotted out the old canard (which they only deploy when conclusions go the wrong way), “Correlation isn’t causation!”

Next came the suggestion, “Maybe the unvaccinated died earlier, leaving fewer people to die later!” Congratulations— they reinvented the concept of negative population growth as a vaccine benefit. And, of course, that theory makes little sense, since excess deaths rose. If there were fewer unvaxxed left roaming around, deaths should have shrunk. You can’t die again.

Next, “Maybe something else happened in year three.” Like what? A sudden national epidemic of people tripping on the way to get their boosters? There’s no evidence. It’s the scientific equivalent of a toddler claiming “a ghost broke the lamp, not me.”

One German scientist bravely suggested the spike might be due to a severe influenza wave. Sadly, flu infections correlated negatively with excess deaths. As it happened, the more flu a German state had, the less excess deaths it had. Whoops. (Don’t think too hard about that one, either, since it might hurt flu jab sales.)

Apparently, the safest thing about the vaccines was the confidence with which experts assured us they were safe. Say what you will, but the dead have finally achieved what public-health officials spent years falsely claiming: complete elimination of covid risk. It works! You can’t catch covid (if you’re dead).

💉 Meanwhile, this peer-reviewed blowtorch was published in the Royal Society Open Science, a solid, respectable, mid-tier journal. Don’t get me wrong; corporate media will ignore this study, same as every other study evidencing jab risks and previous studies tying excess deaths to vaccine rates. The sold-out experts will wave it off, just like always.

After all, what’s a little excess mortality among friends, when the mission is to protect the narrative at all costs?

But this study climbs onto a tower of previous studies and case reports proving problems with the mRNA shots. It’s a pile of paper thousands of reams deep and a mile wide. It is all being held back by a crumbling dam of denial, a vast ocean of truth temporarily restrained by a thin veneer of concretized arrogance.

But wait. There’s more.

“Vaccine mRNA remained detectable in approximately half of samples collected more than 200 days after vaccination…and was detected in sperm and seminal fluid.” Just when you thought COVID science couldn’t get any weirder, here comes a completely separate peer-reviewed bombshell from Israel, showing more mRNA wandering into places the experts swore it would never go, including, at long last, the family jewels. In October, a study published in the Annals of Case Reports, titled “Detection of Pfizer BioNTech Messenger RNA COVID-19 Vaccine in Human Blood, Placenta and Semen.”

The researchers tested fertility clinic blood, placentas, sperm, and seminal fluid* from 30 participants, including 22 pregnant women. (* The study was silent about how the sperm and seminal fluid were collected. But we can guess. “Sir, we’re conducting a groundbreaking study on mRNA persistence. Here’s your cup.”)

More than 200 days post-injection, about half the subjects still had detectable synthetic vaccine mRNA bobbing around, lounging in the bloodstream like it had rented a room. They found it in the placentas. They found it in the sperm. They found it in the seminal fluid. In other words: they found persistent mRNA everywhere they looked, through the reproductive systems of half of those tested.

And they found it long after it should have gone. “We detected vaccine mRNA in the blood, placenta, and semen of some subjects over 200 days post-immunization,” they wrote.

Three of the four men in the study had detectable mRNA in their sperm. The fourth man slipped through the net only because he didn’t produce any sperm. But they still found the mRNA in his seminal fluid anyway. In other words: 100% of the men tested had persistent mRNA in their reproductive fluids.

There’s an ironic element here. The researchers detected the lingering mRNA by using a very sensitive PCR test — the same type of test they used to find covid everywhere during the pandemic. Now, ha ha, the ultra-long Q-tip is in the other nostril. Or words to that effect. In any case, the authors speculated that other studies claiming not to have found persistent mRNA probably used a less sensitive test (qPCR) instead.

💉 Remember how the experts promised —promised, they swore up and down— that the mRNA would stay in the arm? “Stable at the injection site,” they vowed. “Does not travel,” they certified. “Impossible,” they assured us. “It’s too delicate to migrate,” they sputtered lamely.

Meanwhile, this paper calmly reported that the synthetic mRNA shows up in blood at least half a year later, crosses into placental tissue, and loiters in the reproductive system like a peeping tom at an adult video store.

That’s how you know it’s working!

The studies are mounting up. This was yet another peer-reviewed study confirming prolonged, tissue-level persistence of synthetic COVID vaccine mRNA —in blood, in placentas, and in reproductive fluids— long after manufacturers claimed it should have vanished.

In other words, old-fashioned science directly contradicted years of official assurances, pharma talking points, and media’s arrogant smirking. It did so using Sanger sequencing, nested PCR, and basic, in-the-field biological sampling— the kind of work that should have been done, and could have been done before the mass rollout, but wasn’t.

They finally got him. Five years later —with no new tips, no heroic whistleblowers, not even a dramatic phone call— the FBI quietly pulled the plug on the DC Pipe-Bomb Mystery. Wired ran the story yesterday below the headline, “FBI Says DC Pipe Bomb Suspect Brian Cole Kept Buying Bomb Parts After January 6.”

CLIP: AG Bondi announces arrest of J6 pipe bomber (0:43).

The FBI announced Thursday that it had arrested Brian Cole Jr., 30, from suburban Woodbridge, Virginia, “in connection with” the pipe bombs found outside the headquarters of both the Republican and Democratic national committees on January 5, 2021— the night before the Capitol riot.

It took almost five years to catch him.

At yesterday’s Justice Department press conference, FBI director Kash Patel said the break in the case was not based on new information, but came after new agents were assigned to the case. They carefully combed the existing FBI investigative files, and connected the dots that ultimately led to Mr. Cole’s arrest.

We don’t yet know what finally aimed agents at Mr. Cole, who lives with his parents in an upscale DC suburb and works for his father’s bail-bonds company. But, according to the investigatory affidavit, the newly assigned agents matched surveillance footage to Cole’s cell phone records, matched the suspect’s slight limp to Cole’s gait, and reviewed bank account statements and credit card receipts to track his purchases from several local stores, including Home Depot, where he bought pipe-bomb parts, such as galvanized pipe, nine-volt batteries, electrical wire, steel wool, and white kitchen timers.

A $550,000 reward for information leading to the bomber’s arrest remains unclaimed. Meaning, nobody turned Cole in. It was, apparently, all the FBI’s work.

🔥 For nearly five years, this case was one of the most contentious mysteries swirling around January 6th, and it birthed a litter of competing conspiracy theories.

In 2021, Democrats seized on the pipe bombs and pounded podiums, claiming the bomber was obviously a deranged MAGA supporter, and cited the baffling caper as key evidence of violent insurrection. The January 6th Committee carefully considered what was known and unknown about the crime, cautiously weighed the scant evidence, diligently avoided the inflamed politics of the day, and finally concluded it was rebellious Republicans!

As the years ticked by, this deranged claim —based only on the absence of evidence— transitioned into BlueSky mythology as an established fact.

But as the calendar pages fell away, and as the case grew colder than Nancy Pelosi’s third Subzero ice cream freezer, conservatives grew restless and vexed. As part of the largest FBI operation in history, Joe Biden’s DOJ effortlessly identified mask-wearing J6 tourists from no more evidence than a single blurry Capitol hallway frame.

But, displaying the unsurpassed diligence of a below-average teenager told he can play Call of Duty when his chores are done, the FBI hurriedly piled up hundreds of boxes of documents, but couldn’t even competently release legible surveillance video without prompting by Congressional subpoena. The pipe-bomber —captured on multiple timestamped surveillance cameras— somehow proved more devilishly clever than the Pink Panther and effortlessly eluded capture.

All the seeming official disinterest by Biden’s DOJ and its Glorious Leader, Merrick “Grandma” Garland, created a counter-conspiracy. Conservatives began to suspect a cover-up; it was just another part of a larger deep-state false-flag operation compassing the entire Capitol riot episode. Independent researchers began stitching together open-source information, trying to do the FBI’s job since the feds were taking history’s longest smoke break.

Yesterday, Attorney General Pam Bondi and Kash Patel took well-deserved victory laps. DC’s US Attorney Judge Jeanine Pirro said, “It was this administration, it was this President who made the decision that we were going to use all of our efforts to get it done. And get it done, they did.”

We remain in the hot-takes period, where rumors and “breaking facts” are swamping social media, so it is difficult to know yet exactly what we are looking at. But Cole’s identity raises even more questions about his real motives, who he may have been working with, and whether Bennie Thompson (D-La.) was in fact the fattest Congressman to ponderously chair a House Committee. Sorry, I meant “fattest liar,” of course.

Yesterday, the Washington Post ran a terrific story headlined, “Supreme Court hands Trump victory in fight over Texas congressional map.” The sub-headline explained, “SCOTUS cleared the way for a voting map in Texas that could allow Republicans to win up to five additional seats in the House.”

In the terse, unsigned order canceling a district judge’s injunction against the new maps, one detects a scent of mounting frustration. “The District Court,” said the Supremes, “improperly inserted itself into an active primary campaign, causing much confusion and upsetting the delicate federal-state balance in elections.” Ouch.

Democrats had claimed, falsely, that Texas’s map was specifically drawn out of racism, to thwart black voters and spur a white supremacy conspiracy so bold and outrageous it would have made the Third Reich blush. But Justice Alito was having none of it. Instead, in a separate supporting opinion, he wrote, it was “indisputable that the impetus for the adoption of the Texas map (like the map subsequently adopted in California) was partisan advantage pure and simple.”

In other words, Texas Republicans just wanted to win seats, not oppress black folks.

“Texas is officially — and legally — more red,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) bragged last night. And UCLA law professor Richard Hasen, director of the university’s Safeguarding Bureaucracy* Project, wrote, “This is a green light for there to be even more redistricting, and a strong message to lower courts” to stay out of the fight. (* or something.)

Abbott was justified in bragging. The new maps have traveled a long way across the Texas high country. The skirmish started this summer, after President Trump sued the state, ironically (and correctly) arguing that the old maps had been racially engineered to prefer Spanish districts. After Texas Republicans redrew the maps, Texas Democrats responded with courage, wisdom, and with the greatest respect for democratic ideals and the rule of law by fleeing the state in a disorganized panic to prevent a legislative quorum.

So brave! So … useless.

For months, blackpillers made a cottage industry out of hilarious memes emblazoned with sneering slogans demanding “Where are the arrests???” What they always miss is that arrests are only part of the process, and overly hasty arrests give bad actors a way to get off easy. Yesterday, NPR ran a euphoric story headlined, “Grand jury rejects new mortgage fraud indictment against New York Attorney General Letitia James.”

Democrats have successfully blocked Trump’s nominee for US Attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia, forcing Trump to make an interim appointment. So, outstanding lawyer Lindsey Halligan, 36, acting as temporary interim US Attorney, charged Letitia James for her outright mortgage fraud. But the judge tossed James’ indictment, citing arcane procedural problems with Halligan’s unorthodox status.

Yesterday, the DOJ tried again, presenting the James case again, to a new Grand Jury (this time without Halligan). But the Grand Jury refused to issue an indictment. “It’s the latest setback for the Justice Department,” NPR crowed, as happy as a hog who has just discovered a fresh pit of mud the other pigs overlooked.

It’s not over. “Prosecutors are expected to try again for an indictment,” the story reported. If at first you don’t succeed, take out a mortgage and put down ‘primary residence’ even if you live in an RV trailer. But each time they do so, it will get even harder, because James’s lawyers can argue malicious prosecution after repeated failed attempts.

The judge only needs to find a “realistic likelihood of vindictiveness” to permanently dismiss the charges.

James’s team is already paving the driveway to dismissal. “This should be the end of this case,” Ms. James’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, croaked in a statement. “If they continue, undeterred by a court ruling and a grand jury’s rejection of the charges, it will be a shocking assault on the rule of law and a devastating blow to the integrity of our justice system.”

The DOJ’s ‘setbacks” are unsurprising. As hard as this is to hear, the system is working as it should. It should be difficult to convict Americans of crimes, especially if the crimes are picky or technical in nature, especially if political motives are suspected, and especially if the effort to “get” a particular person seems disproportionate to the harms from the alleged conduct.

But that’s not how it actually works. The system is so lopsided that, as long as I can remember —and I’m sure you’ve heard this old saw— lawyers joked that “prosecutors could indict a ham sandwich.” (Side note: I’ve always wondered: Why a ham sandwich? Why not SPAM, or tofurkey? Why not vegan “sausage”? It seems discriminatory to me. Or at least, it’s rabid anti-swineism.)

Well, a grand jury of local partisan Democrats didn’t indict this double-stuffed ham sandwich. Pam Bondi’s intrepid prosecutors threw a second harpoon at Letitia James, and her thick hide again repelled the attack.

In a strange sense, the grand jury pushback is encouraging. Don’t misunderstand me; I want James locked up for good. But this is how the system should have worked for President Trump. It’s how the system should have worked for the January 6th tourists. And it is how the system should have worked for Trump’s lawyers and volunteer replacement electors.

It is probably too much to hope that this represents an admirable new trend of juror wisdom and not just pure partisan lawlessness. Still, I would not draw any conclusions about other deep state cases, except that this is, perhaps, an early preview of how hard they’ll all be. The James case had to be filed in Eastern Virginia —as blue a district as you could desire— because that’s where James signed the fraudulent mortgage and where the house is.

Anyway, if nothing else, this development proves it is not good enough to just start arresting people willy-nilly. It’s not enough for the DOJ to simply bring cases. It must bring airtight cases. And it must be skillful and strategic about where and how cases are presented to juries. Building strategic, airtight cases takes time and effort. LTMW.

We didn’t get into this mess overnight, and it will take more than a few months to dig our way out. You didn’t think it would be easy, did you? But the James case isn’t over. The third time may be a charm. There may be more crimes of which she’s guilty that have yet to be charged. And, as we learned from the Trump prosecutions, at the end of the day, the process is the punishment anyway.

The James case is a lesson. Trump’s new DOJ is learning. Congress —which has found itself under secret FBI surveillance in the Arctic Frost investigation— is learning. America is learning. I am beginning to suspect that, because of the forced education we are all receiving, this country is headed for profound judicial and criminal justice reform. Sunlight, after all, is the greatest disinfectant, like injected bleach.

But that’s a topic we will save for another post. Meanwhile, we still have a chance to harpoon our whale another day.

Have a fantastic Friday! C&C will return tomorrow with an all-new weekend edition roundup —traveling edition— of the most essential news and commentary. By Tuesday, we’ll return to our regularly scheduled programming.

