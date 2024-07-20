Good morning, C&C, it’s Saturday! Which means it’s time for the Weekend Edition roundup. Don’t cry for me, Portland, but it is getting tough to be a blogger these days. History is being made faster than I can type, never mind edit and proofread whether woke University of Calgary is located in North America. But I am doing my best to keep up. Today’s gobsmacking essential news roundup includes: turbo cancer takes another Democrat vaccine pusher; new jab study that has nothing whatsoever to do with the other story, why would you even think that; astounding news of the Great CrowdStrike Crash of 2024 and its vast implications; and the wildest irony as the deep state’s favorite tool turns inwards.

💉💉 On June 2nd, Shelia Jackson Lee (D-Tx.) issued a press release stating she had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer but her doctors were optimistic. Just last month. Now, she’s dead as a doornail. It happened so fast! The New York Times ran the story headlined, “Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, a Champion for Progressive Causes, Dies at 74.”

It happened so fast that it feels like the word ‘fast’ fails to capture the essence, or mot juste. How about ‘rapid?’ Or … breakneck … alacritous … speedy … Wait! It’s on the tip of my tongue … tur, tur-something. Like turbine. Oh anyway, I probably shouldn’t talk about that right now. The good news was the Congresswoman was fully vaccinated and made sure many other people were, too.

CLIP: Last year when Shelia Jackson Lee denied anybody died from vaccines (0:23).

Long a thorn in conservatives’ paw, the far-left, hyphenated* Congresswoman, 74, was an old-guard Democrat darling and one of media’s staple political heroines. (* well, not precisely ‘hyphenated’; she combined married and maiden names without the dash.) Jackson Lee, who’d just celebrated her thirtieth year in Congress, was brimming with insane leftwing lunacies like reparations, for which she shrilly argued last month in various House committee meetings that on entry provided safety earplugs to members.

Jackson Lee also authored and sponsored the 2021 law that established “Juneteenth” as the first new federal holiday in 38 years, even though nobody knows what it means, but at least it was another paid day off — which undermined LGBTQIA++ caucus democrats who were distracted by trying to erect a multi-colored flag over the entire month of June, but the tape wouldn’t stick.

Personally, I was greatly offended that the New York Times omitted all mention of the Congresswoman’s diligent pro-vaccine efforts, which as far as I am concerned pinned a historic hypodermic in her three-decade tenure in the House. But now the lights are off in Ms. Jackson Lee’s dual-purpose Congressional office and vaccine distribution center. At 74, she was taken far too soon, at least by Democrat standards, which should have allowed her another twenty years of lucrative public service.

While I disagreed with the Congresswoman’s politics, to say the least, we pray peace and comfort for her relatives.

💉💉 Completely unrelated, we note the recent publication in the Journal of Clinical Medicine of the latest study (of many) linking covid mRNA shots to *pancreatic cancer.*

This study examined a woman who developed pain and an enlarged pancreas right after getting the jabs. They noted very high levels of a blood marker called CA 19-9, which is often clinically associated with pancreatic cancer. In her case, the high levels were not due to cancer (yet). The doctors concluded she may have developed a condition called autoimmune pancreatitis, probably triggered by the safe and effective covid-19 vaccines. So.

Correlation doesn’t prove causation, but correlation is evidence of causation.

Anyway, you’re probably thinking I’m making some kind of sneaky inference to this morning’s first story about Representative Jackson Lee, to which I take great umbrage, and I say in response to that baleful accusation that I normally take my coffee with a splash of cream and that’s it. No sugar; I’m sweet enough.

🔥🔥 Prepare to don your tinfoil caps in astonishment. You probably thought the week had already delivered its full payload and couldn’t possibly get any more interesting. But another shipment has unexpectedly arrived. You ask, how could 2024, in a single week, beat the miraculous physical and political comeback of Donald J. Trump and the historic civil war tearing apart the Democrat party? Haha! Amateurs. There’s lots more. Let us begin with the news of how most of the world’s computers became useless, blue-screened bricks overnight. (I didn’t notice right away; I use Mac.) Bloomberg yesterday:

The sinking of the world’s computers was just the icy tip of the conspiracy theory iceberg. Wait till you get a load of this.

But first, let’s get up to speed on yesterday’s developments. As it happens, this time, I am a software expert. I put myself through college writing custom software, a lucrative pastime I started when I was twelve, greatly annoying my parents, who wished I would get outside more and quit asking for nerdy computer gear. It is true that, now I’m a lawyer, it’s been a while since I coded anything, but I still know my way around the premises.

Google Whistleblower and senior developer Zach Voorhies yesterday posted the CrowdStrike crash error log, which can be easily found in internal computer files if you know where to look. And then Zach diagnosed the error, which appears to be the most basic kind of C++ programming mistake, something like lazily leaving a metal fork on the plate when you slide it into the microwave.

I’ll spare you the details, but for our tech-savvy readers, here’s the link to Zach’s diagnostic post. The gist was that the error pushed by the so-called “Global IT Security” company bringing down the world’s critical infrastructure was so basic that it tends to suggest either grotesque, DEI-levels of incompetence or intentionality.

With that in mind, now consider the following timeline.

On July 25th, 2019 —two years into Trump’s presidency and almost five years ago to the day— President Trump held his fateful call with Ukraine’s not-so-funny President Zelensky. The call is best known for Trump’s request for Zelensky to investigate the Biden crime family’s crooked business in that corrupt country, which caused the deep state to freak out and kick off the historic impeachment lawfare.

But that wasn’t all. Behold, yesterday’s Economic Times’ headline, already connecting the dots:

That’s right. Trump not only asked Zelensky about Biden’s business in Ukraine, but he also asked about CrowdStrike’s secret file servers which were located there, secured from meddling US law enforcement. There’s too much to get into here, but here’s a snapshot in President Trump’s own words:

CLIP: In 2019, President Trump described the CrowdStrike-Ukraine connection on Fox & Friends (0:57).

But wait, there’s more. Yesterday, one day after Trump officially became the Republican Party’s presidential nominee, and the same day that CrowdStrike cocked-up the world, President Trump and Martial Law Administrator Zelensky enjoyed a widely publicized but private phone call. From this morning’s Kyiv Post:

NBC Trump, Ukraine's Zelenskyy spoke by phone Friday.

Let’s be honest, the Kyiv Post is the official organ of the Ukrainian government. There was no record of the call’s contents, but the article reported that Zelensky was very kind to President Trump, congratulating him on his nomination and expressing sympathy for his near-death experience, and then reported the former comedian was suddenly and unexpectedly ready to “work with” President Trump:

It is difficult to read those paragraphs as anything besides a quiet Trump endorsement and another slam on Joe Biden’s battered brainstem.

Yesterday, media widely described the CrowdStrike error as a “historic global outage” and as the largest and most destructive computer bug in history. CrowdStrike is toast. Many articles reported that many businesses have still not recovered, raising the highly awkward question of whether CrowdStrike’s antivirus cure is worse than the viral disease.

This is very bad news for CrowdStrike. It’s an open question how the company can survive. More importantly, CrowdStrike used to enjoy comprehensive anonymity and was able to operate behind the scenes on almost every Windows computer on the planet with nobody watching. But not any more.

And so, it begins. Yesterday, as if on cue, Elon Musk announced his companies were ditching the “global security” service, widely reported in media like Bloomberg.

CrowdStrike’s software is everywhere. Including embedded in many U.S. voting systems. Arizona’s Maricopa County, which is amidst early voting, reported polling place outages related to the CrowdStrike bungle, raising metric tons of questions about election security, internet connectedness, and so forth:

Remember, we are still in the “figuring out what happened” phase. We have not even begun to discuss the “what should we do next” part. Unless the company gets saved by some kind of unimaginable miracle, CrowdStrike appears to be on the chopping block.

Let’s recap the timeline:

— July 25th, 2019: Trump calls Zelensky to ask about CrowdStrike.

— December 18th, 2019: first articles of impeachment filed.

— (2020-2024: The Wilderness Years.)

— July 18th, 2024: Trump accepts the Republican nomination (which means he can now legally talk to foreign leaders).

— July 19th, 2024: CrowdStrike makes a mistake that could end the company.

— July 19th, 2024: Trump calls Zelensky again. Kyiv boosts Trump.

Those are all established facts. Zelensky, Ukraine, and CrowdStrike bookend the timeline. It seems like Trump is picking up right where he left off, with a nail in CrowdStrike’s forehead framing the conversation. I’m not speculating about anything. But it is unlikely, to say the least, that this series of coincidences could possibly be unrelated.

So. It might be a conspiracy. But if so, it could be the good kind.

📉 As long as we are indulging in a little conspiracy theorizing, let’s look closer at the Democrat party’s rapidly collapsing prospects, since that party is also up to its dirty little neck in CrowdStrike and Ukraine. Yesterday, CNN reported that Biden isn’t going anywhere, at least according to him, in a story headlined “Biden faces fresh wave of Democratic defections as campaign tries to press forward.”

If anything, the clamor for Joe to quit reached an even more deafening crescendo yesterday. I won’t bore you with all the headlines, except —to give you a tiny taste— for this morning’s Maureen Dowd editorial prominently featured in The New York Times:

“Everyone wants Joe Biden gone,” Dowd began, and she only got more bitterly critical from there. There are now 30 House Democrats and three Democrat Senators publicly calling for Joe to recede quietly and safely into the great unknown. But Biden won’t give up the car keys! CNN said:

In modern times, since it purged its last “Blue Dog” Democrats from the party decades ago, the Donkey Party has been best known for its slavish homogeneity. Besides a brief Bernie flareup a few years back, intra-party conflict is nearly unknown to Democrats.

But now, suddenly, intra-party conflict is stratospheric.

The Democrats’ worst-case scenario —which they have been calling a “doom loop”— is a highly-public and legally questionable battle to remove President Cabbage from office under the 25th Amendment. They had a piece of political kryptonite — the deposition audio that convinced Special Prosecutor Robert Hur that the Generic Vegetable is mentally unfit to be tried. But they buried that audio under sixteen layers of classification, and maybe only Biden can now unclassify it.

In any case, we are witnessing a special, once-in-a-lifetime kind of irony. Books will be written about this. For far too long —longer than I’ve been paying attention— the United States perfected an evil, grotesque strategy of slyly undermining foreign governments through what are euphemistically called “color revolutions,” which involve using media to inflame political differences until the country destroys itself, shattering into a million bloodstained pieces, and letting a deep-state tool take over.

Coincidentally, the CIA’s color revolution strategy was perfected in the 2014 Maiden Revolution in Ukraine.

Now, that same strategy is being deployed against the Democrat Party. I have no idea who is behind it, or whether it may be entirely accidental, the Democrats doing it to themselves, a sort of reflexive grasping at the nearest tool that could do the job. Both sides know well how the strategy works, and they think it’s terrific and useful for any project, like Ginsu knives filling up late-night TV commercial slots.

Color revolutions can even cut a tin can in half! (Who cares why, that’s beside the point. Stop asking stupid questions.)

The point is, a color revolution is now being waged against President Starfruit and thus, against the United States government. It is literally the same kind of revolution the neocons waged against the democratically elected government of Ukraine in 2014.

You could cut the irony with a Ginsu knife.

Have a wonderful weekend! Sharpen your Ginsus, things are getting cray-cray up in here. We’ll account for the weekend’s political carnage on Monday morning; I’ll see you then.

