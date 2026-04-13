☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RunningLogic's avatar
RunningLogic
7h

—“something that looks like a hamburger, cooks like a hamburger, and tastes exactly like a moist, heavily salted kitchen sponge.”

Just about choked, I was laughing so hard reading that!! 🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂

Reply
Share
62 replies
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
7h

✝️✝️✝️

A glorious throne on high from the beginning

Is the place of our sanctuary.

O Yahweh, the hope of Israel,

All who forsake You will be put to shame.

Those who turn away on earth will be written down

Because they have forsaken the fountain of living water, even Yahweh.

Heal me, O Yahweh, and I will be healed;

Save me and I will be saved,

For You are my praise.

— Jeremiah 17:12-14 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

Reply
Share
86 replies
1117 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Childers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture