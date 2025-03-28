Good morning, C&C, it’s Friday! By Monday, another month will have fallen into the can. Time is flying. Today’s roundup includes: massive layoffs and historic reorganization at HHS under Kennedy’s muscular leadership; RFK promises everything about vaccines is going to change; lefty influencers finally triggered by Biden’s broadband blunder; Mississippi murders its state income tax; Alabama authorizes commonsense over-the-counter drug purchases; and the latest peer-reviewed study pans the jabs and publishes another long-term risk nobody ever told us about.

Secretary Kennedy has obviously been a very busy boy. And he’s clearly no sentimentalist. Astonishingly, NPR ran yesterday’s most accurate HHS headline. To wit: “The Trump administration restructures federal health agencies, cuts 20,000 jobs.” Boom.

Let’s pause a moment. I’d like to speak directly to all the people who, like me, fumed during the pandemic’s deadly bureaucratic excesses. We passionately longed for mass firings at the public health agencies. We wished upon a star that thousands would get pink slips for what they did. But we never allowed ourselves to hope, not really, because it was too much to hope for. Because, honestly, when has anyone in government ever been accountable for anything?

Welp, be of great cheer. Today is our day. It’s finally here! Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., strode into the Department of Health and Human Services like a multi-armed spanking robot set on ‘high.’ Yesterday, HHS announced a total downsizing of 20,000 jobs, reducing headcount from 82,000 to 62,000. Not only that, but Kennedy is slashing the total number of divisions within HHS practically in half, evaporating the health behemoth to 15 divisions from 28 (it had been happily shooting for 30).

It was truly an astonishing comeuppance for the so-called “health” agency, but it was not just that. Secretary Kennedy explained, “We aren't just reducing bureaucratic sprawl. We are realigning the organization with its core mission and our new priorities in reversing the chronic disease epidemic.” He plans to do more with less. He continued, “This Department will do more –a lot more– at a lower cost to the taxpayer.”

Call me crazy, but reversing the chronic disease epidemic should always have been HHS’s top priority, But that’s because I am a stupid moron who didn’t get into an Ivy League school where I’d have learned that the country’s real problems don’t come from viruses, bacteria, or chemicals. No, if I were a properly thought-trained élite, like they are, I’d understand that the real problems come from people’s ideas and opinions, especially when they cling to their Bibles and guns and believe different stuff from Ivy League professors.

So, i.e., the “real” health epidemic is racism. Not cancer, dummies.

You can imagine how it probably took a lot of meeting, planning, and talking to figure out which 20,000 employees to cut and how to compress 28 sub-agencies down into only 15. Now we know what Kennedy has been doing during his first few weeks in the office. It’s terrific news, and it’s just what many of us prayed for while suffering under the yokes of censorship and being mandated to do patently irrational and downright dumb things.

Seriously, being forced to wear a hospital mask at Publix made us feel like how the North Koreans must feel whenever their porky Dictator-de-jeur orders everybody to clap for an hour straight. Faster! Now do it standing on one leg! Even faster! Now stick your tongues out! Guards! Kill that one! And that one!

Anyway. Dear health agency employees, I am sure some of you are hardworking, honest folks who did your best. But you should have spoken up. Now you face the spanking robot. Bend over.

This segment is running long, so I won’t bother mocking the various “experts” quoted by NPR, who all swore on their Satanic bibles that re-focusing on biological health —as opposed to ideological health— is going to kill everybody. Especially children!!

Allow me to be first to defy the “experts.” I’m predicting this mass reorganization will actually help Make America Healthy Again.

🔥 For anyone worried about RFK’s thinking these days, enjoy this interview clip wherein the new HHS Secretary explains that “everything is going to change” related to vaccines:

CLIP: HHS Secretary Kennedy says ‘we are going to make sure CDC has a functional surveillance system’ (2:27).

Most terrifying of all, disclosure is coming for the CDC. “We’re going to follow the science,” the Secretary insisted. “We’re going to publish all our datasets, which the CDC has never done. We’re going to publish our peer review, which the CDC has never done.”

Bring it.

🔥 Finally, enjoy yesterday’s headline from Fierce Healthcare: “CDC, DOGE claw back $11 billion in COVID-19 grants nationwide as agency roots out 'censorship' contracts.”

It’s so much better than that. The article reported that a new directive “went out to HHS employees the morning of March 26, telling them to urgently identify contracts that may lead to censorship or cause someone to hold certain ideas more than others. Examples given included COVID-19 vaccine usage, masking and education and outreach advertisements.”

“Hold certain ideas more than others.” In other words, and for example, just one small slice canceled all studies on vaccine hesitancy, and similar sorts of thought control.

Put simply, the government spent billions making sure we thought the “right” thoughts about masking, vaccines, and school closures. Now the spanking robot is cleaning HHS’s house.

🔥🔥🔥

The redpilling continues. This week, Jon Stewart hosted far-left New York Times journalist and podcaster Ezra Klein, who explained why Biden’s massive, $65-billion broadband initiative and his $7.5 billion electric charging station program never got off the ground. Since the bill’s passage in 2021, not one household has been connected and not one charging station has been installed.

CLIP: John Stewart puts his head in his hands after hearing about leftwing bureaucracy (5:44).

“I’m speechless,” Stewart said, after Ezra explained Biden’s Orwellian, 14-phase grant application process. And about how, out of 57 initial applicants, only three states have been diligent enough —or crazy enough— to reach, after four years, the final pre-approval stages. “It’s worse than I could have possibly imagined,” Steward exclaimed.

As a reminder, here’s a happy little headline from Broadband Breakfast, published in November, 2021:

Better broadband. If course, in the liberal lexicon, the word “better” generally means much, much, worse. Either way, enjoy this overly optimistic paragraph from the 2021 story:

But … is it over though? Just asking.

Of course, it would have been fantastically more helpful had the nation’s leftwing luminaries recognized these problems back during the Biden Regime. Please forget we spent four years cheerleading this disaster! Expressing their outrage now smacks of ugly self-promotion and frantic whitewashing. Still, it is progress. Slow, and not very bright, but at least they are no longer defending Biden’s indefensible incompetence.

🔥🔥🔥

The conservative counter-revolution within the states is also continuing, though perhaps not at quite the same astonishing speed. Yesterday, ABC affiliate WAPT-16 ran the story headlined, “Mississippi governor signs bill eliminating state income tax.” “It's finally happening,” Governor Tate Reeves announced on X.

“The elimination of the income tax is not just a win for our economy. It’s a win for freedom,” the Governor gushed. Well, sort of. The state income tax will be phased out over the next five to ten years, depending on the budget effects. I suppose that’s probably fiscally prudent, but it is somewhat less satisfying than just cutting it off cold. Oh— and the state gas tax will double from 9 cents to 18 cents a gallon.

But still. Mississippi just became (or will become) the 10th state free of an income tax, and the first state to phase it out after the fact. Giving taxes up is much harder than passing them. It’s practically impossible.

So Mississippi just did the practically impossible. Maybe a lot of other stuff could be possible, too. And that wasn’t all from state news.

💊 On Wednesday, NBC affiliate KARK ran a story headlined, “Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs over-the-counter ivermectin sales bill into law.” The new law says simply, “ivermectin suitable for human use may be sold or purchased as an over-the-counter medication in this state without a prescription or consultation with a healthcare professional.” It’s not exactly poetry, but sweeter words were never lawyered up into a bill.

Arkansas just became the first state to approve OTC ivermectin. It’s a bit of a drive from my home in Gainesville. But definitely worth the trip. Our household currently relies on the Indian version— but I have questions. I’m not saying taking mail-order drugs from India is like huffing microplastics or anything. And how can we complain, given the deplorable state of our own healthcare system? And I’m grateful to have even the Indian pills.

But it would be very nice to have a domestic source. So I hope Arkansas stocks up!

It’s not over yet. The FDA has not approved ivermectin for OTC sale. So some Arkansan pharmacists may avoid carrying it over the counter and will still require a prescription. The FDA should either approve the drug for OTC sale, or change the rules so states can decide. I am sure FDA officials have heard about Arkansas’s new law. It’s their move.

Both state stories highlighted a pressing issue. Under the excesses of the Biden Regime, the red states relentlessly pushed back and kept moving the ball down the field, sometimes by inches. But now, just like happened under Trump 1.0, there’s a great relaxation seeping into the system, a sense that since the federal government is moving the right direction, we can all breathe a heavy sigh of relief and stop working. Let Trump do it!

But the Superman Fallacy of government is most dangerous when things are going our way. My radical suggestion is that, instead of relaxing, states should pour on the gas.

Local, local, local is even more possible and thus more important now than it has ever been. Don’t. Ever. Stop.

💉💉💉

Ten days ago, a new peer-reviewed jab study quietly published in the Journal of Infection titled, “Post-vaccination IgG4 and IgG2 class switch associates with increased risk of SARS-CoV-2 infections.” Corporate media ignored it, unsurprisingly. But what was perhaps most impressive was that it passed peer review and was published at all.

The study’s conclusions were bleak. The Spanish team found that repeated covid mRNA shots —especially the third jab and beyond— shift injectees’ antibodies toward a usually rare “non-fighter” type of antibidy called IgG4. IgG4 is the immune system’s version of a conflict-avoiding diplomat. Instead of gearing up to attack invaders, the body treats the virus like it’s a persistent uninvited houseguest: inconvenient, maybe even annoying, but not worth an unpleasant confrontation.

The study unsurprisingly showed that the more this IgG4 antibody “class switching” happened, the more often people got reinfected. Meaning, more shots, more sickness. Exactly the opposite of what the experts promised.

💉 Even worse, the results showed that the IgG4 increase lasted for years after repeated mRNA doses. The elevated IgG4 (and IgG2) levels stabilized above normal baseline levels and stayed that way for the rest of the study period— nearly three years. The researchers saw no sign of those levels returning to pre-booster norms.

Although they never came out and said it, the data the team collected suggested this could be a long-lasting, possibly chronic immune shift. And it’s not a shift for the better.

This kind of class-switching effect is called “immune tolerance.” It’s typically seen in cases of chronic allergies, long-term parasitic infections, and rare auto-immune disorders. In other words, victims’ immune systems get trained to chill out even though the virus keeps crashing the party and hogging the DJ stand.

Defenders continue to argue the shots may not “work” per se, but they reduce your chance of serious illness per infection. That tortured argument misses the forest for the viral trees.

They claim the shots reduce severity of covid cases. But even if you believe that, if each shot makes people catch covid more often, their total cumulative risk of a severe case may actually go up. A -10% drop in severity risk is worse than meaningless if you’re getting infected three times as often.

💉 This study reinforces early “conspiracy theories” that successive waves of covid would get increasingly deadly to people who’ve had lots of shots. (See, e.g., Geert Vanden Bossche.) It hasn’t happened quite so quickly as theorized by the heterodox researchers, but this study’s results add to evidence of a slowly unfolding disaster version of the same dark prediction.

Finally, since it was out of the study’s scope, the researchers did not consider whether chronically elevated IgG4 levels could suppress immune responses to other things besides covid, like infections, cancer, parasites, or any number of foreign invaders. The problem though is that elevated IgG4 is immunologically anti-inflammatory. It’s like issuing a permanent, body-wide “stand down” order to your immune system—the opposite of staying on high alert.

Rather, it’s on low alert. Like Jeffrey Epstein’s guards snoozing during his mur, I mean suicide.

Here’s the nub: Jab-takers were sold a medical product under the false assurance of zero long-term risk— an assurance that was always biologically impossible to make. It was the complete collapse of informed consent. Public health authorities assured us there were no meaningful long-term risk— not because they had any data to prove that, but because they had no long-term data at all, the world’s most fraudulent blank check on an empty bank account.

The public health morons played the most dangerous shell game in human history, and we still don’t know the full scope.

💉 Well, we are where we are. Let’s look at the half-tumbler of whiskey still in the cocktail glass.

It is fair to assume that every single study finding something positive about the jabs has been published and highlighted by the media. Nothing pro-jab is missing. But it is also fair to assume that many studies finding problems were sneered at by editors, slow-rolled, and denied effective peer review. So there is almost certainly a back inventory of unpublished work.

Worse, the funding behemoth drowned researchers in green-lighted mRNA grants— but only for pro-jab studies. So, research on mRNA problems has likewise been drastically underfunded.

Both variables —censorship and funding— are changing for the better. Kennedy is laying off scads of narrative enforcers at the CDC and other captured health agencies. HHS is pulling the plug on junk studies designed to prop up fear campaigns and pharma-friendly messaging. The money is drying up.

The academic playing field is finally, belatedly, leveling out.

And when it does, we will witness an unprecedented avalanche of pent-up scholarship— studies that were previously unfundable, unpublishable, or simply too dangerous to write. Every paper like this Spanish one is another dagger in public health’s waning credibility. And it can’t happen fast enough.

Because if I’m right, we’re headed toward a reckoning. A point where the machine can no longer hide behind silence or slogans. Once every other option has been exhausted, they’ll finally need to admit what they did. And when that day comes, the only way they can recover even a shred of public trust will be to name names, admit fault, and hold people accountable.

Everything is lining up behind that being the most likely timeline. Folks, accountability day is coming.

Have a fabulous Friday! Meet me back here tomorrow morning for the delightful C&C Weekend Edition roundup of all your essential news and commentary.

