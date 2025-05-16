☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
fineart2day's avatar
fineart2day
10h

GM to everyone except Jim Comey😁

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 replies
Tonya's avatar
Tonya
10hEdited

Don't forget about Whitmer's video with 86-45 in the background. It's not violent rhetoric when they do it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
34 replies
554 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Childers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture