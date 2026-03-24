☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

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Jeff G.'s avatar
Jeff G.
14h

It never fails. I wake up, scan the morning headlines and doom-scroll my X feed with R.E.M. singing 'It's the End of the World as We Know It' in my mind.

Then—right on time (usually)—the daily C&C shows up, and there’s the inestimable Jeff Childers, calmly flipping the script with his trademark mix of legal scalpel and sarcastic optimism. Suddenly I’m humming 'Accentuate the Positive' and the day doesn’t look quite so apocalyptic. (Here's Van Morrison's 2023 cover: https://youtu.be/EcxFs-fgmaw)

Thanks for the daily lens adjustment, Jeff. Keep slinging that sanity and optimism our way—the C&C Army needs it!

P.S. If you haven't seen Jeff's sit-down with Mike Rowe, watch it today: https://youtu.be/9jL4PlM4h8c

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Valerie's avatar
Valerie
14h

Friends, my husband missed a flight to Europe for work yesterday even after getting to the airport (Houston IAH) 4 hours early. Wasn’t even close to making it.

I happened to be coming back from visiting my parents at the same time, and I have never seen so many people in one place. The line was EVERYwhere and people were well-behaved as far as I saw. ICE agents were there, but they were mostly at entrances and exits, managing the line, stuff like that.

Probably canceling our trip to see our college kid in 2 weeks because there doesn’t seem to be any resolution to this problem coming soon.

Turns out I actually hate the do-nothing blowhards in congress even more than I thought I did, and that’s saying something.

Best of luck to any of you braving this mess. I hope you have a small airport to use.

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