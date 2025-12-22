☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
6h

✝️✝️✝️

The people who walk in darkness

Will see a great light;

Those who live in a dark land,

The light will shine on them.

— Isaiah 9:2 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
6h

Regarding Jeff’s post from Saturday:

“But one drug captured the headlines— a medication used by millions of Americans: Eliquis, the most prescribed blood thinner on the market. Get this (and I am not making this up): Bristol Myers Squibb and Pfizer agreed to provide Eliquis for free to all Medicare patients.”

Trump had Pfizer over a barrel because of the clots (recent photo in link below) their damn shots caused. It’s a glaring admission that they know the shots caused the blood clotting issues.

https://substack.com/@laurakasner/note/c-189952869?r=ul1zh&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

The tragic thing is, Eliquis is not effective in breaking down these types of clots for most people. 😢

You don’t create a bioweapon without also creating the antidote.

I truly believe it’s out there.

But will they ever admit it’s a bioweapon?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
123 replies
664 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jeff Childers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture