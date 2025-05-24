Good morning, C&C, it’s Saturday! Today’s Weekend Edition roundup includes: Trump signs trifecta of energy orders and powers up a modern Manhattan Project; EPA signals seismic shift in carbon policy that will deport the Greta Thunberg crowd to some South American staging area; Trump drops the tariff hammer not on China, not on Russia, but on the leather-festival-loving Europeans; DOGE deploys consolidated voter integrity database to very first state; and House drops the investigatory hammer on Biden’s cadre of coverup coordinators, signaling a first-in-American-history investigation into presidential cognitive capacity.

As expected, yesterday, President Trump signed three new executive orders surging U.S. nuclear power development into a war footing. Bloomberg ran the story below the headline, “Trump Signs Orders to Revive US Leadership in Nuclear Power.” The article included this helpful diagram, which ably demonstrates how environmentalism ensured a shameful U.S. placing in the ranks just above France and Canada:

As it stands today, the U.S. has an embarrassing 13 reactors —half of the 26 we had two decades ago— while China has 158 with +36 more in the pipeline. Don’t be jealous. Over the same period of time, we paid for a lot of windmills. Over 73,000 of them, according to CleanPower.org. Assuming the federal government subsidized or guaranteed them all, and just using construction costs (omitting land leases, legal costs, etc.), American taxpayers sunk $220 billion into the bird-exploding project.

If I did the math right, with the same money, we could have built between 18 and 140 nuclear reactors, depending on their size, location, and so forth. But hey, Internet-inventor Al Gore, his relatives, and connections made out like banditos. ¡Que fiesta! (Cue the mariachi band.)

On the geopolitical chessboard, Russia and China have been outplaying us for years, exporting nuclear technology to other countries, while the rest of the world sees the U.S. as a mentally specially-abled cousin. As Trump’s first nuclear executive order observed, “87 percent of nuclear reactors installed worldwide since 2017 are based on designs from two foreign countries.”

The order requires ten new large reactors to be constructed by 2030. It called for upgrades to existing plants, and expands federal financing for restarting closed plants, completing suspended ones, and funding new reactor projects. It ordered DOE to begin regulating and planning to extract new uranium and plutonium from spent fuel, a technique France and Japan already use.

The order also called for making nuclear careers a national education priority. One wonders what types of majors could shift over to make room for this. Maybe they can squeeze down Indigenous Media Gender Studies a little.

As expected, Trump invoked the wartime Defense Production Act, transforming the new program into a whole-of-government mobilization. Basically, it is a new Manhattan Project. It elevated nuclear power to the same status as key defense weapons and critical semiconductors.

🔥 They’re not just juicing nuclear. Yesterday, the New York Times ran a companion story headlined, “Documents Show E.P.A. Wants to Erase Greenhouse Gas Limits on Power Plants.” The climate protestors had a China Syndrome-style meltdown.

According to leaked documents, the EPA plans to unleash a regulatory neutron bomb on the climate bureaucracy. If successful, it could dismantle the legal basis for all federal climate policy in a single stroke. Specifically, it would legally carve CO₂ off from the definition of “pollution” under federal law. It unwinds a massive 2009 EPA “Endangerment” order regulating carbon emissions from traditional power plants. And it would pre-emptively block future administrations from reimposing climate rules, by denying the statutory hook itself (CO₂).

Together, Trump’s 2025 energy pivot —anchored by the nuclear executive orders and EPA’s rollback of greenhouse gas rules— is profoundly historic. Not just in scale, but in doctrinal ambition. It blows past any previous U.S. energy shift. It is the single biggest U.S. energy strategic realignment since, at least, the 1973 Oil Crisis, and the most aggressive pro-nuclear policy in world history.

No U.S. administration since the Manhattan Project has ever tried to reorganize the nation’s entire power ecosystem —supply chain, education, regulation, financing— all at once. Welcome to 2025. You’re witnessing the birth of a post-climate, post-renewables energy doctrine, where not carbon but grid dominance becomes the organizing principle of American power policy.

I told you so! Yesterday, the Wall Street Journal ran a story headlined, “Why Trump Lashed Out at Europe Over Trade.” Like a petite gang of angry kindergartners, Europe has been clamoring for Trump to endorse its stupid package of sanctions against every single country doing business with Russia. Instead, Trump threatened to sanction Europe.

Yesterday, President Trump, leaning over his tariff dashboard, threatened to impose 50% tariffs on all European imports. It was a very short clock. If he follows through, the new tariff sanctions will start in six days, on June 1st.

Fifty-percent tariffs would be higher than current tariff levels on China. Trump cheerfully ended his EU-critical post, “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

“EU proposals have not been of the same quality as we’ve seen from our other important trading partners,” mild-mannered Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox. “I’ve said there are 18 important trade deals we have to do. I’m working mostly on Asia, and that group has moved forward with some very interesting proposals, and are moving forward in good faith. I would hope that this would light a fire under the EU.”

Trump wants the goofy Europeans to join his China tariffs, stop taxing and suing American tech and energy firms, and drop its insane climate regulations that impose “carbon offsets” on nearly all American products. EU diplomats complained that they were overworked. Since they speak for 27 member nations, they must adroitly move at the glacial speed of politics, not grubby orange businessmen.

In other words: “We have to check with Berlin… and Paris… and Warsaw… and maybe the Dutch, and then we’ll issue a joint nonbinding statement in late Q3.”

But Trump isn’t playing their game. What’s the point, after all, of a European “Union,” if it acts collectively but doesn’t negotiate collectively?

The President takes a dim view of our NATO allies, evaluating the EU as even worse than China. In February, he remarked that “the EU was formed in order to screw the United States.” At least China doesn’t pretend to be an ally. Trump and other Administration officials have complained that the EU’s $250 billion trade advantage over the U.S. means it is siphoning American incomes to subsidize generous European welfare programs, so that French people get a 30-hour workweek and free healthcare while Americans work that much harder to pay for it all.

It’s worth revisiting why Trump may think the EU is worse than China. Nobody ever talks about the EU’s involvement in RussiaGate and Trump Impeachment I and II. But it’s always there anyway, hanging in the background like a German steer on a meathook. Remember: it all started with a single phone call, when Trump asked the Ukrainians to investigate Hunter Biden and Burisma. The Europeans did everything they could to destroy him after that. Just for calling.

The President sent VP Vance to Europe to tell them we no longer share values.

Now, the EU is the main impediment to ending the Proxy War. It’s pro-war position exposes the Union as the world’s fire-marshal-turned-arsonist. Neither Russia nor China helped effect regime change in America. But the Europeans did— and all because Trump poked their deranged green cash cow in Kiev.

I doubt President Trump has forgotten a single second of what happened. Now … heeeeeee’s back! This is only going to hurt for a very long time.

This week, Baton Rouge affiliate KNOE ran an encouraging story headlined, “Louisiana becomes first state to use DOGE voter maintenance database.”

Louisiana Secretary of State Nancy Landry announced that Louisiana will become the first state to deploy a new voter maintenance database provided by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The DOGE database combines immigration status and death records, and Landry intends to use it to make Louisiana’s voter rolls more accurate. “Since taking office, I have repeatedly requested this critical data from the federal government to check Louisiana’s voter registration list,” Ms. Landry explained.

I know I’m wearing this word out, but this is another historic development. It is the first time in U.S. history that the federal government has offered states a centralized tool combining citizenship and mortality data to scrub voter rolls. That alone is a seismic shift.

If Louisiana’s rollout goes well, and isn’t blocked by a woke judge somewhere, we can expect more states to adopt it next, like Florida, Texas, and maybe Arizona. In just four months, DOGE has done what no previous American government has been able to do.

Elon’s Shiba Inu couldn’t be reached for comment.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident… all men and women created by—go, you know, you know, the thing.” — Joseph Robinette Biden, March 2, 2020.

Last week, Joe Biden’s personal doctor stubbornly refused to answer reporters’ questions about why the slow-moving figurehead allegedly never got a PSA test. The shady doctor probably hoped it would end right there.

But on Thursday, the Hill ran a joy-provoking story headlined, “Comer calls for interviews with Biden’s doctor, other White House aides.”

According to the story, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) requested transcribed ‘statements’ (unsworn depositions) from Biden’s personal doctor and coverup coordinator Kevin O’Connor, former Domestic Policy Council Director Neera Tanden, and former Biden aides Anthony Bernal, Annie Tomasini, and Ashley Williams.

“The American people deserve to know when this decline began, how far it progressed, and who was making critical decisions on his behalf,” Comer explained. It’s not just Joe’s cottage-cheese brain, either. They’re targeting his Autopen. “Key executive actions signed by autopen, such as sweeping pardons for the Biden Crime Family, must be examined considering President Biden’s diminished capacity,” Comer added.

In other words, they are clearly planning to figure out who was really running the country. Barring miraculous evidence that nobody can see, the results are likely to be politically explosive.

🔥 Believe it or not, this situation is not completely unprecedented. In 1919, in his first year in office, President Woodrow Wilson (Democrat, 1919-1921) suffered a massive stroke and was laid up for a year. Some theorize his stroke could have been related to the experimental flu vaccine for the 1918 pandemic. Either way, right before his stroke, he experienced “flu-induced” neurological symptoms in Paris, and then—blammo. Wilson’s wife, Edith “Jill” Wilson, became Shadow President, managing access and making executive decisions. There was no 25th Amendment at the time, and the useless Congress did nothing.

In 1945, polio-survivor Franklin D. Roosevelt (also D) died three months into his fourth term, after a lengthy illness that for decades afterwards remained intentionally murky. Decades later, FDR’s doctor’s memoirs revealed FDR suffered severe hypertension, congestive heart failure, and coronary artery disease. His blood pressure often shot over 220/120— deep into stroke territory. He had extreme fatigue, shortness of breath, and weight loss.

FDR’s doctor and his inner circle hid the whole thing. Media published fake narratives about the wartime president just needing more rest, helped create carefully staged photos, and called any reports of illness political smears. Even though FDR often gave confused and rambling Biden-style answers in late press conferences, nobody ever officially alleged he was mentally incapacitated, and again, Congress did nothing.

FDR, Wilson, Biden— all were Democrats. All were coddled and protected by their staff and media allies, who saw a declining president not as any national security threat but as an optics problem to be stage-managed. But now, there are some key differences. In the two earlier cases, there was no Autopen. There was no 25th Amendment. Nor was there any ubiquitous video evidence and social media to give the public a clue, or that could compel Congressional hearings on presidential capacity.

In short, Comer’s Congressional hearings are making history. Despite a trifecta of Democrat malfeasance during the last century, until now, no Congress has summoned the courage to lift the lid on a terrifying tactic that has always worked out well for the donkey party.

If Comer’s swelling investigation confirms, as seems likely, that Joe Biden was effectively a placeholder president controlled by deep-state drone operators, it could shatter the last remaining illusion that the Democrat Party’s gerontocracy is a feature, rather than a clear and present danger. Younger Democrats —the vaunted youth vote— might revolt in disgust, saying “We’re not carrying water for the nursing home anymore.”

And it would validate the growing suspicion —already held by many voters— that the Democratic Party uses octogenarian figureheads as puppets whose strings are quietly pulled by hidden staffers, lobbyists, and deep-state technocrats.

In other words, this could be the start of something much bigger than just reversing Biden’s Autopen orders. If Biden’s “Not a Joke” presidency was “Weekend at Bernie’s,” the next logical question is: How many other Democrats are being propped up with wires and interns while the “real” decisions are made in shadowy conference rooms? Pelosi? Fetterman? Feinstein? Schumer?

Is the Democrat party a false Hollywood mirage? Not fake in the lizard-people sense (but who knows). But is the Democratic Party, as currently presented to the public, a genuine vehicle of representative governance? Or is it a front, for something else? Is it just a sham, the permanent government’s political wing? Is the Blue Party really only the customer service desk for the administrative state?

House Oversight Chair Comer’s investigation is breaking new historic ground. Could it finally bring an end to the Democrat Party’s win-at-all-costs obsession with nominating presidential candidates who have the mental acuity of a medium-sized Mexican asparagus? We shall see. And it will all unfold just in time for the 2026 midterms.

Have a wonderful weekend! We’ll be back on Monday morning, with some kind of Memorial Day roundup and/or other encouraging words for the holiday. As Biden would say, Seriously. Not a Joke.

