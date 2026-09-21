☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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JW's avatar
JW
1h

Before reading, prayers for a perfect heart healthy scan Jeff. Then a good cup of coffee as your reward! 🙏 ☕️

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B Bulluck's avatar
B Bulluck
1h

Anti-Trumpers absolutely need to GET OVER themselves! He is who he is. He has been for the 11 yrs. he’s been in politics. Their pissing and moaning are so immature and irritating! THEY MAKE ME EVEN MORE PRO-TRUMP WITH EACH PASSING DAY!!!

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