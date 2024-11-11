Good morning, C&C, it’s Monday — Veteran’s Day! First we take a moment to appreciate all those who’ve put themselves in harm’s way in service to America and their fellow citizens. Veterans—thank you for your service. I hope everyone enjoyed their post-election weekend. It still hardly seems real. In today’s week-opening roundup: New York Times dark revenge narrative accidentally exposes the deep state’s vulnerable underbelly; Trump Effect demolishes Nobel prize experts’ credibility and capital markets surge toward the US; Trump announces Border Czar appointment; Politico deep dive into Democrat post-election depression reveals fundamental problems for the far-left party; Democrats surprisingly express relief that Kamala lost in a landslide; and Texas pursues trans doctors proving no one is above the law, not even woke Frankenstein.

🚨🚨 Narrative alert! Yesterday, the New York Times ran a salty bit of propaganda headlined, “As Trump Returns to Power, Allies and Adversaries Expect a Wave of Revenge.” The article was just a new tide of revenge chatter, recycled from the original ocean of deep state discontent. Worried the clock is ticking, they are rushing to build a revenge force field to protect the last eight years of criminal bureaucracy.

The article begins by complaining that Trump, while responding to fake rumors about his media company’s stock, said he hoped the “appropriate authorities” would investigate. The Times nearly passed out from sheer terror. After a timely application of smelling salts, it recovered, but was so shaken it obsessed about the potential horrors if Trump is unleashed against all the ‘brave’ bureaucrats responsible for the “multiple impeachments, investigations, indictments and lawsuits.”

In its terror, the Times forgot all about that time President Cabbage Brain babbled about hoping somebody would investigate Elon Musk. It wasn’t even the first time Biden threatened to investigate people. Don’t make me round up all the headlines. For easy reference, from the New York Post, 2022:

“I think that Elon Musk’s cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at,” Biden told reporters. “Whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate, I’m not suggesting that. I’m suggesting that it’s worth being looked at.”

A reporter followed up asking, “how?” Biden sneered, “There’s a lot of ways.”

Will no one rid me of this troublesome priest?

Back when Biden did it, that time, the New York Times thought threatening private citizens without any evidence was super duper. That time, it was the best move ever. That time, Joe Biden was the smartest, crackiest, best-spoken, most on his game president ever. Like, ever ever.

But when Trump —without even naming anybody— opines the appropriate authorities should look into SEC fraud for obvious stock manipulation, well, that is just too much. How unprofessional! How dangerous to democracy! How fascist!

You might be thinking, yes, well, Elon Musk is a billionaire, and he can roll with the punches. If he wants to play with the big boys, he has to handle some unsubtle, purely political threats from the President of the United States from time to time. It doesn’t count.

Fine. What about the time the Biden Administration, at the height of covid hysteria, released a list of names of the twelve heterodox doctors who were questioning the government’s pandemic narrative, called them “dangerous disinformers” and aimed every psychotic, jab-loving liberal right at them? Reminder: Headline from Forbes, 2021:

The doctors on the government’s “Disinformation Dozen” list lost credentials, lost jobs, were deplatformed, unfriended, mocked, ostracized, and held up for public ridicule. None of them have ever received any restitution from the government — even though history shows their “disinformation” was more correct about covid than were the government’s overfunded health agencies.

(For the record — I’ll happily represent anybody on that list who wants to sue the government.)

So … how about those ordinary citizens, who Joe Biden and his HHS digital hate police tried to cancel for the crime of telling the truth? That time, corporate media thought naming citizens’ names and calling them “dangerous” was so very clever. Clever because publicly disemboweling the first twelve heterodox thinkers also terrorized other doctors into keeping quiet.

The Times wants to weave its election-era revenge narrative into an affirmative defense. When legitimate prosecutions do occur (as I pray will happen), the Times will leap into action, calling such prosecutions unfair revenge and abuse of power. This deep-state narrative is designed to ensure democrats never even think that any prosecutions might be justified. It’s just revenge.

It won’t work this time, for at least three reasons. First, Trump sees them coming a mile off. Second, since many of us have now experienced the business end of the federal government’s illegal weaponization toolkit, we are in no mood to hear about how future prosecutions are nothing more than Trump getting revenge.

But third, and most importantly, the whole narrative stinks. Meaning, it’s a crappy narrative. It failed to beat Trump in the election. As I’ve previously pointed out, the narrative implicitly assumes Trump has a reason for his revenge.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing. America’s cultural lore is packed basement-to-attic with revenge themes. From the core traditions of the old spaghetti westerns to modern-day, high-tech versions like John Wick, men on revenge missions are usually the hero of the story — even if they started as criminals and assassins. Even if the revenge was just over a puppy.

Consider 2022’s "Vengeance.” The underrecognized film was B.J. Novak’s directorial debut. (Novak is best known for playing intern Ryan Howard in the hit comedy series "The Office.”) Novak chose a revenge plot for his first movie; it’s right in the title. (It’s good, too—Novak neatly twists the genre while staying true to its roots, which gracefully echoed the plot’s minor themes. Four stars.)

So at best, the Times’ revenge narrative is a mixed message. In other words, the deep state’s revenge narrative leaks. It’s full of holes. The more they push all the anti-Trump revenge talk, the easier the “Trump as Pale Rider” memes will become.

If it were smart, the deep state would focus on how Trump should legitimately and legally investigate wrongdoers without further weaponizing the government. They could even get conservatives on board, if they admitted Biden abused his power, and then framed the narrative as “we need guard rails” or “two wrongs don’t make a right.”

But they will never give up the weaponizing toys they’ve created, so they’ll continue pushing this silly fake narrative.

🔥🔥 The Trump Effect continued surging straight through the weekend. The Wall Street Journal ran another encouraging financial story this morning headlined, “Stock Market Today: Bitcoin Hits New Record Above $82,000; Dow Futures Grind Higher.” The sub-headline reported, “Tesla and Trump Media stocks rally premarket.” Every single market is up and gas prices are falling:

Are you tired of winning yet? I’m not. But surely, even the most relentlessly black-pilled doomers must be feeling a tiny tingle of optimism at this point. Come on now. You can afford to hope a little. Just wait until you see who else is hopeful.

But first, we can all agree to laugh like hyenas at the baffled experts. Remember this headline, from just two weeks ago?

Womp womp! The markets strenuously disagree with the Nobel Laureates. With all due respect (or disrespect), get lost, experts.

Meanwhile, Western Europe’s financial markets are as jittery as scalded cats. The Journal ran a companion piece this morning headlined, “Europe’s Economy Faces Sink-or-Swim Moment as Trump Returns.. While the DOW Jones surges in optimism and excitement, the European markets slump in hopeless despair:

One way to interpret that chart is capital is suddenly flowing out of Europe and toward the United States. Is it the America First effect? The Journal declared that Europe must make some decisions, soon, to commit to a course.

I agree. Europe must decide whether it will get on board Trump’s prosperity train, or disconnect from the U.S. and continue its financial and Proxy Wars against Russia all by itself. How much more war can the EU afford without US support?

I’d predict Europe will eventually act in its own best interest, except we haven’t seen much of that kind of common sense laying around the EU lately.

🔥🔥 Yesterday, Fox ran a great story headlined, “Trump to appoint former ICE Director Tom Homan as next ‘border czar’: ‘nobody better at policing our borders’.” The Hindustan Times’ headline even included the warning, “pack your bags, everyone.”

A former police officer and INS agent, Homan was Trump’s ICE Director in 2017 and 2018. Before that, in 2013, he served as Obama’s Executive Associate Director of ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations. Corporate media calls Homan a “hard liner” because of his strict immigration enforcement policies, including his controversial "zero tolerance" policy that media hysterically claimed “separated families.”

At the National Conservatism Conference in Washington earlier this year, Homan was quoted as follows: “you’ve got my word. Trump comes back in January, I’ll be in his heels coming back, and I will run the biggest deportation operation this country’s ever seen.” Huzzah.

President Trump announced the pick late last night, and hysterically trolled corporate media by calling Homan the “Border Czar,” the same label that media fruitlessly and falsely claimed was ever given to VP Harris:

Winning.

🔥🔥 Yesterday, Politico ran an unintentionally truthful and highly suggestive story headlined, “More Democrats fear the party's image isn't just damaged – it's broken.” The sub-headline explained, “Everyone agrees they lost the working class, but they’re deeply divided on where to place the blame — and what to do about it.”

“Democrats,” the article began, “are having a full-blown identity crisis.” It continued, “the extent of their party’s failure is becoming increasingly clear.” Therefore, it painfully admitted, “Donald Trump won in what could only be described as a landslide in the modern era.”

“The Democrat party,” Politico reported, “now is in a tailspin — and with an emerging consensus that its image is not just damaged, but broken.”

Broken. Broken like Humpty Dumpty. Or maybe broken like an iPhone that accidentally falls in the toilet when you reach over to flush.

The problem, according to Politico, is sneering elitism. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, experiencing a brief flash of pain-induced insight, said, “We have become a party of elites, whether we abandoned working-class people, whether they abandoned us, whether it’s some combination of all of the above.”

Here is a clue:

It has become so bad that Politico reported sixteen Democrat officials they asked agreed that “they have stopped knowing how to talk to the working class, once the very core of their identity.” They can’t even fake the dialect. They just don’t know how to talk to regular people.

Try not announcing your pronouns when you meet someone. And, even Bill Clinton knew it’s the economy, stupid. Apparently, wheeling out Oprah to assure Americans they were misunderstanding the shocking price of butter was a failing strategy. Apparently, blaming inflation on rogue grocery store policies that defied Biden’s fake Inflation Reduction Act also failed to close the deal with voters.

Or maybe it’s not just the economy. Maybe Pramila is onto something.

🔥 Maybe the best explanation for what’s happening to the Democrat party, a true-life travelogue tracking that political cartoon, was summarized in a very thoughtful Substack penned last week by Ben Appel, a young, married, gay Democrat. The title is, “I Didn't Vote for Trump. So Why Do I Feel Hopeful?”

Ben voted for VP Harris. But he also said he was “relieved” that she lost. No, more than just relieved. As the literal words of his post’s title expressed, Ben feels hopeful. How can we explain this disconnect?

Ben supports gay marriage but not men dominating women’s sports. Ben is suspicious of the trans revolution; he was offended, if not horrified, when corporate media celebrated Rachel Levine’s appointment as the first female Assistant Secretary for Health Administration. Ben supports Palestinians but was shocked to see Columbia students celebrating the barbarity of October 7th. Ben is against racism, so he was confounded by Ibram X. Kendi’s popular insistence that the only remedy for past racism is more racism.

In other words, Ben is a sane Democrat. Here’s a paragraph summarizing how adrift Ben felt during Biden’s reign of woke terror:

Ben’s thoughtful, well-written Substack is worth reading in full. But the comments! Just look at these. First:

Chana wasn’t even close to being the only one. Next:

He continued:

More:

More:

More:

More!:

There exists a new segment of sane Democrat voters, voters who reluctantly bubbled the ballot for Kamala Harris but still hoped that President Trump would win. Now they are happy. It also helps explain why many Democrats crossed the aisle and voted for the felonious insurrectionist.

This is even worse news for the Democrat Party than Trump’s landslide suggests. These voters, experiencing feelings they never predicted, may beging to migrate rightwards. President Trump may, as Politico suggested, have broken the Democrat party.

🔥🔥 The turnaround is just starting. The Dallas Morning News ran a terrific story last week headlined, “Texas AG Ken Paxton sues another Dallas doctor under transgender health care law. The sub-headline added, “It’s the third doctor Paxton has sued for allegedly providing ‘gender transition’ care to minors.”

Standout Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who survived his own impeachment attempt, has now sued a third doctor under the state’s children protection law, which bans doctors from treating kids with so-called “gender transition” drugs and surgeries.

The latest scofflaw, Dr. M. Brett Cooper, works for UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. UTSMC has been on the forefront of permanently disfiguring autistic children to supposedly improve their self-image problems, and raking in the cash. The new lawsuit alleged that Dr. Cooper illegally provided prohibited hormone therapy drugs to minors, and then in a very cowardly fashion, lied in the medical records to conceal his illegal prescriptions.

Dr. Cooper led the charge in Texas for childhood disfigurement. He signed affidavits for lawsuits challenging Texas’s new law. And he vowed on social media to continue providing pediatric mutilations no matter what.

Paxton’s lawsuit seeks to revoke Dr. Cooper’s medical license and impose civil penalties of up to $1,000,000.

Is this the kind of “revenge” lawfare the New York Times is so worried about? Texas doctors have to follow the law; it’s a basic part of being a citizen in a democracy. No one is above the law! Not even trans doctors. (Or so the Times gleefully told us about a million times while they were going after President Trump.)

Progress. And I suspect the progress will be coming a lot faster now.

Have a magnificent Monday! Thank a veteran. Coffee & Covid will be back tomorrow morning with another fresh pot of essential news and commentary.

