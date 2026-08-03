☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
Aug 3Edited

Jeff and C&Cers - I heard that a class action lawsuit has been talked about against Fauci.

How do we start the ball rolling on that? I think Deborah Birx and others need to be included.

Who’s in?

Jeff - will you represent us?

Edit to add this. I pray every word - every minute of this will bless all of you as it blessed me today. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

https://m.youtube.com/watch?is=hi7_f9GIuDnKGXhG&v=GDEGLa4kevE&feature=youtu.be

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
Aug 3

I applaud RFK Jr. for taking on the media establishment. THEY don't want to ALLOW Americans to hear the facts, know the truth, or think for themselves. Yes, they were put in place to be Gatekeepers for the cabal.

I was just reading about how Fauci was also behind the killing of many with AZT, to "treat" a disease that was manmade. We have been under the evil influence of this man for 40 years or more.

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