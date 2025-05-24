☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guy White's avatar
Guy White
12h

Good morning C&C family. It’s a pleasure to share part of the day with you.

I didn’t write this, and I’m not sure who did. There are several versions, written and spoken, out there on the net, here blended together. But the thoughts define very well what Monday’s ceremonies and flags and solemn observances are all about. Rifle salutes, the playing of Taps and Amazing Grace on bagpipes will cause many to weep again over our fallen. Nevertheless, enjoy the holiday - I will! — but do take a moment to remember. As one well-known service organization says, the greatest tragedy is being forgotten.

“Memorial Day is the most expensive holiday on the calendar. It has nothing to do with the cost of travel, gifts or family gatherings. Every hot dog, every burger, every spin around the lake, or drink with friends and family....is a debt...purchased by others. This is not about all who've served, that day comes in the November. This one is in HONOR of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, in life and blood; whose moms never saw them again, whose dads wept in private, whose wives or husbands raised kids alone, and whose kids only remember them from pictures. This isn't simply a day off. This is a day to remember - that others sacrificed their futures so we can enjoy the present in freedom and security.

Remember the overwhelming cost of your Memorial Day holiday. Each and every moment spent with friends and family today was paid for with the blood and last breath of an American. From the very inception of this great nation, the gift of Today was bought and paid for with someone’s last full measure of devotion.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
109 replies
Janice P - Words Beyond Me's avatar
Janice P - Words Beyond Me
12h

Then I heard something like the voice of a great multitude and like the sound of many waters and like the sound of mighty peals of thunder, saying, “Hallelujah! For the Lord our God, the Almighty, reigns. Let us rejoice and be glad and give the glory to Him, for the marriage of the Lamb has come and His bride has made herself ready.” It was given to her to clothe herself in fine linen, bright and clean; for the fine linen is the righteous acts of the saints. Then he said to me, “Write, ‘Blessed are those who are invited to the marriage supper of the Lamb.’” And he said to me, “These are true words of God.”

— Revelation 19:6-9 NAS

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
532 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Childers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture