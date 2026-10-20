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TIM's avatar
TIM
11h

I hope for the day when this happens in Michigan, and our potential governor / current secretary of State gets hauled before a grand jury to be asked: why do your voter roles have more 'voters' than people residing in Michigan who are of voting age?

Her usual response: I can't tell you because of privacy.

A single cell is private too.....

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CeeMcG's avatar
CeeMcG
11h

California’s corrupt elections are probably the reason Xavier Becerra hasn’t been seen on the campaign trail for governor and why he skipped debating Steve Hilton a second time. I’m sure the fraudulent votes to secure his victory are already in the can - or the bucket. 😡😡

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