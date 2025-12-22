Good morning, C&C, it’s Monday! We are now only three days from Christmas, the happiest time of the year. And also the noggiest. It’s time to get those stockings up, which can be tricky in Florida, where we don’t particularly have fireplaces, much less mantels. The closest thing we have is the lid over the barbecue grill, which is awkward because we’ll probably be grilling out on Christmas Day. Alternative suggestions are welcome. In today’s roundup: literally unbelievable news as Trump’s Truth Social makes a $6B investment in nuclear fusion out of nowhere, leaving media grasping at complaints about conflicts of interest and ignoring the nuclear elephant in the room; Trump appoints Republican governor as special envoy to Greenland; historic echoes to Louisiana purchase; more leaks out of HHS signal radical changes to the vaccine schedule, including making it look more like the same country offended by Greenland’s new pecial envoy; and trash-talking Senator faces formal military investigation, terrifying libs and squishes.

🌍 WORLD NEWS AND COMMENTARY 🌍

🔥🔥🔥

Just when you thought this timeline couldn’t get any weirder or more bizarre, the Wall Street Journal broke a breathtaking story headlined, “How Trump Spun a Social Network Into a Nuclear-Fusion Company.” I’ll bet you never saw this coming. Prepare to be confounded and intrigued.

Last week, Trump’s stock-exchange-listed company, Trump Media & Technology Group (ticker: DJT), which owns the Truth Social platform, dumbfounded the markets by announcing a six billion dollar merger with a private company named TAE Technologies. TAE is a speculative, long-shot tech startup specializing in nuclear fusion, a nearly mythological energy technology often mentioned alongside water-powered car engines, crashed-UFO technology, Sasquatch, and the Lost City of Atlantis.

Today’s nuclear fission plants are like energy piñatas. With nuclear fission, you smack a big, heavy atom like uranium until it splits into pieces, spraying energy and radioactive shrapnel that has to be managed for decades. It’s often described as a controlled nuclear bomb. But fusion flips that script and plays star‑maker instead. Fusion squeezes tiny light atoms together so tightly they merge, like turning hydrogen into helium the same way the Sun does, releasing more energy with far less radioactive waste.

The long-sought but never-attained holy grail is getting fusion to run at power‑plant scale—especially aneutronic, hydrogen-boron-style “clean” fusion in compact machines like TAE is pursuing. If they pull it off, we will have a safe, virtually inexhaustible fuel supply powered by common elements, with little or no high‑level nuclear waste, no meltdown risk, and around‑the‑clock clean electricity that could, in principle, power everything from cities to AI data centers without cooking the planet.

The problem with fusion, the problem that has prevented anyone from using it successfully so far, is that it still needs more energy to start and maintain a fusion reaction than the current generation of devices can produce in electricity. That’s why it’s been viewed as a “one day” type of possible future solution, more science fiction than science, like perpetual motion machines, or Star Trek teleportation pads.

🔥 Back in April, TAE published a peer-reviewed article in Nature Communications, with the bewildering title, “Generation of field-reversed configurations via neutral beam injection.” Good luck reading it. It is buried in dense terminology like “axial plasma guns,” “neutral beam injection,” “theta-pinch sections,” and “magnetic flux” (capacitors). It’s like something a group of sozzled sci-fi writers came up with after a hard night of drinking at the Comic-Con.

The bottom line, though, is that TAE claimed a couple of astonishing innovations in the energetic world of practical fusion development. First, it claimed to have successfully created a fusion system that uses common, cheap, everyday elements like hydrogen and boron for fuel, rather than pesky, dangerous radioactive elements like tritium. Second, it announced a new way of igniting a high-temperature reaction (in the billions of degrees) that does not require a dangerous explosive collision, but instead can be easily kicked off using streams of accelerated hydrogen atoms or possibly a lighter wand.

The point is, thanks to these developments, TAE has been considered one of the leading candidate for being the first company to “crack” safe fusion, which would, without exaggeration, make petroleum-based energy obsolete, radically transform the human race’s trajectory, chart a new destiny as a bipedal species, launch a golden age of development, and solve ‘climate change’ before breakfast.

With me so far?

🔥 On the other hand, Trump’s media company TMTG has a popular but limited social media platform that is like Twitter/X, but without most of X’s features. Truth Social was launched in a hurry in February, 2022, after Trump was banned from Twitter on January 6th, 2021, for violating the terms of service or something. It was right after he tweeted that everyone should calm down and quit invading the Capitol.

As you know, President Trump’s two favorite hobbies are golf and trolling his adversaries on social media. So he needed a new platform that couldn’t be banned, and Truth Social was born.

The next big development came two years later in 2024, after corpse-like Judge Arthur Engoran levied the largest civil fine in history against President Trump ($500 million+, for incorrectly coding expense checks), which was intended to bankrupt Trump and take him out of the presidential race.

So Trump shocked the world by taking Truth Social public, which began trading on the stock market as DJT. It immediately solved his fine problem, since he could borrow against his stock to pay the penalty. (This year, an appeals court threw out the fine; the case is now pending at New York’s highest court.) The more charitable financial types sneered and called Trump Media a “meme stock;” Democrats called it a fraud to bilk Trump supporters into covering his New York fine.

Shockingly, Devin Nunes (R-Ca.) resigned from Congress in early 2022 to become the chief executive officer of Trump Media & Technology Group and to run the Truth Social platform. Devin had been the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee and a key Trump ally during Russiagate. Besides politics, Devin’s background was in dairy farming. Needless to say, Devin’s background was not a precise fit for running a public social media company, which some analysts argue is quite dissimilar from small bovine milking operations.

Truth Social has never made money. It hasn’t really done much other than run what appears to be a vanity website for the President. The stock fell, fell further, and kept falling. Everyone stopped thinking about DJT, apart from financial media which would occasionally run delighted stories about how horrible the company was performing. Until this week, that is.

Headline from GuruFocus, Friday:

In other words, the stock nearly doubled in one day. Now let’s see if we can figure out why.

🔥 In the deal, Trump’s social media company traded half its stock (worth $6B), plus around $300 million in cash, to acquire TAE— the nuclear fusion company. The deal must next pass SEC and shareholder approval, with a final closing scheduled for sometime in mid-2026. Here’s Devin Nunes on Fox last week, ‘explaining’ the acquisition:

CLIP: DJT CEO Nunes discusses surprising nuclear fusion acquisition (1:04).

The deal almost defies description. First of all, Donald Trump’s social media company will soon become the first fusion company in history to be listed on the stock exchange. It’s also the largest fusion deal in history; nobody has ever paid anything close to $6B for one. Conspiracy theorists have long predicted that Big Oil would never let fusion get anywhere; but now at least one fusion company enjoys presidential protection.

Although fusion startups like TAE were always considered long shots, they have recently shifted into the spotlight in a very prominent way. Everyone knows that AI is a power hog. It needs vast amounts of energy, far beyond what our current generation capacity can provide. Fusion is a possible answer.

I realize that life is racing at us pretty fast lately, and it is devilishly hard to keep track of all the developments. Remember the “Genesis Mission?” That was the Manhattan-Project-style, all-of-government initiative Trump signed into existence last month. It requires the Department of Energy to identify twenty moonshot objectives, feed all government research data into the mainframe, and within a year get AI solving the big problems using fully automated testing facilities run by AI agents.

It’s already underway. For just one example, consider this headline from two weeks ago:

The Genesis Project will need power. A lot of power.

🔥 So, what can we say about Truth Social buying a fusion company? It wasn’t on our bingo card, that’s for sure. It wasn’t on anybody’s bingo card. I would have more easily imagined Ilhan Omar singing the National Anthem at the World Series before this.

In one surprising move, unremarkable media company DJT transitioned from an unimpressive MAGA vanity project into what could become one of the most influential and valuable properties in the world. Whoever solves fusion is poised to rewrite the world’s balance of power, minting a multi‑trillion‑dollar franchise that can sell essentially limitless, carbon‑free baseload energy into every grid, data center, factory, and battlefield on Earth.

Democrats and their media allies are already complaining, of course, and the merger isn’t even done yet. Headline from the New York Times, three days ago:

Haha, a nuclear-powered conflict of interest. Good one. But of course, anybody can buy DJT stock who wants some. Even Democrats.

The joke goes that fusion has been on the verge of a breakthrough for 40 years. What does Devin Nunez know?

🔥 🔥 🔥

I bet you thought he’d forgotten about Greenland! Nope. This morning, the UK Guardian ran a surprising story headlined, “Denmark to summon US ambassador over Trump Greenland envoy appointment.”

Greenland is a colossal, mostly icy region near the North Pole that somehow ended up with the world’s most misleadingly optimistic name— and then, a millennium later, with the U.S. president publicly musing about buying it like it is a beachfront condo. Greenland is the world’s largest island, an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, but with only about 56,000 hardy, cold-tolerant inhabitants. About four-fifths of its landmass is buried under an ice sheet up to 10,000 feet thick, leaving only a coastal fringe for actual towns, extreme fishing, and the occasional sparse patch of grass trying heroically to justify the name.

Trump wants Greenland for national security. Yesterday —Sunday!— after the initial furious condemnations and late-night jokes had all died down, Trump reignited the outrage machine like it was a fusion reactor by announcing the appointment of Governor Jeff Landry (R-La.) as the United States’ “special envoy” to Greenland.

It has a neat historical ring. After all, President Thomas Jefferson bought Louisiana from the French in 1803, effectively doubling the country’s size at that time. (The French got $15 million and a 100-year croissant franchise.) American envoys Robert R. Livingston and James Monroe signed the deal with Napoleon, who was wearing his hat sideways but still managed to get ink on paper.

At the time, Jefferson’s many critics complained worse than modern Democrats, arguing that the deal was illegal since the Constitution doesn’t provide the President with the power to acquire foreign territory or convert backwoods Frenchmen into Americans. New England’s Coastal Elites fiercely resisted the deal, since it would dilute their political influence. Slaveowners whined that the new territory would “upset the balance” between free and slave states. But Jefferson dispatched a crack team of politically incorrect surveyors named Lewis and also Clark, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Now, as then, not everyone is pleased. Especially the Danes, who seem unreasonably fond of their icy isle, which they have never used for anything productive. But they are angry. “The Danish foreign minister,” the Guardian explained, “was ‘deeply angered’ by the move to send a special envoy to territory Trump has threatened to annex.” The Danish foreign minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, vowed to summon the U.S. Ambassador “to get an explanation.”

That’s all we know. Landry’s mission remains secret. (As it should.) Except that, if anyone thought Trump had forgotten about Greenland— well, obviously not. Landry’s appointment was also another slap at the career bureaucrats at the State Department, who would otherwise have been expected to be given the job. I guess he doesn’t trust them with this, either.

💉💉💉

In a bizarre intersection with more Denmark news, the Washington Post ran an unintentionally encouraging story yesterday, headlined, “U.S. plans to stop recommending most childhood vaccines, defer to doctors.” The bad news for jab pushers keeps coming.

“Federal health officials are weighing vaccine guidance that would encourage parents to talk to a doctor to make decisions for most shots,” WaPo explained, “marking a fundamental shift in the U.S. health care system, which generally relies on federal health agencies.” Not talking to doctors! How do they come up with such reckless ideas?

The news, such as it is, remains a rumor, leaked by unnamed “people familiar with discussions at HHS.” We don’t know whether it’s a hostile leak, a friendly leak, or strategic misinformation. But media expects a big announcement.

“The expectation,” CNN reported, “is that the US schedule will be close to, if not identical to, recommendations in Denmark.” Traci Beth Hoeg, the newly appointed acting FDA director, has been talking up Denmark. Recently, she said that, “I think one of the reasons Denmark may do a better job at making their vaccine recommendations is it’s not a politicized discussion.”

Cue the anti-Denmark hysteria. Infectious disease experts complained like they were competing for an Olympic griping event. What makes sense for Denmark, they cried, doesn’t make sense for the United States. (Specifics were unavailable.) Vaccine expert Jose Romero whined, “vaccine recommendations in the United States are designed to help children resist serious illnesses so they can stay healthy, and so our communities can stay healthy.”

I’m just saying, but both our children and our communities are among the sickest in the developed world. Of course, to be fair, vaccine experts would say the solution is even more vaccines.

But FDA Director Hoeg noted, “I think the frustration that American parents face is, if they know that their child is at low risk, why we as a country choose to try to vaccinate our way out of an imperfect health care system.”

That is where Denmark comes in. Denmark recommends far fewer vaccines for kids than the US currently does. So that’s one problem for the medical fetishists, who never saw a vaccine they didn’t want to immediately mandate for every infant. But, according to the leak, HHS is also planning to require vaccines to be administered “in consultation with” patients’ doctors, which apparently is a radical and deeply threatening concept.

Vaccine pushers don’t trust patients, obviously, but neither do they trust doctors. Apparently, doctors can become easily confused.

“In practice, vaccination is often already done in consultation with doctors, who explain the risks and benefits to patients,” WaPo patiently explained. “But critics of the shared clinical decision-making approach say it takes the government out of the business of providing powerful endorsements and can confuse doctors.”

I would enjoy hearing from our doctor readers in the comments. How do you guys feel about needing the government to protect you from dangerous levels of confusion over what to advise your patients?

In any case, this rationale raises some odd questions. If we don’t trust patients to make vaccine decisions, and we don’t trust doctors to make vaccine decisions, on whom are we supposed to rely? Presumably, the technocratic elites within the government public health agencies. But this Trump government has gone off the rails, leaving vaccine pushers advocating for reliance on … who, exactly?

Progress! Have you noticed how we’re starting to make progress in yards and miles now, instead of just inches? Just wait for next year.

🔥 🔥 🔥

Last week, the Hill ran a story headlined, “Senate GOP grows uneasy as Pentagon’s Kelly investigation escalates.” Well. Sort of. Not the whole GOP.

Last week, the War Department announced that the internal review of Senator Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) over his “don’t follow orders” video has now risen to the level of an “official Command Investigation.” This is legally significant because it is a formal escalation. The Pentagon has moved from an informal “review” to a structured, commander‑directed investigation that can generate findings and recommendations for real adverse actions.

Senator Kelly has argued unpersuasively that he was “only” reminding troops not to follow illegal orders, that his only intention was to publish a neutral public service video to refresh soldiers on an uncontroversial point of basic military law. In other words, Mark Kelly thinks we are all stupid. The video’s timing, framing, and the cast of characters make it abundantly clear this was a political message aimed at delegitimizing this commander in chief in the eyes of the uniformed, not any neutral reminder of black‑letter law. Please.

Senator Kelley is a retired Navy captain who is subject to potential recall, and as such remains under military jurisdiction. Democrats and some squishy Senate Republicans argue that sitting Senators should always be exempt from military justice. Apparently, nothing like this has ever happened before, so there are no court cases to guide us. (One suspects there will soon be some helpful new cases, though.)

However this turns out, remember what they always say about the process being the punishment. Senator Kelly fooled around, and now he is finding out.

Have a magnificent Monday! Come back here tomorrow morning for more, as the week tilts over into Christmas.

Share

Give a gift subscription

Don’t race off! We cannot do it alone. Consider joining up with C&C to help move the nation’s needle and change minds. I could sure use your help getting the truth out and spreading optimism and hope, if you can: ☕ Learn How to Get Involved 🦠

How to Donate to Coffee & Covid

Twitter: jchilders98.

Truth Social: jchilders98.

MeWe: mewe.com/i/coffee_and_covid.

Telegram: t.me/coffeecovidnews

C&C Swag! www.shopcoffeeandcovid.com