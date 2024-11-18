Good morning, C&C, it’s Monday! Your week-kicking-off roundup includes: Biden authorizes Zelensky to launch missiles into Russia; Trump appoints free speech champion to FCC Chair; the President confirms plans to use the military to effect mass deportations in a new national emergency; and a very surprising and thought-provoling Canadian immigration announcement, as the Trump Effect penetrates the polite but mostly frozen North.

🔥🔥 Late last week, many folks were disconcerted by Joe Biden’s warmth and friendliness in welcoming President Trump to the White House. It seemed … unreal that Biden would happily help Trump’s transition. This weekend, the other orthopedic slipper dropped. A 100% anonymously sourced story appeared in Sunday’s New York Times headlined, “Biden Allows Ukraine to Strike Russia With Long-Range U.S. Missiles.” Nice transition you had there!

Get ready for constant media talking heads chattering about the dumbest military acronym ever formulated (which is saying a lot): ATACMS (pronounced gleefully as “attack-ems”). Biden’s secret order, or something, “authorized” martial law commander Zelensky to fire U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles at Russia, using real-time US satellite guidance intel, which the Russians have warned in writing would be a declaration of war.

“Mr. Biden’s decision,” the Times understatedly explained, “is a major change in U.S. policy.” And right as Biden was on his way out, too. Was this the deep state’s way of using ATACMS to FUBAR Trump’s peace deal, by making it as hard as possible to end the Proxy War? Is war itself the goal? To give you some idea of the sky-high stakes, yesterday Robert Kennedy captured the moment in a tweet:

(On the other hand, shortly after that, RFK tweeted about playing with his cute granddaughters and a small but feisty ghost crab on the beach, so it isn’t exactly time to panic yet. Maybe in a few more minutes.)

ATACMS stands for Army TACtical Missile System. The highly mobile system fires surface-to-surface precision-targeted missiles up to 200 miles away —from New York to DC— and then drives away to a new safe spot, which the Army neatly calls “shoot and scoot.” The Ukrainians first got hold of ATACMS in March. Headline from Politico, April 24:

Russia’s capital, Moscow, lies within the 200-mile ATACMS range, when launched from Ukraine.

In March, the first thing Zelensky did with his new, secretly supplied ATACMS was launch them at defenseless civilian targets in Russia, like the apartment buildings pictured above, a war crime under international rules, and worse, a target with zero strategic value except bad optics. Zelensky’s retarded misfire created great excitement at the Pentagon, and caused flummoxed US generals to put down their eyeliner pens and rethink whether Zelensky could be trusted with a child’s BB gun much less an advanced missile system.

Logic finally penetrated the Pentagon’s ever-present fog of injected estrogen, and they strapped a bunch of new rules on the ATACMS, stopping the uncontrollable and unpredictable Ukrainians from blasting away at everything in sight. We gave you those missiles to fight a war, not knock over apartment buildings, the generals scolded.

Despite enthusiastic application and a pronounced generosity with its dwindling supplies of missiles, the ATACMS never measurably benefited the Ukrainians. When they are used by Americans against non-peer adversaries, ATACMS are probably pretty devastating. But when used against an experienced, rival military like Russia’s, which enjoys top-notch air defenses, ATACMS has been notably much less effective.

Even when firing at undefended civilian targets, ATACMS still requires high-precision satellite targeting data. Ukraine, a failed state, lacks its own satellites. So after relentless nagging by the Ukrainians, to avoid going crazy, the US now supplies the satellite location digits whenever Ukraine wants to shoot at something. The Pentagon must have some kind of a hotline, 1-800-CF-SNAFU or something.

Anyway, since the Ukrainians couldn’t hit a barn door without American help, that is why —as certainly as Vladimir Zelensky has secret offshore bank accounts— the Russians will just as certainly blame the United States for the war crimes Ukraine commits using our ATACMS, since we provide all the targeting data, not to mention the tech support hotlines.

The extra-long article —it prints to 7 pages, single-spaced— contained only one attributed quotation. Everything else was anonymous. And that single named quote was just a throwaway line attributed to hawkish Republican Representative Michael Turner (R-Oh.), who dares Russia to start World War III.

As a critical news consumer, always inventory the sources for any news claims. The bigger the claim, the more sources you usually want. This particular article coughed up seven full pages of information without even once saying where the information came from. Fail.

Even if it actually came from an inside source, no responsible journalist would agree to stenograph all this information without some kind of external confirmation. Otherwise, what makes these reporters any different from being secretaries?

In other words, since the three reporters —apparently, nobody wanted the full credit (or blame)— all soiled their midwit reputations to deliver a steaming pile of non-journalism, it seems most likely this article was a deep-state press release. So, based on evidence from the article, the deep state stirred the Proxy War pot this weekend by releasing this “news” through its pet media outlet, the New York Times.

We simply cannot know why they did it. There may be some great, secret reason. Since they aren’t saying, we can speculate. My best guess is they are trying to poison the peace well by making the Russians madder than wet Siberian huskies, in a snowstorm, even if doing so risks full-on nuclear war.

But it’s late in the game, and these kinds of maneuvers are unpredictable. They can just as easily create new possibilities as bollux things up. I note that President Trump himself posted nothing responding to the now widely-reported Times exclusive, which is a solid negotiating tactic.

🔥🔥 But yesterday on Truth Social, President Trump loudly appointed Brendan Carr as FCC Chairman. (On an aside, it’s deliciously ironic that, after getting Trump canceled from the other platforms, the media must now follow Trump on Truth Social where he is breaking all these official transition announcements.) Reuters reported the Carr story under the headline, “Trump taps Big Tech critic Carr to chair Federal Communications Commission.”

Long laboring under duress in the Commission’s minority during the last four years, Brendan Carr has been a fierce champion for free speech, especially in recognizing free speech rights even on private platforms, since they enjoy Section 230 liability immunity. He’s also pushed for the FCC to stop stubbornly and irrationally stonewalling Starlink’s approval as a national broadband supplier. He’s generally been a thorn in the five-member Commission’s side.

A Newsweek article about the Chair appointment described the first three areas on which Carr said he’d focus: ending the FCC’s promotion of D.E.I., dismantling social media’s “censorship cartel,” and “ensuring” broadcasters using public spectrum act in the public’s interest (apparently, that is a radical idea).

Brendan’s ability to act quickly may be limited by several factors: commissioners’ staggered five-year terms, the need for the Senate to approve any new appointments to the Committee, and constant, 300-decibel whining from captive media the whole time. It took Biden two and a half years to get a third Democrat appointed on the Commission. It all depends on how the terms run or whether someone quits.

Anyway, throughout the pandemic and after, Brendan has consistently been a champion for free speech, even back when that was unpopular. He’ll be a terrific FCC Chairman, and it’s about time.

🔥🔥 Well, this one-word post from President Trump early this morning seems pretty huge:

It may have only been one word, but it included four exclamation marks. I can’t decided which is more encouraging, the prospect of using the military to help process millions of deportations, or the irony that Trump will declare a national state of emergency and use emergency executive authority to do it.

In other words: the Democrats are about to be hoisted on their “state of emergency” petard. Prepare for Democrats to suddenly discover a meaningful definition of the word, “emergency.”

On Saturday, Newsweek rounded up various rumors, ranging from the practical to the absurd, about how Trump might use the military to help end America’s immigration nightmare, in an article headlined, “Trump’s military threats alarm Democrats; GOP shrugs.”

Many folks think Trump will deploy the military on the border — something he tried to do in his first term, but was stymied by woke generals who came up with a new reason why it wouldn’t work every time Trump turned around. But, by all accounts, the Pentagon’s top brass should expect a few personnel changes shortly after Inauguration Day. On the more ridiculous end of the rumor spectrum, Newsweek quoted Democrats claiming Trump intends to invade Mexico. Hasta la burrito, amigo!

🔥🔥 Speaking of immigration, yesterday the Trump Effect landed on Canada. You;re welcome, Canadians! Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced —on Twitter— a surprising change to our northern neighbor’s immigration policies. In short, Canada will soon close immigration. Not just a little. For the next three years — most of President Trump’s term. And long enough to finish the mass deportation program. In his teaser video (there’s a longer YouTube version), the smug Fidel-Castro-lookalike explained that, regretfully, there’s just been too much immigration lately, and Canada is all stocked up at the moment and can’t accept new orders. Trudeau justified the change just by tossing a few statistics around; global humanitarianism is now, officially, dead. Or at least it can’t get its application approved.

CLIP: Trudeau closes Canada as Trump prepares to deport illegal aliens—coincidence? (0:32).

Taking Trudeau at his word, he just announced a shocking new anti-human principle that it’s moral and virtuous to close the borders whenever you decide immigration is getting out of hand. That principle would shock US captive media and the Democrats, who are still following the old orders that immigration is a sacrosanct obligation, and no one should be turned away if they can come up with any reason to stay, such as if back in the home country, everybody is eating the cats and the dogs.

Maybe whatever Trump is planning will make closing Canada look tame by comparison, and Trudeau enjoys a window of political opportunity to stem the tide without much blowback.

Or, more likely, Trudeau is worrying that Trump will ship all our illegals up to virtuous, humanitarian Canada. I mean, these people have to go somewhere.

Either way, Canada’s about-face is tangible progress. Behold the transformative power of the Trump Effect. The Trump Effect even works on Trudeau’s brain, which modern science had long ago given up as a lost cause. So.

Have a marvelous Monday! A whole new roundup of essential news and commentary will be waiting for you right here tomorrow morning to enjoy with your favorite caffeine delivery system.

