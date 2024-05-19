Share this post☕️ WHETHER WARS ☙ Sunday, May 19, 2024 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠www.coffeeandcovid.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther☕️ WHETHER WARS ☙ Sunday, May 19, 2024 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠Our AI questions hit the intellectual dark web; $61 billion won't be enough for Ukraine; another covid official coughs up hard jab truths; are we in a weather war?; another heroic kid story; more.Jeff ChildersMay 19, 2024∙ Paid38Share this post☕️ WHETHER WARS ☙ Sunday, May 19, 2024 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠www.coffeeandcovid.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther48ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in