☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kitkat's avatar
Kitkat
4m

First! woohoo

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Eric - The Imaginary Hobgoblin's avatar
Eric - The Imaginary Hobgoblin
1mEdited

Good riddance Jimmy Kimmel. Worthless putz. I'm loving this ongoing purge.

The assertive nonsensical frothing by the lunatic fringe that “Erika Kirk is faking her grief to fuel fundraising efforts” is simply a reflection of THEIR approach to all things in life ... .a scam and a sham. This is precisely a tactic that the shifty imbeciles would employ with heartless opportunistic fervor. “Never let a good crisis go to waste” has no bounds for the perpetually spiteful. (“For outstanding flim-flam performance in a mini-series the award goes to……..BLM and the Floyd Family! Come on up here, guys!”) How could this desensitized brainwashed community of narcotized troglodytes - which co-exist in freakishily fused combinations - possibly offer persuasive commentary on the depths of sorrow this woman is experiencing after years spent scarfing down toxic advice pellets and other peculiar counsel offered up by a hodgepodge of deluded semi-conscious Tiktoking screwballs and quasi-scholarly flakes who have no concept of decency, morality, integrity ... and, of course, love?....Love, a passionate symphonic chord progression as far removed from their black hearts as virtue is from Hollywood. Such is the core existence of the impassive wayfaring loon. Attempted communication is of ill effect, except possibly when instructing them how to use the litterbox. 

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Childers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture