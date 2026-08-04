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Valerie's avatar
Valerie
8h

The chicken coop story is so dumb but it reminds me of the Dana Bash interview with RFKJ the other day. SO unabashedly politically slanted that they can’t bring themselves to be even slightly fair, while if that were a Democrat politician it would be nothing but gushing about how they’re thwarting ‘Trump’s affordability crisis.’ Every time I think the press can’t get stupider, they lower the bar a little more. 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄

And yes, I’m aware that they are also evil.

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CamperCO's avatar
CamperCO
7h

Thank you for your daily sacrifice of reading the NYT and WaPo so that the rest of us are spared of their banality.

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