☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
5h

Do you not know? Have you not heard?

The Everlasting God, Yahweh, the Creator of the ends of the earth,

Does not become weary or tired.

His understanding is unsearchable.

He gives power to the weary,

And to him who lacks vigor He increases might.

Though youths grow weary and tired,

And choice young men stumble badly,

Yet those who hope in Yahweh

Will gain new power;

They will mount up with wings like eagles;

They will run and not get tired;

They will walk and not become weary.

— Isaiah 40:28-31 LSB

TriTorch
From Following Jesus Substack:

He is 85 and insists on taking his wife’s hand everywhere they go. Watching, I asked why his wife kept looking away from him, he responded, “because she has Alzheimer's”.

Then I asked, will your wife worry if you let her go?

He said, ′′she doesn't remember anything, she doesn't know who I am anymore, she hasn't recognized me for years.” Startled, I said, “and you have continued to guide her every single day even though she doesn't recognize you?"

The elderly man smiled and looked into my eyes and said, ′′she may not know who I am, but I know who she is, and she is the love of my life..

Jeremiah 31:3 ~ The Lord has appeared of old to me, saying: “Yes, I have loved you with an everlasting love; Therefore with lovingkindness I have drawn you."

