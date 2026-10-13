Good morning, C&C, it’s Tuesday! I’ve reached flu day three (I think), with “razor throat” or whatever plus brain fog, which is the real impediment to blogging if you think about it. So today’s mercifully short roundup has a single story. But it’s a good one. The Somalian chickens are coming home to roost.

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Adding to the rapidly growing list of things we’ve long waited for, yesterday —Indigenous Persons Day!— at 6 am Eastern Daylight Time, in an unremarkable Washington, DC neighborhood, the Department of Justice raided the home of Congressperson Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), the obnoxious, head-napkin-wearing, Muslim, Somalian warlord-daughter, brother marrying, ‘Squad’ leading, vineyard disappearing, financial affidavit tinkering, welfare fraud defending, Charlie Kirk defaming, 9/11 celebrating nitwit. The Washington Post simply reported, “Federal agents search Rep. Ilhan Omar’s D.C. home.”

Since 2019, Ilhan Omar has represented her Minnesota district —home to America’s most prestigious Learing Centers— as a fierce champion for Somalian rights. As a four-term Congressperson, she acts exactly like a woman who is completely unconcerned about ever having to actually run for office, since her safe electoral map looks like the kind of place where your only options for quick dining are kebab or kebab with rice.

She seems completely unafraid of defending a baker’s dozen of nagging, unanswered questions about her immigration status. She appears untroubled by the prospect of anyone digging into her sketchy finances, which have ranged from self-reported net worths anywhere from $18 million down to $12,000, depending on the amendment and the day. And she delights Democrats since, at every opportunity, Omar constantly pokes conservatives in the political eye.

The day after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, for instance, Omar sneered that the slain father of two was “a reprehensible, hateful man.” For what? Questioned about having reposted a horrifying video including Kirk’s killing with a comment that called Kirk “Dr. Frankenstein” and said his monster shot him in the neck, Omar smugly told CNN “there were a lot of things in the video that I did agree with.”

The list of obnoxious Omar quotes is longer than Dr. Fauci’s Pinocchio-like nose, and one day I may even assemble them into an illustrated coffee table book. But the one that everyone immediately remembered yesterday was from Omar’s March 30, 2023 press release, issued right after President Trump was indicted by Manhattan DA and human sausage Alvin Bragg. Here’s the best part of Omar’s enthusiastic support for law enforcement being aimed at politicians:

Haha! A nation of laws! No one is above the law! A testament to impartiality! I bet they wish they could go back in time and take those words back now, eh? Ilhan Omar and her big fat mouth fooled around— and they are finding out what it’s like. She’s gone below the long arm of the law. How does it look from down there?

“When someone,” Omar said in 2023, “is suspected of a criminal act —no matter how powerful they are— our justice system investigates.” Well? Chicken, meet the roost. Maybe Ilhan should have stayed out of it in 2023.

President Trump, a frequent Omar critic and the target of her moronic 2023 press release, wisely stayed out of it yesterday. “I think she’s a terrible person,” he told reporters at the White House, “but that’s really up to the DOJ. I have nothing to do with it.”

🔥 Ms. Omar is singing a different, more restrained tune now than she was in 2023 back when Trump was indicted. Now she has, apparently, learned to spot political targeting when it happens. Which is whenever it affects her:

What did she mean by, “I’m ok?” Why wouldn’t she be okay? It’s not like she just heroically toured the frontlines in Ukraine wearing a bullseye dress or something. Oh well. Never mind.

She was right about one thing though— she was not silenced; she got 8.5M views already. She’s yammering as much as ever. Omar has 2.8 million followers. Her post got 132,000 ‘likes.’ Of course, talking too much is what got her into trouble in the first place, which might explain why nothing at all followed her first brave tweet.

Hilariously, she restricted the comments to her one post (so there were only eleven). “I will not be silenced!” she said, bravely, while silencing the rest of us.

🔥 Here is what we know about the raid. The DOJ said very little. But it tantalizingly referred to the joint operation with Homeland Security as “part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation.” The search warrant for Omar’s personal residence was approved by a federal magistrate —almost certainly a Democrat appointee— even though it is three weeks ahead of the midterms. (Omar is running for re-election against Republican John Nagel, bless him.)

WaPo, citing anonymous sources, reported that the DOJ calls the Omar operation “World War Eleven.” This is a joke reference to an Omar gaffe where, reading from a Teleprompter, she once read the Roman numerals wrong and called it “World War Eleven” instead of World War Two. (She immediately corrected herself, but the clip is still making the rounds.) I guess they’re saying she’s not super smart.

The Associated Press’s photographer snapped pictures of agents carrying banker’s boxes out of Ilhan’s house. We don’t know what might be in those boxes, but everyone’s imagination is powering up and coming online.

We also do not know whether Omar was at her DC home at the time of the raid. Nor has anyone seen the investigatory affidavit, the warrant, the judge, or even the court. All remain sealed. All day yesterday, every platform indulged in guesswork and quoting anonymous sources, especially about the most important fact of all: what she’s being investigated for.

NPR, for instance, quoted an unnamed ‘current official’ who said the search “is part of a multi-year probe that includes whistleblower complaints.” That seems promising. But on the other hand, the New York Times claimed it is just about her original immigration status, pointing out her original paperwork was done decades ago by her father when she was a child— presumably making a sympathy argument that any ‘errors and omissions’ were his fault, not poor little Ilhan’s.

I suppose this could be ‘merely’ an immigration case, if, that is, you wear blindfolds and stick Somali cornstalks in your ears. Why would there be any urgency about an immigration fraud case going back to 1990? Nor would that explain why there was any search at all. Her father’s filings from the 1990s are already in the government’s USCIS files.

Obviously, if agents come to your house, it is to get stuff the government doesn’t already have, like originals, private communications, or evidence about someone else’s papers. So the raid and the boxes suggest either a wider probe than “Dad’s paperwork” (outlets like the Hill noted other investigations, including over her finances) or somehow just a hunt for documents the government doesn’t have.

🔥 Democrats and media allies are reacting about as you would expect. The Post complained that “Officials have not provided substantiating evidence,” even though (1) the DOJ hasn’t filed any charges yet to provide evidence for, and (2) it never provides evidence to reporters— evidence is for judges and juries. Plus, the DOJ must have provided at least one DC judge with substantiating evidence, or else he wouldn’t have approved the search warrant.

So, “Officials have not provided substantiating evidence” is just wrong. One wonders where the Post’s reporters were trained (I blame the public schools).

Meanwhile, on CNN, the network’s commenters leaned into a bizarre claim that the DOJ’s raid was strategically organized and carefully timed to hurt Omar in the upcoming election. Anchors were then somewhat loose about how this scheme supposedly worked or what its goals would be.

It’s not like the GOP could hope to pick up Omar’s district. Omar is running in the bluest district in the United States, and with a giant Somali population, which allegedly is policed by tribal enforcers from the old country who ensure residents vote the right way or else.

But even if Republicans somehow knocked her out, she’d only be immediately replaced by someone just as awful. Or someone even worse, though I realize that is difficult to imagine.

So her Republican opponent Nagel needs a miracle. However pleasant the DOJ raid might be, it doesn’t even come close to the kind of miracle a Nagel win would require. I’m not even sure that deporting her would do the trick.

(Now, I could see this as a political strategy aimed at the Republican base, many of whom are relishing the news right this very moment. Let me know in the comments if you are one of those.)

🔥 On the other hand, Democrats were surprisingly muted. Well, it wasn’t surprising that fellow Squad-mate AOC expressed outrage, but it still only reached a 6 out of 10 on the shrillness meter. (Commenters promptly tortured her with reminders of the large number of times AOC insisted “no one is above the law.”)

Fellow Learing Center investor and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called the raid an “abuse of power” and “going after political opponents:”

Timmy seemed slightly confused, because Ilhan Omar isn’t Trump’s political opponent. Somebody should remind the governor that Ilhan is running against John Nagel. (Portlanders: although the President has been doing a lot of campaigning for others, Trump isn’t actually running for anything this year. Or even again, really.) Or maybe John Nagel has been quietly replaced, and even he doesn’t know it yet.

That’s about it. I found no noises of protest from Democrat leadership like Chuck Schumer, Amy Klobuchar (Minnesota’s senior senator), Nancy Pelosi, Bernie Sanders, Obama, or any of the 2028 hopefuls. Omar’s defense so far comes from House leadership plus the Squad and the Congressional Black Caucus. The Senate was quiet. James Carville said it’s “pretty clear they were targeting her,” but he also said he’d “love to see what was in the affidavit.”

President Trump once said Omar “should be thrown the hell out of our country,” and Vice President JD Vance once said she “definitely committed immigration fraud.” Beyond her stupid statements and her obvious lack of qualifications to hold office, it’s not clear why she attracts so much lightning. She has almost no political power. She is on no influential committees. She holds no Democrat leadership post. She doesn’t chair anything. She’s never passed a major bill. She’s not a blockbuster fundraiser.

All she’s got is control of the Somali Muslim diaspora coalition, which was mysteriously well-funded until recently, and whose prospects and influence are shrinking by the day.

Still, somehow, Ilhan Omar has transcended routine politics and become a symbol. To Republicans, she represents everything wrong with Democrats. For Democrats, she is the face of woke, progressive, ‘intersectional’ victim group-hood: black, Muslim, female, and incapable of balancing her checkbook.

However we got to this point, it’s hard to imagine anything that would be more satisfying to the Republican base than for Ilhan Omar to be denaturalized and sent back home to face the relatives of people her warlord father tortured back in the day.

Todd Blanche keeps delivering the goods as Attorney General. More, please! And faster.

Have a terrific Tuesday! Thanks for your patience as I recover from the flu (without turning invisible). With any luck, tomorrow will restore regular energy levels and a full roundup of essential news and caffeinated commentary.

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