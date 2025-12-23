☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

TriTorch
8h

Every Day a Clean Slate, By Isn't There More?

While I was teaching high school, I noticed something curious in my students. Sometimes I would have to discipline a student strongly, most of the time in class in front of the other students. This was never pleasant for me, and certainly not for the student. The kids could really push my buttons at times, and I pushed back firmly to let them know where the boundaries were.

Occasionally, a student would come to me after class and apologize. But most of the time they went on about their day without saying anything.

The next day, I would see a student I had disciplined the day before, and I would greet them with a smile and ‘good morning!’ Invariably, the student looked at me cautiously, as if they expected me to hold a grudge. But I was intentional about not doing that, just to start fresh each day with a clean slate. (I expect most of them were familiar with grudge-holding from home life.)

That simple act helped keep the lines of communication open with the rowdy students. When I started teaching, I never considered how I would respond the day after a discipline event, it just seemed the right thing to do. I’m no genius, but just stumbled into this practice. And it worked.

I realized after a few months teaching that the Lord has done the same thing to me, over and over and over. Every day is new, a clean slate, with him smiling at me. And I expect a grudge, but never find one. Maybe that’s what prompted me to do a reset at the start of each school day.

Are you sensing the Lord’s forgiveness resets, daily, hourly, or by the minute? Do you see him smiling at you? Do you see the clean slate he gives you every morning? Are you giving others in your life the same consideration?

Source: https://substack.com/@simpleservice/note/c-188388448

Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
8hEdited

✝️✝️✝️

But the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid; for behold, I bring you good news of great joy which will be for all the people; for today in the city of David there has been born for you a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.”

— Luke 2:10-11 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

