☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
4hEdited

Americans are the most generous people in this world. It’s been bred into us to be strong, free, independent, self sufficient and at the same time willing to give whenever possible. I’m sure the communists/socialists here would consider me a staunch conservative that expects too much from others. I may not be able to give a lot financially, but some of the most memorable moments in my life have been helping others whenever given the chance. Time is the most valuable commodity you can give to someone.

One night at 11PM while I was plowing a parking lot, the business had just closed, there was a man walking around his car looking for something. Eventually he was in my way, so I stopped and asked him what’s up. He told me he was cleaning the snow off his car and his wedding ring flew off his finger into the snow. He was recently married and the ring hadn’t been sized to his finger yet. So I got out, grabbed a shovel and began taking shovel full after shovel full of snow from where he thought the ring fell, went under an overhang on the building, threw the snow against the foundation wall hoping the ring would show itself. Almost an hour went by. Nick said to forget it a few times but I knew once I plowed over this area the ring would be gone forever. I took another shovel full, threw it against the wall, and heard the ring hit the concrete. I looked down and there was Nick’s ring. I handed it to him, and he was thrilled to have it back in now what was 5 inches of snow. I can’t tell you what a rush of endorphins I got finding that ring in that parking lot full of snow. It helped me get through a long 30 hour snowstorm and much more.

Since its founding America has been a sanction for people fleeing persecution. The stronger America remains the longer it will be able to be that shining city on the hill, able to accept reel refugees. But in order to continue helping the worlds down trodden, we have to stay strong and united, physically and financially. The self destructive policy of wide open borders was destroying what is the last sanctuary of freedom left on this planet. There’s nothing wrong with immigration as long as it’s controlled and selective. After all, America is our home, we would never just leave our doors wide open for anyone to enter. Here’s to stronger borders and a stronger America, for the world’s sake, in this New 2026 Year to come. Happy New Year!J.Goodrich

(Let the insults and bashings begin!)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
85 replies
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
4h

✝️✝️✝️

Do you not know? Have you not heard?

Has it not been declared to you from the beginning?

Have you not understood from the foundations of the earth?

It is He who sits above the circle of the earth,

And its inhabitants are like grasshoppers,

Who stretches out the heavens like a curtain

And spreads them out like a tent to dwell in.

He it is who reduces rulers to nothing,

Who makes the judges of the earth meaningless.

Scarcely have they been planted,

Scarcely have they been sown,

Scarcely has their stock taken root in the earth,

But He merely blows on them, and they wither,

And the storm carries them away like stubble.

— Isaiah 40:21-24 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
369 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Childers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture