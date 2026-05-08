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DMK72's avatar
DMK72
3h

Good morning all!

This is the day the Lord has made, we will rejoice and be glad in it! Thank you Father for Jeff Childers and his amazing wisdom, insight and humor he shares with us all!

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
3h

✝️✝️✝️

Therefore many other signs Jesus also performed in the presence of the disciples, which are not written in this book; but these have been written so that you may believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God; and that believing you may have life in His name.

— John 20:30-31 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

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