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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
4hEdited

Right out of the gate when Ilhan Omar’s parents filed to become naturalized citizens they changed her real birthday from October 4th 1982 to October 4th 1981 or 1980. This made her a minor when she wasn’t, allowing her to automatically become a citizen fraudulently. She was married and while still married she married her brother to benefit the both of them. This is bigamy at the least, possibly incest. She committed tax fraud by jointly filing with her first husband while all three, Ilhan,her first husband, and her brother 2nd husband all lived at the same address. This is just the tip of the iceberg.

Congress must draft and pass a bill immediately disallowing anyone that isn’t a citizen and born in a foreign country from ever becoming a member of Congress period. Duel citizenship breeds duel loyalties. This breeds ingrates exactly like Ilhan Omar. (BTW, though she brags about how America and Americans are all garbage, she’s privately saying she’s frightened to be deported back to Somalia. Her father was a war criminal and murdered many people there). Has she ever thanked America for taking her family in and making her a person worth more than 20 million dollars which creates dozens of additional questions?

I see a constitutional crisis arising when this ingrate, that fled a refugee camp, lied to become a citizen, doesn’t belong here, is recognized as the fraud that she is and voted on thousands of bills that passed in congress when she never should have been there in the first place! Reminds me that bills passed by her hand are like “fruit from the poisonous tree”, is it not?

J.Goodrich

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
4h

✝️✝️✝️

My lips will sing for joy when I sing praises to You;

And my soul, which You have redeemed.

My tongue also will utter Your righteousness all day long;

For they are ashamed, for they are humiliated who seek to do me evil.

— Psalm 71:23-24 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

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