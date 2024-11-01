Good morning, C&C, it’s Friday! October is in the can, and the election is on Tuesday, if you can believe it. As expected, we were out later than usual last night (kid stuff), but I managed to quickly cobble a short roundup together for you. There was too much good stuff to miss. We’ll be back with a normal roundup tomorrow.

🔥🔥 Yesterday, Axios reported a highly amusing story headlined, “Trump sues CBS News for $10 billion over Harris interview.” Yesterday, President Hilariously, Trump’s lawyers sued CBS in a conservative district in Texas, for deceptively editing Harris’ interview answers to make her look smarter and more well-spoken than she really is, which amounted … wait for it … to election interference.

Here is a link to the Complaint, which if you have any interest in legal matters is very entertaining: -20241031 Trump’s Ten Billion Dollar Halloween Lawsuit vs. CBS.-

The claim is based on Texas’s consumer protection statute, the same one Texas AG Ken Paxton is using to sue the vaccine manufacturers. Comically, Trump’s lawsuit alleged that CBS “deceptively edited Kamala’s answer in the October 5 Version to create the appearance that she was articulate and decisive, when in reality her full answer to the question was a jumbled ‘word salad’ that further exposes her and harms her electoral chances.”

Let the games begin!

🔥🔥 The long, storied list of political ‘-gate’ scandals expanded by one yesterday. It’s apostrophe-gate! The Associated Press ran the latest bizarre story yesterday headlined, “AP sources: White House altered record of Biden’s ‘garbage’ remarks despite stenographer concerns.” The gist was, the official stenographic team responsible for making an accurate historical record objected, strongly, to Team Biden’s stealthy, ex post facto addition of an apostrophe to their official transcript.

The White House historians called Biden’s Press Office’s after-the-fact revision a “breach of protocol” and “spoliation of transcript integrity.” In other words, Democrats only follow rules when the rules help them:

It’s so interesting that the Associated Press (and other corporate media) reported this story at all, a story that would have been very easy to ignore. Why are they covering it? How did they get a copy of the internal email? Who leaked it?

The added apostrophe affair is an awful look for Harris. At first it seems tiny — the apostrophe is, after all, the shortest scratch of a pen— but it circumscribes a much bigger narrative about Kamala feeling entitled to ignore basic rules, fracture fairness, and flout the historical record, and all that in a wild display of Stalinist revisionism — and for what gain?

After all, nobody seems to be buying the re-do anyway. Not even the deranged women on the View. Yesterday’s Entertainment Weekly headline:

When you’ve lost The View…

Between the coverage of this conflict and the big liberal papers’ withholding their endorsements, something seems to be afoot.

🔥🔥 Enjoy Tucker Carlson’s explanation for why President Trump is going to win:

CLIP: Tucker Carlson makes the case for Trump’s victory (9:21).

Tucker’s take on the political class is already legendary. “No fair system would make Liz Cheney rich.” Indeed.

🔥🔥 For more heady fare, watch Unherd’s Undercurrents interview with Megan Basham about Democrats’ multi-billion dollar campaign to convince white evangelicals to vote blue or at least stay home.

CLIP: Undercurrents interviews Meg Basham on the Democrats’ campaign to corral evangelicals (36:36).

Megan makes some fascinating points about the class divide within the church, starting at around 11:00. Megan sort of accepts that the church’s intellectual elite, which she calls its professional class, or its seminary class, consider Donald Trump as “icky.” I agree with the observation, but it requires explanation.

I think there’s an easy explanation and it’s not economics: these liberal evangelicals were brainwashed in college to respond to liberal permission structures. Evangelical leaders who write books or are courted by media to speak for the church know they’ll be canceled if they think or say the wrong thing. To me, it’s that simple.

At around 21:00, Megan discussed the phenomenon of young men returning to church. Around 34:00, Megan describes Christians’ loss of trust in evangelical leaders who pushed lying covid officials like Francis Collins who lied right to our faces.

🔥🔥 Finally, the most encouraging headline of the day appeared in the most unexpected place, the Washington Post. Behold this tantalizing possibility:

Do it! Dismantle the whole thing! Get rid of all the dirty-tricks departments and color revolution cadres. Let’s just keep the handful of real diplomats they keep chained deep in a State Department dungeon someplace.

But there’s a bigger and even more encouraging story lurking just below the apparent story’s surface: Trump’s transition team. How would you like another wildly encouraging headline? Here’s one, from yesterday’s New York Times:

It’s already working! Kennedy is immunizing the whole team against pharma propaganda.

But the best Transition Team story of all appeared in the Washington Post yesterday under the headline, “Congress tried to fix presidential transitions. Trump is testing the changes.” According to the article, Trump has refused to sign a standard government agreement that would give him access to funding, offices, and security access to build out his transition team.

Signing that agreement comes with strings. Strings like fundraising limits and a strict deadline for when the transition team can first start working. So Trump went off the map. He raised his own money to pay his transition team, build out their offices (in New York, not DC), hire support staff, and get them all working months before the date the agreement would have permitted.

According to the article, Trump doesn’t trust the normal transition process. Imagine that. Which is why he’s not signed the agreement, doesn’t have to follow the rules, and has set his team up in offices outside DC. The point being, they’re already working hard to hit the ground running and far away from lobbyists and the deep state.

🔥 I’ll leave you with this: for your post-Halloween thrills and chills, enjoy this short Robert Kennedy clip. I won’t spoil it, just watch:

CLIP: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. gives us chills (0:40).

We'll return tomorrow for a back-to-normal weekend edition.

Have a fabulous Friday! See you in the morning.

