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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
1h

✝️✝️✝️

But of the Son He says,

“Your throne, O God, is forever and ever,

And the righteous scepter is the scepter of His kingdom.

You have loved righteousness and hated lawlessness;

Therefore God, Your God, has anointed You

With the oil of gladness above Your companions.”

— Hebrews 1:8-9 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
38m

What's up with Maine anyway? Is it too close to Canada? Has it become an insane asylum?

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