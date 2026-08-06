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☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
Aug 6Edited

At this point anyone with an IQ over 50 can figure out what a lying deceiving murderous charlatan Anthony Fauci is. RFK Jr’s interview with Dana Bash puts her well below the 50 IQ range. It won’t be very eye opening when we see all of the democrats vote to let the mass murderer off the hook today, placing all of them in the 1-49 IQ range.

Fauci is the perfect example of why America should never again hand an unelected faceless bureaucrat the power to do what Fauci did to this country and the world.

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Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
Aug 6Edited

C&C Family:

Nicolas Hulscher posted this stack yesterday:

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-criminal-referral-requests-c3f

From the post:

“In a sweeping nationwide criminal-accountability campaign, criminal referral requests have been sent to the attorneys general of all 50 states seeking investigations and prosecutions of Anthony Fauci and other top public-health officials for their roles in the “COVID Criminal Enterprise.”

This is an opportunity to make our voices heard.  I encourage everyone to submit a request to your state’s Attorney General. Implore them to investigate this request.

Note: I watched the “show” live but gutted it out to hear they voted Fauci in contempt. It was painful to listen to the dems continue with their bulls*%#

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