☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
4hEdited

Jeff and C&Cers - I heard that a class action lawsuit has been talked about against Fauci.

How do we start the ball rolling on that? I think Deborah Birx and others need to be included.

Who’s in?

Jeff - will you represent us?

Edit to add this. I pray every word - every minute of this will bless all of you as it blessed me today. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

https://m.youtube.com/watch?is=hi7_f9GIuDnKGXhG&v=GDEGLa4kevE&feature=youtu.be

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
4h

✝️✝️✝️

And immediately there was a man in their synagogue with an unclean spirit; and he cried out, saying, “What do we have to do with You, Jesus the Nazarene? Have You come to destroy us? I know who You are—the Holy One of God!” And Jesus rebuked him, saying, “Be quiet, and come out of him!” And throwing him into convulsions, the unclean spirit cried out with a loud voice and came out of him. And they were all amazed, so that they were arguing among themselves, saying, “What is this? A new teaching with authority! He commands even the unclean spirits, and they obey Him.”

— Mark 1:23-27 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

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