Good morning, C&C, it’s Saturday! Which means it’s time for your gala Weekend Edition roundup of all the news you need to know: the solar storms continue and the entire world saw signs in the heavens; San Fransisco astonishing alcoholism-prevention program more resembles a weeklong frat party; and astounding developments in the official vaccine narrative as the S.S. Biden begins tacking straight into the H.M.S. Kennedy.

🗞💬 WORLD NEWS AND COMMENTARY 💬🗞

☀️☀️ 2024 gifted us another heavenly and historic development last night. The internet is on and the grid is still up, but the Northern Lights took the world by storm. Local Florida NBC-2 ran a late story headlined, “AMAZING SIGHT: Aurora Borealis sightings over Southwest Florida..” NBC’s anchor began, “I can’t believe this is happening.” He continued, “I have never heard, ever heard, of the Northern Lights being seen as far south as we are.” He’s not the only one. In my entire life, I’ve never even heard anybody even suggest anything about Northern Lights in Florida. Never.

Historic Northern Lights off the Gulf Coast of Naples, Florida

Late last night, as NBC2 News at 11 was getting on the air, viewers as far south as Naples on Florida’s southern Gulf Coast began sending in photos of the horizon showing dappled hues of purple and pink. Many other reports streamed into the station from Rotonda, Captiva, Deep Creek and Immokalee. (Those aren’t even close to the most oddly named Florida towns. We have one called Two Egg. Singular.)

There were even reports online of visible auroras in Key West — the United State’s southernmost point.

Obviously, if aurora were visible in Florida, they were also seen in many, many other places. Forbes ran a story rounding up some of the eye candy early this morning headlined, “In Photos: Aurora Seen Across The World In Jaw-Dropping Sky Show.”

The good news is, now we can check off the bucket list that Northern Lights cruise. The Northern Lights came to us instead! Done and done.

Just kidding, cruisers! Local light pollution prevented aurora watching in many spots, especially in the middle latitudes where the phenomena wasn’t as pronounced. In other latitudes, well, just search social media for ‘aurora’ this morning. The most remarkable shot I found was this pic, claimed to be taken over London from an airplane at midnight local time (we don’t know yet whether it was a Boeing, but it was still airborne, so):

What signs did you guys see in the Heavens last night? Let’s compare notes in the comments.

You may recall that yesterday, NOAA’s models predicted aurora down through the upper southern states, but the storm surged right past that tentative guess and as far as we know, it became a truly global phenomenon visible everywhere. As of writing time this morning, the storm has now reached maximum G5 levels, achieving a top KP-9 rating, and even pumped out another solar flare, by my count making eight in the continuing series.

In other words, it’s not over yet. Tonight will almost certainly provide more chances for more aurora viewing in case you missed the action last night. The extremely unusual, if not unprecedented “flare train” the Earth is currently riding out, as well as the enduring, Earth-directed solar activity, seems to make it inevitable this event will be compared to 1921’s “Great New York Storm,” mentioned in yesterday’s post.

🥃🥃 I filed this next article under ‘2024 Oddities,” even though the city’s program actually started four years ago, because of this literally unbelievable headline. The UK Daily Mail ran the appalling story headlined, “San Francisco is giving taxpayer-funded shots of vodka to homeless alcoholics in $5m program organizers claim 'improves participants' health'.”

Managed “Healthcare Units”

Presumably deployed through some fascist, ‘public-private partnership’ that’s filling the bank accounts of some well-connected humanist, the City of San Francisco has marked its second year of serving up bottles of beer, glasses of wine, and shots of vodka to homeless alcoholics. The booze is being served by nurses as part of the city's laughable “managed alcohol program,” allegedly the City’s way of — I’m not making this up — “taking care of vulnerable homeless people.”

The ‘nurses’ raise their ‘patients’ spirits by serving them 1 or 2 drinks between three and four times a day — rationing out 1.7 ounces of vodka or other liquor (about a double shot), 5 ounces of wine (1 glass) or 12 ounces of beer (one bottle). According to the Mail, anonymous San Francisco ‘public health officials’ claimed without evidence that its managed alcohol program was estimated to have saved the City $1.7 million dollars every six months by reducing emergency room visits and hospital stays.

Let’s be honest: those aren’t nurses. They are waitresses. Or overqualified bartenders. All in all, it sounds like people are enjoying a pretty good time on the mean streets of Downtown San Fransisco.

The program is not without its critics. The story seems to have broken late last week after Adam Nathan, Board Chairman of the local Salvation Army, went down there and took a gander at the ‘program’ to see it for himself, then tweeted that the scheme more resembles an open bar than any kind of recognizable treatment program:

Last October, the San Fransisco Public Health Department quietly published a one-hour YouTube trying to explain its doubtful program (57:11). The hilarious comments below the video are worth a look, even if the video is just bureaucratic gobbledygook. One alert commenter requested, “can you send a keg to my house so I can manage my alcoholism at home?”

There’s plenty of room for additional comments, if you’re inclined to add a sage word for the SFPHD.

Now. My first question is what happened to the concept of ‘enabling?’ I’m old enough to remember back in the day when enabling used to be a bad thing, or so they used to tell us. Do not enable people. But now, enabling is a good thing, so long as the government does it, and so long as truckloads of taxpayer largesse are attached so its win-win-win-win-win.

Second, this so-called ‘managed alcohol program’ for homeless drunks seems like an appalling example of how an unbridled utilitarian approach focused solely on narrow outcomes like ‘reducing emergency room visits’ leads straight to deeply unethical and dehumanizing policies. If not outright evil.

Finally, I’ll repeat my long-held suspicion that, if an amoral billionaire wanted to capture local officials by buying a few inexpensive elections, in order to intentionally destroy downtown real estate values so he could snap up mega-valuable properties for pennies on the dollar, this kind of thing would be a terrific way to do it.

At this point, the headlines pop up nearly every single day:

Or this one, from the New York Post just a couple weeks ago:

Even if it’s unintentional, and setting aside the program’s technocratic amorality and utter inhumanity, the City’s “managed alcohol program” is helping to rapidly destroy what was once the West Coast’s “crown jewel” of real estate. Which after all, is where the taxes come from to pay for the intoxicating progressive program.

For now, let’s label it “liberalism run amok.”

🔥 How about another 2024 history-making statistic? And we think we had it bad. In January, Vox ran an eye-watering story headlined, “2024 is the biggest global election year in history. “The stakes for 2024’s democratic contests,” Vox dramatically informed readers, “will be enormous — not just for the countries going to the polls, but for the world as a whole.”

To Vox, the stakes could not possibly be any higher. Globalism — oops, I mean global democracy hangs by a thin thread. The ultra-liberal paper quoted fretful Nobel Peace Prize laureate and investigative journalist Maria Ressa, who warned Politico in the strongest possible terms, “We will know whether democracy lives or dies by the end of 2024.”

My goodness.

Maria is anxious because 2024 is the biggest election year in history. Over 60 countries representing half the world’s population — 4 billion people — head to the polls in 2024, voting in presidential, legislative, and local elections. Far beyond our own Trump-Biden redux, the panoply of global politics ranges from the massive — India’s multi-day legislative elections (the largest in the world) and Indonesia’s presidential poll (the world’s biggest single-day vote) — to tiny North Macedonia’s presidential election.

Some contests are already in the can or have been scratched at the post. Russia’s already occurred — Putin was roundly re-elected — and Ukraine’s elections have apparently been cancelled.

Iceland, North Korea, South Africa, Mexico, Taiwan, the EU Parliament, and more all feature controversial, high-stakes elections this year. Well, maybe North Korea’s isn’t so high-stakes. But you get the idea. To fully appreciate the historicity of this bellwether year, as recently as 1800, there were zero modern democracies. At that time, fewer than 4% of countries even counted as “electoral autocracies” — meaning any kind of elections existed only in that scrappy four percent.

So let us avoid thinking that our election is the biggest news in the world during this zany, unprecedented, off-the-charts annus whateveritisus.

🔥🔥 In related, historic news, and speaking of voting, CNN ran a political earthquake story yesterday headlined, “UN member nations vote overwhelmingly to back Palestinian membership bid.”

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, at UN headquarters dramatically shredding a miniature UN charter in a tiny, battery-powered desktop shredder

But because the U.N. Security Council has not yet approved Palestinian membership, the favorable vote yesterday in the General Assembly only granted new powers to the controversial quasi-country. The Palestinian Authority will now be seated among member states in alphabetical order, and it can submit, introduce, and co-sponsor proposals and amendments.

Since the Palestinian Authority can make its own motions, that means there will soon be even more debate over the tiny Jewish state in the United Nations.

According to CNN, with the vote in the General Assembly in the bag, the Palestinian Authority will now request full membership from the Security Council, plopping the Biden Administration right back in the bouillabaisse. Regular C&C readers can appreciate the fractious controversy that will shortly spurt all over mumbly Joe, after the United States predictably becomes the only Security Council member to veto full Palestinian membership.

The politics are insanely complicated. The vote was 143-9 in favor (25 countries abstained). Russia and China backed the resolution — more pressure on the U.S. — but only following the successful addition of amendments clarifying this vote was a one-off, and cannot be used as a precedent relative to other controversial non-members like, say, Taiwan.

We need not delve into the merits; this moment in history is what it is. It is the inevitable denouement of Biden’s Ukraine brinksmanship and ironically, of the October 7th Hamas massacre. Please be kind to opposing views in the comments.

💉💉 Liberal minds collapsed faster than the Francis Scott Key bridge this week as no less than liberal luminary Chris Cuomo admitted to influencer Patrick Bet David that he is now taking ivermectin. “We didn’t know what we didn’t know,” the former CNN anchor lamely explained.

YOUTUBE: “Rogan Was Right" - Chris Cuomo critiques CNN's Attack on Joe Rogan For Taking Ivermectin (14:37)

“Why wouldn’t I have been a vaccine proponent?,” Cuomo asked, almost angrily. “Now there are questions.” In the linked clip, the PBD show hosts delved deeply into vaccine injuries, and Cuomo never objected. In fact, Chris bragged about being the only person reporting on vaccine injuries. So, don’t blame him. “If everybody was operating under the same set of assumptions,” Chris poignantly asked, “then who do you decide to blame for having an agenda, or who was just a victim of the dynamic?”

Don’t answer that. I already know your answer. Not everybody was operating under the same set of assumptions. But Chris meant elites like him.

He’s definitely not sorry though. “If you apologize for something these days, you’re a dead man,” Chris gamely explained. “We say that you should apologize — but there’s no grace.”

Feel free to forward this clip to all your friends who thought you were crazier than a San Fransisco Public Health official to gobble up horse paste. Forward it with the appropriate trigger warning, of course. We’re not animals.

But that news was the least remarkable vaxx-injury development this week. Consider the next fact; that scarfed-wonder Deborah Birx broke omertà this week and admitted that at least thousands of people have been harmed by the safe and effective jabs.

Probably not coincidentally, now scarfless, she did it in an interview with Chris Cuomo. I’m not saying they are working together, or part of the same narrative psyop. I’m just saying. How did Chris get her to agree to do the segment?

YOUTUBE: Dr. Birx: We need a 'transparent panel' to research COVID origins (7:30).

Prepare to laugh: “Just like you,” Birx insisted, “I’ve called for a 9/11 commission on covid where all of this is laid out and there’s transparency with the American people.”

Not just covid origins. Now, Birx wants answers about everything. “What mitigation worked?” she asked. “What about the vaccines? What about long covid? What about lab leak?”

Cuomo pressed the point. Referring to the AstraZeneca blood-clot reveal last week, Chris asked “What is your opening statement about whether the covid vaccines were effective and whether they are safe compared to most vaccines?”

I was 100% ready to once again hear Birx regurgitate the always-annoying party line. But what Birx said next blew me out of my cushy office chair. She started off just like I expected, but then things took a wildly different turn:

The immunizations were very effective for what they were supposed to be used for. Which was prevent severe disease and hospitalizations and death. And that’s what the vaccines were studied to do in this country, and that’s what they did. Now you’re asking a broader question, because a lot of people were immunized that weren’t in those high-risk groups, and that’s why there has to be this transparent panel and discussion. I just want to take a second and step back. The private sector did amazing things for us in the public sector during covid. They made us tests within weeks of us asking for it. They made us monoclonal antibodies, they made us antivirals, and they made us vaccines. All within the first nine months, and that’s extraordinary. I do believe — and that’s what you’re getting at — were there issues with the vaccines when you immunize millions close to billions of people? Tracking that will give us critical information because … I love that you had (vaccine-injured) Sean on. And he made the point, a lot of his symptoms are similar to long covid symptoms. And that makes total sense! That happens often with immunizations. That if the natural disease can cause it, then it also can sometimes be seen in certain profiles of the vaccine. We should be studying that right now! Tell the people with long covid and vaccine reactions to come forward. Study their genetics! We’re in the 21st century. We know how to solve these issues! But we’re not bringing all the pieces we have to bear.

As if that weren’t enough, Chris then tossed the good doctor a softball, asking whether conspiracy theorists were right that the government is in bed with big pharma and don’t want anyone to find out about vaccine injuries. But Birx didn’t deny it. Instead, she admitted they have no idea how many vaccine injuries — she calls them “reactions” — there are:

Well, that’s why we need call the people to come forward that have had reactions. Because, I’m not sure all of them have been reported. Do I think it’s been millions? No. But could it be thousands? Yes. But there’s millions of people with long covid. That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t study it.

Chris next questioned her whether there were some groups of folks who shouldn’t have gotten the vaccine. Once again, Birx waived off the opportunity to broadly endorse the shots. Instead, she almost replied that only old people should’ve gotten it. See what you think:

There are definitive cohorts that should have gotten the vaccine from the very moment, and should have been prioritized. Um, I was saying in November, please, please prioritize the long-term care facilities. We knew that was ground zero where our true elderly were residing. They needed it the most. Um, and they should have gotten it first. Instead we gave it to young nursing personnel. When you study a vaccine to work for a certain cohort, you have to build trust by immunizing that cohort first. Showing it has the effect you wanted. And I hope we learned those lessons. I think until we have the 9/11 commission, until we’ve listened to every single one of them, and addressed their concerns, and they believe they were heard, people are gonna continue to spread conspiracy theories. You block conspiracy theories when you let people be heard and you answer them transparently.

Mistakes were made! There is zero chance that Birx went on Cuomo’s show — even on NewsNation — and admitted all these things without having official approval from the Administration. Birx is an all-in deep state swamp creature.

The official Biden jab narrative is swinging like a barn door in a solar-storm provoked tornado.

This remarkable week of developments started with the AstraZeneca admission and the drug’s withdrawal from international markets. Then immediately followed the astonishing New York Times long-form vaccine injury article. Then Cuomo interviewed a vaccine survivor, admitted his own jab injury, approved of Ivermectin!, and then brought on vaccine architect Deborah Birx, who all but admitted that the vaccines maybe should not have been given to working-age people and after four years of brutal censorship hilariously called for ‘transparency’ and ‘listening to people.’

Folks, that was all just in one week. Who’ll be next to make the rounds? Fauci?

Critics will call it coincidence, but we cannot erase the existence of election season. Is the Biden Administration doing damage control with a massive vaccine limited hangout? Are they trying to slip in front of Robert Kennedy, who is consuming all the vaccine-injury oxygen? Are we about to see a new Biden moonshot “leave no one behind” program to dump billions on jab-injured people?

Keep in mind that, under the poorly conceived 2015 PREP Act, which both immunized vaccine providers and established a failing “compensation program,” Alex Azar, Secretary of HHS, has complete authority to revise and redraw the mechanics of the Act’s injury compensation program whenever he wants. He could literally publish new guidelines on Monday. Biden could dump billions into the compensation program, which if its all properly stage-managed alongside clever narrative crafting, could be reasonably calculated to take the wind out of Kennedy’s political sails and leave him dead in the electoral waters.

Watch out for the swinging boom! Biden’s ship of state may be tacking amidships.

Have a wonderful weekend! And for all you C&C Moms, I pray you have a marvelous and rewarding Mother’s Day! Then, tack back to Coffee & Covid on Monday morning to catch up on the only news you can’t afford to miss, which would be worse than not having your morning coffee. Well. Maybe not WORSE. But still.

