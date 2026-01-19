☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
13h

✝️✝️✝️

“Behold, God is my salvation,

I will trust and not dread;

For Yah—Yahweh Himself—is my strength and song,

And He has become my salvation.”

Therefore you will joyously draw water

From the springs of salvation.

And in that day you will say,

“Give thanks to Yahweh, call on His name.

Make known His deeds among the peoples;

Make them remember that His name is exalted.”

Praise Yahweh in song, for He has done majestic things;

Let this be known throughout the earth.

— Isaiah 12:2-5 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

Reply
Share
29 replies
Carrie's avatar
Carrie
13h

I tried to warn people, officials, etc locally in 2020 that if you shut down small businesses, tell people they are non essential (knowing that supporting one’s family is ESSENTIAL), close down AA and other support meetings, people will die. The stimulus payments were just fuel on the fire for some.

Reply
Share
161 replies
835 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Childers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture