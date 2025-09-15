☕️ ACCELERATING ☙ Monday, September 15, 2025 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠
For those who enjoyed my last Code Red Podcast with Pastor Zach Terry, we released a new one this weekend, discussing the Charlie Kirk assassination (of course) and its interplay with Civil War themes.
🌍 WORLD NEWS AND COMMENTARY 🌍
Now let’s slay some left-wing sacred cows.
🔥🔥🔥
As expected, the fog of the hot takes phase began to clear over the weekend, and more reliable information emerged. It was not good news for leftists who’d hoped that the assassin of one of the most popular conservatives in America was also a conservative. Of all places, the New York Times broke the story, headlined, “Kirk Shooting Suspect Held ‘Leftist Ideology,’ Utah Governor Says.”
Anyone active on social media this weekend surely saw the legions of leftwing commenters trumpeting that assassin Tyler Robinson was a far-right troll angered that Charlie Kirk was insufficiently conservative. The claim itself was strangely oxymoronic. If Charlie were literally Hitler, how could he also be not-Hitler-enough?
Anyway, that silly theory vanished in an electric crackle of demonic lightning this weekend as news emerged that Robinson lived with his transgender boyfriend, enjoyed animalistic role-play (where humans called “furries” pretend to be beasts), and in his online posts robotically regurgitated left-wing talking points.
On NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Utah Governor Spencer Cox described Robinson as first being a “very normal young man,” who was later “radicalized” by the “deep, dark internet.” Governor Cox reported that, after reviewing extensive online evidence provided by his boyfriend, Lance Twiggs, 22 (who is cooperating), Mr. Robinson’s political ideology was “very different” from that of his conservative family.
“There clearly was a leftist ideology with this assassin,” Governor Cox said, citing the suspect’s family and romantic partner as sources.
The Times was stingy with details, refusing to suggest any facts that supported Governor Cox’s conclusions. But the UK Daily Mail was much more helpful, and ran several stories yesterday packed with nauseating new information. One was headlined, “Trans 'partner' of Charlie Kirk suspect 'praised Joe Biden' before conservative activist was shot... as link to bizarre 'furry' lifestyle revealed.” Another ran below the headline, “Charlie Kirk's 'killer' made sick jokes just hours after 'shooting activist dead' as his twisted messages emerge.”
Those Daily Mail links are a good starting point if you want to delve into those troubling details. I won’t do it here. Suffice it to say that leftists’ silly claims about Robinson’s conservative credentials were exposed as made-up. In truth, Robinson was raised conservative, but someone online taught him radical leftism and trained him how to etch propaganda slogans onto bullets.
Robinson’s political beliefs were the first left-wing myth to be demolished this weekend. There was more.
🔥 The second slanderous slogan making the rounds on social media this weekend was the myth of “balance,” liberals calling for “even-handedness” since “both sides” are “equally guilty” in celebrating political killings by people who disagreed with victims about marginal tax rates or whether crosswalks should be neutral grey or rainbow-colored.
The myth of “balance” is diabolical.
Let’s use science, shall we? In April —months before Charlie Kirk was silenced for his conservative beliefs— social scientists at Rutgers University published a study titled, “Assassination Culture: How Burning Teslas and Killing Billionaires Became a Meme Aesthetic for Political Violence.”
I’ll give you one guess what they found.
The study was provoked by researchers’ concerns over widespread left-wing celebrations of two recent stories: the firebombing of several Tesla dealerships to protest CEO Elon Musk’s relationship with President Trump, and the political assassination of insurance executive Brian Thompson by Luigi Mangione over “corporate greed” or something (his reasoning remains murky; Mangione’s diary described the young man’s view that insurance is “extracting human life force for money”).
In other words, the leftwing internet was already celebrating political violence and encouraging escalation months before Charlie Kirk was killed. In the composite below, note how female user jadepheonix encourages young men that, by assassinating Elon Musk, “you would become a god.”
“The survey revealed several troubling trends,” the researchers concluded. “Fifty-six percent of those who self-identified as left of center reported that, if someone murdered Donald Trump, they would be at least somewhat justified.” Similar numbers supported murdering Musk and destroying Tesla dealerships.
Unsurprisingly, the researchers also found a statistically significant predictive correlation between assassination culture and BlueSky usage.
The scientists linked assassination culture with “Left-Wing Authoritarianism,” which was defined as moral absolutism, punitive attitudes toward ideological opponents, combined with a willingness to use coercion for progressive aims. Sound familiar? Think masks, shots, and lockdowns. If you think about it, all those mandates are essentially violent, in the sense that they directly violate victims’ bodily integrity.
Chillingly, the researchers found the problem is not just Trump Derangement Syndrome, or even a strong hatred toward any particular person. The problem is a worldview that allows for political violence as just another tool in the box:
“This pattern,” the researchers grimly noted, “suggests a broader worldview in which violence is seen as a legitimate political response—not just a reaction to individual figures.” They summed it up: leftists have turned violence into a virtue. “We believe these results point to a structured ideological framework—what we term assassination culture—in which revolutionary action is valorized, particularly when directed at symbols of wealth, power, or conservative politics.”
“These attitudes are not fringe,” the researchers warned. “They reflect an emergent assassination culture, grounded in far-left authoritarianism and increasingly normalized in digital discourse.” Their prescription was that Democrats should clean their own house, and fast. “Unless political and cultural leadership explicitly confronts and condemns this trend, NCRI assesses a growing probability of real-world escalation.”
Somehow, while this widespread, pro-violence worldview was growing on the left to astonishing proportions, Biden’s DOJ concluded that stay-at-home moms were the country’s greatest domestic terror threat. NBC, March 2023:
So what exactly are we looking at? Just how bad is this violent leftwing trend that has infected 56% of people who call themselves “left of center?” What do they hope to achieve?
Welcome to Accelerationism.
🔥 Perhaps there is no better indicator of how pervasive this nihilistic, leftwing ideology has become, or how protective the deep state is about it, than the deliberate and obvious attempt to blur its meaning. Googling returns long lists of articles about “tech accelerationism,” “white supremacist accelerationism,” and “Christian nationalist accelerationism.” All of those combo terms (something plus accelerationism) are post-hoc attempts to capture the word, make it ubiquitous, and blur it into meaninglessness.
If something means everything, then it means nothing at all.
Here’s a quick video explainer, even if it omits a few important details.
CLIP: Explanation of “blackpilled accelerationism” (8:14).
Accelerationism was the fiendish brainchild of two French communist philosophers, Gilles Deleuze and Félix Guattari, who in 1972 co-wrote “Capitalism and Schizophrenia.” In 2025 Internet slang, “blackpilled accelerationism" refers to an extreme, pessimistic worldview convinced that society is irredeemable and inevitably headed for collapse or catastrophe. The "blackpill" idea —drawn from internet subcultures— refers to total disillusionment (i.e., nihilism), usually coupled with a conviction that positive or constructive change is impossible.
Combining blackpilling with "accelerationism” results in a belief that the best (or only) way forward is to speed up society’s decline through acts intended to intensify social conflicts, crises, and instabilities. Rather than seeking reform or improvement, adherents advocate for or celebrate events (including violence or chaos) that they think will hasten the destruction of the current institutions. Memes, irony, and online rhetoric —like those etched on Tyler Robinson’s bullet casings— are commonly used to recruit others to embrace this bleak outlook and justify increasingly radical or destructive acts that escalate or “accelerate" the inevitable collapse of civilization.
Unlike religious, nationalistic, or racial radicals, accelerationists have no plan for the “after.” There’s no new social order to replace the collapsed one. Just chaos, misery, and death. Pure nihilism.
It’s unsurprising so many trans people are attracted to this philosophy. They are ripe for recruitment. Trannies are being trained to believe that the “normies” hate them and want to “erase them.” All of civilization appears hell-bent on frustrating transsexual happiness, freedom, and fulfillment. They see no way to fix it, no common ground, nothing to negotiate. Thus, civilization must go.
As one horrifying example, networks of perverse accelerationists delight over procuring child suicides through befriending kids online, gaining their confidence, and then blackmailing them with shared secrets. I’ve written about them before. It is pure, refined evil, on an internet scale.
Of the 56% of “left of center” people who believe political violence is at least somewhat justified, many probably do not even know they’ve been radicalized by accelerationist theory. But that is the thread running through the left’s celebration of Charlie Kirk’s killing. For a deeper dive, watch Bx’s five-part video series about accelerationism and online radicalization. It’s about an hour total. Here’s the first segment:
CLIP: Part I—Where is Jade? Radical accelerationism explained (very adult content) (22:13).
🔥 There is some good news. Bx’s video series published in January, and got little attention, at least, relative to what it should have received. The Rutgers study ran in April, and nobody ever heard about it, despite its explosive conclusions. But it nevertheless penetrated, and although corporate media ignored the story, FBI Director Kash Patel prioritized investigating radical accelerationist groups starting back in May. For example:
The ‘764’ group mentioned in the headline is only one of the shadowy networks of radical accelerationists. Since Tyler Robinson was identified and arrested, the questions now are: how was he radicalized— and who radicalized him?
The FBI is already working on it. Headline from the New York Post, yesterday:
Independent investigators rounded up posts suggesting that a wider group of people may have known that Charlie Kirk would be shot. Unlike what would’ve happened under Biden’s DOJ, this FBI is apparently acting on the information. Stay tuned.
💉💉💉
Unconfirmable anecdotal reports yesterday suggested swelling church attendance in the wake of Kirk’s assassination. That’s encouraging, but there are also other, more tangible signs of a new spiritual movement in America. This weekend, the New York Times ran a long-form, multi-media animated story headlined, “Finding God in the App Store.” That they would feature the story at all is as much of a story as the details themselves. Let’s figure out why.
The article was a pocket square of truth draped in rolls of deceptive purple cloth. The story began with the undeniable fact that the “faith tech” industry is booming, powered by religious apps rocketing to the top of Apple’s App Store. Bible Chat, a Christian app, has more than 30 million downloads. Last year, Hallow, a Catholic app, briefly beat out Netflix, Instagram and TikTok for the top spot in the App Store.
In a broad, civilizational sense, it was terrific news. In the U.S., at least, faith-forward apps are making strong showings in the charts. It’s a miraculous digital revival. Folks are trading in cheap entertainment for spiritual sustenance. Or at least, they are adding spiritual support, in very large numbers.
The Times article did everything it could to confuse the narrative.
According to the Times, millions of spiritual seekers are skipping stained-glass sanctuaries for more convenient pixelated priests. However, it offered no direct evidence that people downloading these apps were trading in-person gatherings for online counseling. Sure, many people estranged from organized religion can find comfort in digital alternatives, but that logical notion says nothing about the trend.
The Times even admitted that, “Many apps explicitly help people find local congregations to attend.”
The article deceptively decorated its overlong story with animated chat sessions representing all major religions (including Hinduism), but the trend is almost exclusively among Christian app downloads. So Times readers were left with a false sense of a broad, generic spiritual awakening, when the truth is that it is nearly completely a Christian phenomenon.
We could have a lively debate about whether people should be chatting with AI pastors, but the fact they are seeking spiritual counseling, prayer, and Bible study resources is the more important story. (For what it is worth, when I checked the App Store this morning, I found “Bible Chat: Daily Devotional” as the #9 top ‘free app’ download, and “Holy Bible” was #32.)
In another misleading trick, the story described platforms offering users chances to “chat with AI deities” —troubling if true— but it offered no evidence people are doing that in significant numbers. Indeed, the Times even called these AI platforms as “smaller apps and websites.”
The article wrapped with what was maybe the most important fact of all. It cited lagging church attendance over the last several decades, then quoted Ryan Beck, the chief technology officer at Pray.com. “They aren’t going to church like they used to,” Mr. Beck said. “But it’s not that they’re less inclined to find spiritual nourishment. It’s just that they do it through different modes.”
Reports of the church’s death may have been greatly exaggerated.
💊💊💊
Rounding out our New York Times review this morning, behold this astonishing headline: “What Ivermectin Can (and Can’t) Do.” I bet you never expected to see an ivermectin headline appear in the Times without a dire warning. Let the retconning begin.
The story began by carefully mocking claims the drug cures covid, don’t even think about that. But it explained in gruesome detail how well the Nobel-prize-winning drug kills intestinal worms. Then the story finally got around to what it really wanted to sneer at: people who claim ivermectin cured their cancer. The Times contemptuously smirked:
Got it, dummies? Y’all aren’t horses with parasite problems. Stop munching ivermectin pills for your skin cancer. “There is not evidence.” Get that through your thick, Cro-Magnon skulls. No evidence. None.
But wait. Um.
Many paragraphs later —in the same story— the Times said this:
In other words, studies, research trials, and doctors’ opinions all credibly suggest that ivermectin might help stop cancer. So … when the Times said there is not evidence for ivermectin as a cancer treatment, it meant there IS evidence. Reading the Times requires a certain amount of mental flexibility. Orwell would nod ruefully.
Should we line our parakeet’s cage with this contradictory story? Or should we perhaps recognize that the reporter managed to smuggle in the hopeful, heterodox information about ivermectin and cancer, while still regurgitating the party line about its uselessness? As a hopeless optimist, I choose the latter. I suspect the reporter is secretly convinced.
One clue was that the first phrase, “there is not evidence,” is flat awkward. “There is no evidence,” or “there is little evidence” would have read more smoothly. I suspect that sentence may have been a late editorial addition to please pharma partners.
Either way, accidentally or not, the bottom line was that the New York Times just reported ivermectin’s potential for treating cancer. It’s a modest miracle. Sure, it was qualified. Sure, they made certain we knew it still doesn’t work for covid. Sure, they leaned into “but only alongside other (more profitable) cancer treatments.” But still, there it was.
Could covid have led us to an unexpected cancer miracle? Other major medical discoveries, like penicillin, insulin, or the use of thalidomide for certain cancers, were either accidental or emerged from unrelated medical domains.
Imagine it. What if the pandemic led to the accidental discovery of a cheap, effective cure for cancer? Or even just a more effective treatment (or co-treatment)? It would be a monumental scientific and public health breakthrough. What would we then say about the covid miracle?
Have a magnificent Monday! We will return tomorrow morning, with more over-caffeinated essential news and commentary. See you then.
Jeff…..the left is in freefall panic.
They don’t know how to get away from of Kirk’s murder being associated to them and that’s now been galvanized a thousand times over by all the cheering from the left over this young mans assassination in front of his wife, 2 children and 3,000 college students. My guess is that there's no return for the Democrats. It will end up being a impotent political echo chamber for the mentally ill, left wing talking heads and celebrities.
This piece from Robert Sterling lays it out perfectly:
My liberal friends are completely oblivious about how radicalizing the last week has been for tens of millions of normal Americans. Zero clue.
I’m not talking about people who are 'online'; I mean regular, everyday Americans. 'Normies.' People who scroll through Facebook posts and Instagram reels from the Dutch Bros drive thru line. Political moderates who have water cooler chats about Patrick Mahomes touchdowns and Bon Jovi concerts, not Twitter threads or Rachel Maddow monologues.
Millions of them. Tens of millions. They’re logging on, they’re engaging, and they’re furious.
And I’ll be candid: They blame you guys. They blame the left.
Regardless of whether you believe it to be justified, they think you’re the bad guys here. And they are reacting accordingly.
I can already hear some of you racing toward the comments to start screeching in moral indignation, so I’m going to be blunt: Shut up and listen to what I’m telling you. Your movement will lose any semblance of relevance if you don’t develop some small measure of self-awareness, and—absent someone force-feeding you bitter medicine—you guys collectively lack the humility to do this on your own.
Here are the facts:
Fact 1. Tens of millions of Americans started the week seeing a 23-year-old blonde woman—a young woman in whom virtually every parent watching pictured their own daughter—stabbed in the neck by a career criminal. These people then found out the murderer had been released from jail 14 times over.
Fact 2. Two days later, tens of millions of Americans watched a video of Charlie Kirk get murdered speaking to college students. Millions of these people knew who Charlie was; millions of them didn’t. Upon seeing the video, however, these normal Americans from across the land and across the political spectrum agreed that he was the victim of a terrible, fundamentally unjustifiable crime, and their hearts broke in sympathy for his family. Good people who had never even heard the name Charlie Kirk before wept.
Fact 3. Immediately after seeing the footage of a peaceful young man get shot in the neck, these same people logged onto Facebook and Instagram (remember, we are talking about regular Americans, not perpetually online Twitter or BlueSky users) and saw some of their local nurses, school teachers, college administrators, and retail workers celebrating this horrific crime. Not just defending it, but cheering it.
These are all facts. You may not like the implications of these facts, and we can certainly debate the underlying causes thereof, but, indisputably, they are nevertheless factual statements.
Here’s what it means for you, my liberal friends who are reading this:
These normal, middle-of-the-road, non-political citizens just become politically active. They realized that politics cares about them, even if they don’t particularly care about politics. After watching Iryna Zarutska and Charlie Kirk both bleed out from the neck, they think their lives and the physical safety of their families—the bedrock of human society, the foundation of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs—depend on political activation, whether they desire it or not.
These people are now racing—not jogging, not walking, but sprinting—to the right. Because they blame you guys for everything that just happened.
When they see footage of Decarlos Brown stabbing a Ukrainian refugee to death, they don’t see just one demon-possessed man. They picture every university administrator, HR bureaucrat, and DEI apparatchik that ever lectured them about systemic racism, the “carceral state,” or the need to release violent crime suspects without bail in the name of 'social justice.'
They then think back to conversations they’ve had with their cop friends—their buddy from high school who quit the force after getting tired of being called a racist, their friend at the local YMCA who vents about having to release career criminals because prosecutors aren’t willing to file charges—and they realize everything the left has told them over the last 10 years has been utter bullshit.
And they blame you. Because, even if you count yourself as a moderate Democrat, your party supported the district attorneys, city council members, and mayors that let fictitious concerns about mental health and racial justice supersede very real concerns for their family’s safety.
When these Americans see blood erupt from the side of Charlie Kirk’s neck, they don’t see just a martyred political activist. They think of every extreme leftist they’ve ever met who (1) calls anyone to the right of Hillary Clinton a fascist and (2) constantly jokes—'jokes—about punching Nazis and bashing the fash.' Told they are bigots, racists, misogynists, and Hitler.
They realize that there really do exist people who wish to see them dead for their moderate political beliefs, their Christian faith, and even the color of their skin. They ask themselves if the violence visited upon Charlie might one day show up on their own doorstep.
And they blame you. Because, even if you’re just a center-of-the-road liberal, you lacked the courage to police your own ranks. You let modern-day radicals run loose across every facet of society, and what started with social-media struggle sessions has now turned to 30-06 bullet rounds.
When these Americans log onto social media and see their neighbors justifying, celebrating, glorifying murder, they realize that some who walk among them are soulless ghouls at best, literally demon-possessed at worst. These people—whether they faithfully attend church every Sunday or only attend with relatives once a year, on Christmas Eve—start talking about things like spiritual warfare. They implicitly understand that no normal human casually celebrates the mortal demise of a peaceful person.
And they blame you. Because, even if you condemned Charlie Kirk’s murder, they probably haven’t seen you condemn those in your own movement who cheered it on. They view you as complicit in allowing heartless fellow travelers to celebrate death, and it repulses them.
For all of these situations, what has your response been? Nothing but silence or virtue signaling bullshit.
In response to Iryna Zarutska bleeding out on the floor of a train, you post bullshit statistics about reductions in reported crime, when everyone who’s ever been to a major urban center in the last decade knows that actual crime has skyrocketed, only for victims not to waste their time reporting it to cops that don’t have the manpower to respond and prosecutors that seek to downgrade as many felonies as possible to misdemeanor citations. There's not a single person that you know that feels safer today than they did 10-20 years ago no matter what kind of gorilla statistics that are performed. Not one.
In response to a 31-year-old man taking a bullet to the neck in front of his wife, 2 small children and 3,000 college students, you post nothing but bullshit whataboutism.
“What about January 6th?” (Honest answer: After you let Liz Cheney spend two years operating a star chamber in the House, combined with countless other failed attempts at “lawfare” against Trump, no one cares anymore.)
“What about Mike Lee making a dumb joke on Twitter about some guy in a mask in Minnesota?” (No one outside of Utah, DC, or Twitter knows who Mike Lee even is.)
“What about Paul Pelosi?” (That’s not comparable to Charlie Kirk getting shot, and we all know it. And, again, Paul who?)
“What about regulations on assault rifles?” (That’s not going to get you very far when one of these killers used a knife and the other one used a common hunting rifle.)
In response to teachers, healthcare workers, and thousands of other liberals cheering on Charlie’s murder, it’s nothing but more bullshit and misdirection.
“It’s not THAT many people celebrating!” (Yes, it is. Everyone has seen it on their Facebook, BlueSky, Twitter and Instagram feeds.)
“I thought you guys didn’t support cancel culture.” (We don’t cancel people over their opinions; we’re more than happy to see people lose their jobs—especially their taxpayer-funded jobs—for actively cheering on a murder though. If you can’t see the difference, that’s your own shortcoming.)
All bullshit. Not even smart bullshit, but stale, mid-grade, low-IQ bullshit. Ordinary Americans see right through it.
You probably don’t like hearing this. But you need to hear it.
The ranks of Charlie Kirks political movement gained millions of righteously angry new members this week. They will insist on a mandate to ensure these crimes never happen again, and that’s exactly what they are now going to do.
If you want to keep a seat at the table and we hope that you do, it starts with honesty, accountability, repentance & atonement. Only then can we restart the conversation.
